South Bend held most of the bay’s regional Fourth of July celebrations during the 1890s and early 1900s, although a few were also held in other communities. On May 30, 1898, a letter was sent from a group of citizens in North Cove to Mayor J.W. Maxwell and the South Bend City Council.
To The Mayor of South Bend
Dear Sir:
As Secretary duly appointed, I am instructed to inform you that the citizens of this place have held a meeting to provide for a celebration on the coming 4th of July.
We have not learned of any move of the kind at your city and, believing that we can arrange to have an enjoyable time at this place, we beg to ask the cooperation of the citizens of South Bend.
We shall ask the same of Bay Center, Oysterville, Nahcotta, and Westport, and with the aid of those places we shall assuredly make it a success.
Hoping this may not conflict with any arrangements your citizens may have made.
I am, Yours respectfully,
Otto Hansen, Sec.
After a motion was taken by the South Bend City Council, a message was relayed to North Cove officials confirming that South Bend would not hold its own Fourth of July celebration, and would assist North Cove in its own, adding that everyone believed North Cove would provide an outstanding regatta course, among other things for the celebration, and would have the full assistance of the Life Saving Station.
North Cove’s celebration was deemed a huge success, with many events, including demonstrations by the Life-Saving Station’s surfmen. A track meet was held, along with the anticipated sloop race. Track meets were not unusual for the area. For several years Tokeland had been the a popular place to hold county-wide championship meets. Steamers brought the participants and their backers from various points around the bay: Nahcotta, Bruceport, Naselle, South Bend and Willapa. Some races were held on the beach.
The feature event of the day was the sloop race, which was narrowly won by White Wings, captained by Roy Mills. Second place went to the Maud K., with Capt. Wallace Stuart at the helm. The margin of victory was by a mere 18 seconds. Third place went to Capt. Zach Tabell’s Undine, with Alex See in charge of the crew. Race officials, participants, and spectators pronounced the event as “beautiful” and highly satisfactory. That is, everyone except L.L. (Linn) Bush, who complained that his boat Columbia was too large to follow the “intricate and tortuous” windings of the cove’s channel. The Columbia, last in the race, had lost considerable time running in and out of the sharper bends of the channel. The other boats and captains in the race included the Dauntless (Jess Brown), Bonita (Eugene Riddell), and Olympic (Arthur Brown).
Although the celebration was judged a success, North Cove left future county-wide celebrations to South Bend, Nahcotta, Bay Center, and the future town of Raymond.
