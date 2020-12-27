This list of rules for 19th century teachers appeared at the end of “Pioneer Schools of the Naselle-Gray’s River Valley” by Louise Holm Hunter, published in a 1993 Sou’wester magazine. There is no indication that these particular expectations were ever actually in effect in early Pacific County Schools, though various surviving teacher contract requirements, as well as teacher evaluations, indicate that they were not far from the mark. These days, many similar sets of ‘teacher rules’ for 1872 (as well as for other years) can be found on the internet.
1. Teachers each day will fill lamps, trim the wicks and clean chimneys.
2. Each morning the teacher will bring a bucket of water, and a scuttle of coal or load of wood for the day’s session.
3. Make your pens carefully. You may whittle nibs to the individual taste of the pupils.
4. Men teachers may take one evening each week for courting purposes, or two evenings a week if they attend church regularly.
5. After ten hours in school, the teachers may spend the remaining time reading the Bible or any other good books.
6. Women teachers who marry or engage in unseemly conduct will be dismissed.
7. Every teacher should lay aside from each pay a goodly sum of his earnings for his benefit during his declining years so that he will not become a burden on society.
8. Any teacher who smokes, uses liquor in any form, frequents pool or public halls, or gets shaved in a barber shop will give good reason to suspect his worth, intentions, integrity, and honesty.
9. The teacher who performs his labor faithfully and without fault for five years will be given an increase of 25 cents per week in his pay, providing the Board of Education approves.
