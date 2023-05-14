There seem to be a great many stories about the early days here in Pacific County that involve fiddle music. That probably stands to reason, a violin being relatively small, as versatile in output as the player’s ability allowed, and easy to transport across country. We are told that even among the Lewis and Clark expedition, both Pierre Cruzatte and George Gibson entertained the troops with their “music boxes.”
In early Oysterville, the fiddler of note was Capt. Joel Munson. According to pioneer schoolteacher Bethenia Owens: Mr. Munson might well be called a ‘diamond in the rough.’ He had a big heart, a hilarious, jovial disposition, and loved good company and a good social time. He was a tall, broad-shouldered, powerfully-built man, with a large, square head. He was a natural musician, and loved the violin on which he could play by the hour, day or night, and never tire. I have heard him say, ‘I believe I could play in my sleep if I tried.’ I have seen him play and laugh and talk at the same time, never missing a note or losing time or expression.
Munson also manufactured a number of violins, some of which were valuable. One of these he made from a piece of hardwood which he found several feet below the surface while digging a drain in a swamp near the lighthouse. No hardwood grows anywhere near that vicinity, and this fragment must have drifted ashore long years before and had been covered with debris, it may be, of a century.
The Munson House is the oldest structure still standing in the Oysterville National Historic District. It was built in 1863 (perhaps as early as 1857) by Munson with the help of his brothers-in-law, Byron and Nathan Kimball. The Kimball boys and their sister, Mrs. Sophia Kimball Munson, had survived the infamous Whitman Massacre back in 1847. (Their older sister, also a survivor, Susan Kimball Wirt, lived across the street with husband August Wirt.) When the Munsons left Oysterville in 1865. Pacific County rented their sturdy house for use as its first Court House.
And if the “connections” to the Whitman Massacre and to early Pacific County government are not historic enough, Joel Munson, himself, was a man of considerable distinction. From 1865 to 1877 he served as Lightkeeper at the Cape Disappointment Light Station, then located on Baker Bay. Early in his posting, the bark Industry wrecked near the Cape with a loss of 17 lives.
Munson was greatly disturbed that there had not been a lifesaving craft available to the lightkeepers and, after finding a battered longboat on the beach, Munson decided to rebuild it for use as a lifesaving boat. In order to raise the necessary funds, he used his reputation as a fine fiddler to organize two dances in Astoria charging an admission of $2.50 per person. He made more than $200 for his project and enlisted the help of an old sailor to fit the boat with cork-filled fenders. Meanwhile, the keepers built a boathouse at the station for it.
When, on May 5, 1866, the W.B. Scranton, loaded with eight hundred tons of freight from San Francisco, was driven into the middle sands of the bar, Keeper Munson launched his craft and with a few other men, they were able to rescue the entire crew. Ironically, Capt. Paul Corno of the Scranton had been one of the seven survivors of the Industry.
Through Munson’s efforts, a lifesaving station was established at Cape Disappointment in 1871, and his famous craft became part of the station’s initial equipment. The tradition of lifesaving at the Cape continues today at the Coast Guard’s National Motor Lifeboat School located there and Munson’s sturdy little cottage in Oysterville still stands two residences south of the church.
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.