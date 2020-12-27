The first school in Pacific County was built by Alexander Holman in 1853 for use by his own children and for the children of neighbors James Johnsons and John Meldrum.
By the end of 1870, there would be 24 schools established throughout Pacific County. Most were simply constructed, single-room buildings — the ubiquitous one-room country schoolhouse familiar throughout the Pioneer West.
Although few photographs of those first schools survive, images of successive buildings show that the one-room schoolhouse was the standard in Pacific County for many subsequent decades. The schools were beloved by their communities as were the teachers who taught in them.
