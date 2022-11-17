Visit Cape Disappointment State Park and you’re likely to see the remains of the World War II era military installation of Fort Canby. Foundations, observation and search light stations, a few buildings, batteries and footings are mostly all that remain of the former Columbia River fort.
Historically, the site of Fort Canby at Cape Disappointment was viewed as an important and strategic location for the defense of the Columbia River. Both the British and Americans, who traded in and occupied this region, understood the military significance and potential of the high basalt cliffs of the cape.
This is the conclusion of a series exploring the cape’s pre-Coast Guard military history.
Modernization of Artillery (Endicott-Taft System)
In August 1904, construction began on Battery Harvey Allen and Battery Elijah O’Flyng. These batteries were of a new updated design and meant to replace East, Center and West Batteries. Having a Battery named for you was a high honor. Batteries were named for those military personnel the Army thought met its high standards of excellence and bravery. The names of these two batteries were given by General Order No. 194, dated Dec. 27, 1904.
According to post records, Battery Harvey Allen was named for Lt. Col. Harvey Abner Allen, 2nd U.S. Artillery. “Harvey Allen was brevetted Captain in the U.S. Army on Sept. 8, 1847 for gallant and meritorious conduct in the battle of Molino del Rey. After the Mexican War, he served at various Artillery garrisons on the Atlantic Coast. On the outbreak of the rebellion, he took part in the expedition for the relief of Fort Pickens, Fla, and remained in the defense of that work from April 19, 1861 to Sept. 14, 1864. …After the war he commanded at numerous Artillery posts and on April 10, 1879, he retired at his own request. He died Sept. 20, 1882.”
The second battery was named in honor of Ensign Elijah Temple O’Flyng, 23rd U.S. Infantry, who served as “Sergeant of the 23rd U.S. Infantry from Jan. 27, 1813 to July 9, 1814 on which date he commissioned Ensign in the same regiment. He took part in the various operations and was part of the forces of General Jacob Frown at Fort Erie during its siege by the British under General Drummond… On Sept. 14, 1814, occurred the memorable sortie of the garrison from Fort Erie by which the besieging forces were at length compelled to withdraw. In this action the 23rd Infantry bore a conspicuous part and it was then that Ensign O’Flyng received wounds from which he died Sept. 18, 1814.”
The two new concrete batteries were completed in December 1905 and turned over to the Artillery on Feb. 27, 1906. The batteries were designed to accommodate 6-inch rifles on disappearing carriages. The guns were not installed until after September 1906.
Battery Harvey Allen originally had three 1903 model, 6-inch rifles on disappearing carriages. During the start of World War I, the three guns were removed from Battery Allen to use as railroad mounted guns in Europe. In 1918, the two 6-inch guns of Battery O’Flyng were removed and re-mounted at Battery Allen. After World War I ended, records still showed the battery with two 6-inch rapid fire guns on disappearing carriages. Those same guns remained through World War II. Battery Harvey Allen is recorded as the last 6-inch battery of its type in the United States to be manned. It was inactivated on March 9, 1945.
The modern 6-inch guns on disappearing carriages could fire 108 pound projectiles a distance of approximately 8.25 miles. Even though they were an upgrade to the guns they replaced, they were obsolete by the time they were installed. With the construction of the South jetty, beginning in 1889, the mouth of the river moved further away. When the North Jetty was constructed it moved the entrance of the river even more. As time went on, the river channel moved out of range of Battery O’Flyng. By 1906, the so-called modern fortifications were basically the same as they would stay until the end of World War II.
Since June 30, 1903, the fort was in the hands of a caretaker attachment, which usually included one non-commissioned officer, an ordnance sergeant, one hospital corpsman, and several privates. The updates in construction occurred during this period between the wars. The guns were only activated during the summer for a period of two weeks when the National Guard trained at Fort Canby.
In 1917, with the onset of World War I, the caretakers were replaced by a full contingent of Coast Artillery Corps commanded by Capt. G.R. Wilber. This full staffing status continued through the end of the war. On Sept. 10, 1920, Fort Canby was again reduced to caretaker status. Until 1939, designated soldiers of Battery E of the 3rd Coast Artillery were the only troops assigned to garrison Forts Stevens, Canby, and Columbia. These soldiers were rotated through the assignment as caretakers to the forts.
The Harbor Defenses of the Columbia River did not see any action during World War I — the war was thousands of miles away in Europe, far away from the guns of Fort Canby.
A Sunday Oregonian article dated Dec. 4, 1927, titled “Cape Disappointment, North Portal of the Columbia, Run to Fort Canby, Ideal Sunday Trip” provided the reader of what they might see if they drove by automobile to Fort Canby after World War I. Some of the comments within that article are as follows:
“Fort Canby is not imposing these days. Gone are the colonel’s lady and Judy O’Grady. Gone is the blaze of trumpets and neither sabre nor gleaming bayonet reflect back the light of the sun. The officers who once strode up and down its parade grounds have been replaced by two lone coast artillerymen who act as government watchmen. The barracks are gone, the officer’s quarters are deserted, the storehouses are boarded up. Fort Canby is only a memory.”
“We stopped and viewed the scene. The coast artilleryman noticing us, left his job of replacing a tire on an ancient automobile and came over to volunteer information. There have been no troops at Fort Canby for eight years, he said, though in military circles there is a strong movement to rehabilitate the fort.”
Battery Elijah O’Flyng was located near where the former Center Battery had been. Battery Harvey Allen was constructed on a point just north of the Lighthouse. Today the remains of Battery Allen can still be seen just east of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at Cape Disappointment State Park.
Battery Guenther was named for Capt. Francis L. Guenther, who commanded the 5th U.S. Battery H, Artillery during the Stone River Campaign. He graduated from West Point in 1859, rose in rank and took part in several major battles of the Civil War. He was highly thought of as a Civil War artillery officer.
Battery Guenther contained four 12-inch mortars two of which were brought over from Battery Clark at Fort Stevens and mounted in 1921. The Battery was located on the bay side of Cape Disappointment. There were several problems with the site of the battery due to landslides from the high slope on the west side. By World War II, it was known that the fixed mortars were not a match for defending against aircraft or the quicker modern naval ships of the day. Another difficulty with the mortars was that when lobbed high into the air it only had a range of less than eight miles and very limited accuracy.
Because of this, Battery Guenther was inactivated in August 1942. The personnel assigned to this battery were given other Coast Artillery duties.
The 12-inch mortars weighed 29,120 lbs. and could shoot a 700 lb.mortar 8.3 miles at a rate of 1500 ft. per second. It could shoot a 1,046 lb. projectile approximately 1.4 miles.
World War II Era
During the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt put into effect several “New Deal” programs. One of those programs was the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The CCC was implemented to build citizenship and provide employability to young men. On Monday, June 24, 1935, construction of 16 large barracks, garages, mess hall, offices and auxiliary buildings at Fort Canby began. Army personnel came from Fort Stevens and local men were hired to build the CCC Camp.
Over 220 men were part of CCC Camp Canby when it opened. Many of the young men came from Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. These men were instrumental in the construction of roads, trails, a small dam, the recreation center at Fort Columbia as well as maintenance and building at the camp. Many of the men attended night school at Ilwaco High School and received their diplomas here.
During the World War II era, the majority of Army operations of Fort Canby were moved to where the CCC Camp Canby was located. It was moved from the location on the bay near the current U.S. Coast Guard station. Many of the buildings at the old site had deteriorated and were unusable. A few auxiliary buildings remained at the old fort site.
On Feb. 21, 1941, Battery B, 249th Coast Artillery was dispatched from Fort Stevens to Fort Canby. On this same date, Batteries Harvey Allen and Guenther were officially activated. The Commanding Officer was 2nd Lt. Lynn Neeley. Fort Canby was now officially manned in preparation for war.
After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, activity increased at all of the forts. When war was declared the mine fields in the Columbia River were activated and over 34 miles of barbed wire was placed around Fort Canby. As conditions in the world became more unsettled, the U.S. War Department appropriated funds to expand and man Coast Artillery forts on both the east and west coasts. With this funding, new barracks and auxiliary buildings were constructed at Forts Stevens, Canby and Columbia to handle the influx of additional troops. At Fort Canby, the Army took over the CCC buildings and added on any facilities needed for operations of a military fort. On March 18, 1941, Battery E, 249th Coast Artillery was added to the troops already at Fort Canby. Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion followed a month later.
Part of the modernization program at Fort Canby included the construction of Battery 247, beginning in February 1943. This new battery was built at the top of McKenzie Head. Two 6-inch long range, rapid-fire rifles mounted on Barbette carriages with armor steel shields were installed. The battery was completed Aug. 31, 1944 and officially activated in March of 1945. This radar-guided gun had a range of 17 miles and could turn 360 degrees.
Along with Battery 247, several auxiliary buildings were constructed including a kitchen-mess hall, officer’s quarters, a washroom-latrine and 16 barracks.
Anti-Motor-Torpedo Boat Guns
In January 1943, two anti-motor-torpedo boat (AMTB #1) guns on fixed carriages were installed near Jetty A. With the addition of two 90mm guns on mobile carriages (MIAI), the Fort’s ability to provide protection at the mouth of the river was greatly increased.
Along with the guns, quarters were constructed nearby. One officer barracks an orderly building, one kitchen-mess hall, three barracks, and a wash room were all constructed and buried with sand. Holland grass was planted on top of the structures to keep the sand in place. A pit latrine was located near the other structures.
Anti-Aircraft Guns
Anti-aircraft guns were set up near the batteries and the jetty.
Radar
The Corps of Engineers constructed several air and surface detection radar sites. Two were constructed at North Head (SCR 682 and SCR 296A), one north of Battery Harvey Allen (SCR 296A) and one on Bear Mountain on the east side of Willapa Bay. Along with the concrete housings, living quarters including water, roads and utilities were constructed for the men who operated the radar. The sites were camouflaged to blend into the landscape around them. The existence of the radar was top secret and many soldiers did not know it even existed at Fort Canby.
Other Local Military Sites
There were other military structures located throughout the Peninsula where troops were housed in order to provide security and watch for planes, ships or submarines along the coastline. Along with Camp Pioneer and Bear Mountain facilities, one of the places was Tioga Station. The building was constructed to look like a beach cottage. The lower floor was living quarters for the soldiers assigned here and the upper floor was an observation room. The garage held a portable searchlight.
This site was also one of the locations where a small dirigible would anchor. The blimp was used to keep watch along the coast for enemy submarines.
This building is still standing today on the west side of the highway just north of Pioneer Road near Long Beach.
Searchlights
There were seven portable searchlights located in conjunction with Fort Canby. Two searchlights were located at Klipsan Beach, two at Tioga, one near Cape Disappointment lighthouse, one near Battery O’Flyng, and one near Jetty A. There were two additional searchlights at North Head mounted in fixed searchlight shelters.
The portable searchlights were M1942 General Electric 60-inch style. The shelters that held the searchlights at North Head are still visible today from Beard’s Hollow.
The end
Fort Canby Military Base was declared surplus on March 28, 1947. At that time 68 buildings from Fort Canby, Fort Columbia and Fort Stevens were put up for sale to the highest bidder. The buildings to be disposed of included 39 barracks, four mess halls, four civilian headquarters, six latrines, a warehouse and other miscellaneous structures. In August 1947 all but a few buildings remained of Fort Canby.
The landscape has changed in the 75 years since the troops left Fort Canby, but as you hike the trails at Cape Disappointment State Park, you can still see signs and concrete remains of the foundations and buildings of the old Fort Canby.
