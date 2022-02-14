During these early years of basketball the scores were low mainly due to the rule that after each basket the teams had a center jump instead of a team taking the ball out of bounds and racing up the court after a basket. In 1938 the center jump was eliminated to speed up the game. At first some doctors were worried that the new rule would have a dangerous effect on the players but it really was a good move for the game of basketball.
The first Washington High School state tournament was in 1923. Hec Edmundson, who was the basketball coach at University of Washington, and Tubby Graves, the baseball coach, were the main people to initiate the tournament. The two men agreed to personally be responsible to finance the tournament and to take any profits or pay any losses the tourney would incur. The players would be housed and entertained by the fraternities and banquets would be served to the teams. Three referees were chosen to officiate all the games. Costs to watch the games were $1 for a season ticket and 25 cents for a single game.
Beginning in the years 1923-24 the Ilwaco fishermen had very competitive basketball teams. In that year they competed in the first SW Washington District Tourney and won three games and lost one and were awarded a trip to the state tourney for the first time. The state tourney was only one classification of schools at that time so large and small schools were in the same tournament. Unfortunately, Ilwaco got beat in both games at state (Lynden by the score of 24-20 and Vera (later Central Valley) 26-18) and didn’t get a trophy. They were led by sophomore Phil Pesco. The next two years they lost in district and didn’t make it to state. Phil Pesco graduated in 1926 and enrolled at Washington State College to star in basketball for Coach Jack Friel. The gym at WSC (now WSU) was named for coach Friel after he retired. Phil Pesco coached at Olympic College for many years.
During the season of 1927-28 Ilwaco tied for the league championship but lost in a playoff game to Raymond. Neither Raymond nor Ilwaco were invited to the sub district tourney. At that time a team had to be invited by a group of principals in the SW Washington area.
1928-29 Ilwaco won the Pacific County league Championship and were invited to the district tourney. They beat Washougal 27-22 but lost to Yelm 33-21 to end their season. Ray Pesco, brother of Phil, was named to the county and district all star teams. Ray went on to play at Santa Clara University and later coached there as well. The Pesco brothers lived in Ilwaco where the family owned the pool hall and rec center in town. Henry Pitkanen was a starter on that team as a freshman.
The 1929-30 season brought on the third straight league championship for the Fishermen. They gained permanent possession of the “Champs Cup” which may or may not be in the trophy case at Ilwaco. Unfortunately they got beat by Ocosta 32-31 in their only district game and their season was over.
The 1930-31 Ilwaco team tied for second in the Pacific County league. They defeated Valley in the playoff for second place and were awarded a trip to the sub district tourney at Elma. This year there wasn’t any single district tournament but 3 sub district tourneys. Ilwaco won the opening game over Brooklyn 40-17 on Friday with Pitkanen scoring 30 points. Saturday morning they were ready to play Naselle but during warm-ups it was noted that Ilwaco had failed to pay the $2 entry fee required by December 5th so they were called off the floor and didn’t get to compete for a chance to go to state. Henry “Butch” Pitkanen and Elroy Nort were picked as all stars on the county team and it was a shame that they didn’t get to finish the district because of an error in the office filings.
The 1931-32 team was undefeated in league as they won the league championship. They lost two close games against Astoria by 2 points and 4 points and got beat by Tillamook high school 33-30 and by the Chinook Yeomen town team 36-32 in practice games. Pitkanen and freshman Charles Mechals were named to the All County team.
This year Ilwaco paid the entry fee for sub districts. In their sub district the Fishermen had wins over South Bend 45-19 and Rochester 38-34. They edged the Oakville Acorns 32-29 for the championship and made it to the state tournament.
At the state tournament in Seattle the Ilwaco five lost their opening game to Edison 42-29. The next game was won as a bye because the northwest district didn’t send any team to state. Ilwaco proceeded to dump Friday Harbor 40-26 and edge Eatonville the final night 36-31 to place 5th in state. This was the first time ever that Ilwaco had a state placement.
“Ilwaco started out in the tourney in Seattle by losing to Edison 42-29 and it looked like they would be going home early. Ilwaco drew a bye for the next day’s battle. That put the Ilwaco Fishermen against the Friday harbor Fishermen and Ilwaco won the fishermen battle 40-26.”
According to the newspaper “Ilwaco played its best game of the tourney against Eatonville” and mentioned that “Pitkanen and Takko displayed qualities that looked good to the audience.”
Another quote was “looping the ball in from all angles, showing fine floor work, teamwork of the highest degree, and an abundance of fight were a few factors that contributed to Eatonville’s downfall.”
The 1932 team was led by seniors Henry “Butch” Pitkanen, Walter Heikkala, Verly Kaino, juniors Elroy Takko, and Truman Lentz and freshman Charles Mechals. Those six did most of the playing. The rest of the team included Seniors Curt Hooper, Ernie Oja, Gordon Barzee and juniors J. Bill Petit, Hank Heikkala, Ted Schultz, Al Merchant, Wenstrom, and Bill Marchant. They played mostly on the second unit. The team was coached by John R. Peterson who had an outstanding career coaching all the sports at Ilwaco for several years. Mr. Peterson later became the superintendent at Ilwaco High.
Henry “Butch” Pitkanen scored 16 points for the victorious fishermen and he was named to the all state first team. He is the first Ilwaco player to earn that honor. Pitkanen was an all around athlete in all four years at Ilwaco and was considered the finest athlete to come from Ilwaco High School. He was a track star, a football quarterback, as well as a great basketball player. He enrolled at WSC but quit after a year on the frosh team and came home to work and fish with his father. This was during the Depression years. He later had his own fishing boat. Butch played top flight AAU basketball on several teams such as Chinook Packers, Tetz Oilers, St. Helens Buckaroos, and Harbor Plywood of Aberdeen for many years. AAU basketball was very popular and competitive in those days. Henry was born June 1912 to Wayne and Hilja Pitkanen. He married a woman, Sadie, he met while playing basketball in St. Helens. They had one child that they named Victoria. Victoria Stoppiello wrote for the Chinook Observer before moving to Nehalem, Oregon several years ago. Butch Pitkanen died in October 1989.
Pitkanen holds the honor of being the first Ilwaco basketball player to be named to the all state first five. He has been followed by Ken Sugarman, Bob Bales and Dennis Oman of the 1959-60 teams that placed first and second at state, Gary Weber of the 1962 seventh place team finisher, Phil Oman of the 1967 fourth place team, Paul Jarrett of the second place team in 1990 and Andy Hudkins of the 2003 team that finished seventh.
None of the Ilwaco teams made it to the state tournament from 1932 until 1959. That was a long drought for Ilwaco. Ilwaco placing teams since 1932 are:
1959 1st place
1960 2nd place
1962 7th place under coach Don Lee
1966 7th place
1967 4th place coached by Dean Carter
1990 2nd place with coach Joe Williams
1994 5th place with coach Glenn Johnson
2003 7th place coached by Matt Blair
