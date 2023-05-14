Joel Munson

This portrait of Capt. Joel Munson in his later years was probably done in the 1880s.

 Image by Joseph Gaston (1833-1913) Historian and Journalist

There seem to be a great many stories about the early days here in Pacific County that involve fiddle music. That probably stands to reason, a violin being relatively small, as versatile in output as the player’s ability allowed, and easy to transport across country. We are told that even among the Lewis and Clark expedition, both Pierre Cruzatte and George Gibson entertained the troops with their “music boxes.”

In early Oysterville, the fiddler of note was Capt. Joel Munson. According to pioneer schoolteacher Bethenia Owens: Mr. Munson might well be called a ‘diamond in the rough.’ He had a big heart, a hilarious, jovial disposition, and loved good company and a good social time. He was a tall, broad-shouldered, powerfully-built man, with a large, square head. He was a natural musician, and loved the violin on which he could play by the hour, day or night, and never tire. I have heard him say, ‘I believe I could play in my sleep if I tried.’ I have seen him play and laugh and talk at the same time, never missing a note or losing time or expression.

