R.H. Espy and Kate

Pictured here in 1918 are R.H. Espy (1826-1918) and his third wife, Kate Hulbert Wichser Espy (1837–1925).

 Espy Family Archive

As in most small villages in rural areas, Oysterville has had its share of “characters.” One of the most beloved during the early 20th century was “Aunt Kate.” Everyone in town called her that, though she wasn’t actually related to a single person here.

My mother and her brothers and sisters remembered Aunt Kate well, for she was the third wife of their grandfather, R.H. Espy. She was 70 (he, 81) in 1907 when she married “Mr. Espy,” as she always called him. She lived in Oysterville until her death in 1924.

This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book tentatively titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.

