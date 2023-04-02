As in most small villages in rural areas, Oysterville has had its share of “characters.” One of the most beloved during the early 20th century was “Aunt Kate.” Everyone in town called her that, though she wasn’t actually related to a single person here.
My mother and her brothers and sisters remembered Aunt Kate well, for she was the third wife of their grandfather, R.H. Espy. She was 70 (he, 81) in 1907 when she married “Mr. Espy,” as she always called him. She lived in Oysterville until her death in 1924.
She wore long black skirts, high buttoned shoes, and was proud that she could scrape the meat from an apple with her one remaining tooth. Although all agreed that she did a fine job taking care of the house and looking after R.H., even he conceded that she “cooked the long way of the flour.” My mother always remembered tossing Aunt Kate’s caraway cookies into the blackberry bushes on her way homeward after a visit. She considered those cookies a treatment, not a treat.
Aunt Kate felt that walking, riding in a wagon, buggy, or even a boat, were proper methods of transportation. If absolutely necessary, she would take the train, but she drew the line at riding in a car. She said that the only way she would ever travel in “a machine” would be if she were laid out for her funeral. However, a few years before she died, she reluctantly accepted a ride in Mr. Lehman’s truck when a high tide covered the road and kept her stranded at a neighbor’s house.
Kate Hulbert grew up in Monticello, Wisconsin. By 1863, she was 25 years old, a spinster still living at home. Her 20-year-old brother David was a member of the 13th Regiment of Wisconsin Volunteers and was stationed at Janesville, a distance of 30 miles or two days by wagon. During the years of the Civil War, Kate, like the other women of Monticello, busied themselves supporting the nearby troops with food, medical supplies, and occasional visits.
In 1878, when she was 41 and long since considered an old maid by the standards of the day, Kate came to Oysterville as the mail order bride of the Baptist minister, the Rev. J. Wichser who, like most of the Baptist preachers in Oysterville during those years, lived in the R.H. Espy home. The bride and groom continued there for the better part of a year, during which time Kate and R.H.’s wife, Julia, became good friends. The Espy children respectfully called her “Aunt Kate,” as would the entire community in later years.
For the next 10 years the Rev. and Mrs. Wichser worked establishing preaching stations, prayer meetings, and Sunday-schools in the Puyallup area and later in Oregon. When Mr. Wichser died in the 1880s, Kate married another Baptist preacher, a Rev. Miller of Oregon.
As the years passed, she continued writing to her friend Julia Espy and, on occasion, came to Oysterville “for a good and proper visit.” Six years after Julia’s death in 1901, Kate Hulbert Wichser Miller moved back to Oysterville and married R.H. Espy, widower of her good friend. Aunt Kate had outlived two husbands and was to outlive the third by a good many years. Once, when my Great Uncle Cecil (R.H. and Julia’s youngest son) was in his 90s, my mother and he were reminiscing about Aunt Kate and her quaint ways.
“I think Aunt Kate must be one of the few women who was married three times and died a virgin,” my mother remarked.
“Not if you knew Father,” was Uncle Cecil’s wry reply.
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book tentatively titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
