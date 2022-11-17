Visit Cape Disappointment State Park and you’re likely to see the remains of the World War II era military installation of Fort Canby. Foundations, observation and search light stations, a few buildings, batteries and footings are mostly all that remain of the former Columbia River fort.

Historically, the site of Fort Canby at Cape Disappointment was viewed as an important and strategic location for the defense of the Columbia River. Both the British and Americans, who traded in and occupied this region, understood the military significance and potential of the high basalt cliffs of the cape.

Practice firing of one of Battery Harvey Allen

Practice firing of one of Battery Harvey Allen’s 6-inch guns. Cape Disappointment lighthouse is in the background. c.a. 1941. This is the site of the modern-day Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
Range of fire

Chart showing range of fire for Forts Canby, Columbia and Stevens.
Battery 247 on McKenzie Head

This photo shows Battery 247 on McKenzie Head in about 1945.
Fort Canby World War I troops

Fort Canby World War I troops gathered at the railroad station in Ilwaco in about 1914.
Entrance sign into the main area of Fort Canby

Entrance sign into the main area of Fort Canby. Notice the “CCC Camp Canby” sign behind. Prior to the military moving to this area, it was occupied by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The CCC built roads, buildings and other structures in the area as one of Roosevelt’s Depression era programs. The Army sign covered up the CCC sign in October of 1937 when signs of war were becoming apparent.
12-inch mortar

The intimidating 12-inch mortar at Battery Guenther.
Men loading one of the 12-inch mortars

Men loading one of the 12-inch mortars at Battery Guenther in about 1941.
Battery 247 on McKenzie Head

Battery 247 on McKenzie Head during shooting practice in about 1945.
Battery Harvey Allen

This is an early photograph of one of the two 6-inch guns at Battery Harvey Allen.
Anti-motor-torpedo boat guns

Photo of the anti-motor-torpedo boat guns on Sand Island near Jetty A.
Radar tower

Photo of SCR 296A at North Head. The tower was 100 feet high and sited among the tall trees so it was not visible from the water. The footings for the tower can still be found among the trees.
Searchlight #5

Searchlight #5 was located at North Head.
Drill at Battery Harvey Allen

Drill at Battery Harvey Allen. Six-inch gun aimed toward the North Jetty and Peacock Spit.

