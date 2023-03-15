Although long-time Oysterville resident E.R. “Bud” Goulter insisted that John Douglas was not buried in the Oysterville Cemetery, it seems likely that he was. Both his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Douglas Garretson and Francis “Frank” Garretson, are buried there, as is his granddaughter, Irene M. Garretson Nelson. In any case, Charles ‘Charlie” A. Nelson located the “grave” and was responsible for its inclusion on the cemetery maps and lists.
John Douglas was born in Maine about 1811 and first arrived at Fort George (now Astoria) in 1840. He was a cooper — a barrel maker — aboard a whaling vessel that had docked to unload blubber for rendering into lamp fuel. On its next voyage to the Columbia in 1841, the ship wintered in Astoria and Douglas took advantage of the time to have a look around. He liked what he saw and decided to come back some day and “drop anchor” permanently in the Shoalwater area.
For the next few years Douglas sailed the South Pacific. He was off Hawaii in 1846 when a barrel rolled against him, breaking one of his legs. The resulting lameness put an end to his seafaring career. He returned to Shoalwater Bay and laid out a donation land claim of 320 acres along its western shore, somewhat south of the location that would later become Oysterville. There he built a “studdin’” house of upright posts, with a cedar shake roof and an attic with a gable-end door and an outside stairway. And, there Douglas settled with his Chinook wife, Jalak, and their daughter, Mary.
Douglas is buried in the Oysterville Cemetery and two tales are told regarding his death. One says simply that he died of pneumonia at the age of 59, though his grave marker puts him at 67. The other story says that in the 1870s, while serving as a U.S. marshal, Douglas had the misfortune to severely injure his foot. He died from gangrene because he stubbornly refused to allow a new boot (hard to come by in those days) to be cut from his swollen, infected foot. If that’s the true story, it puts a whole new twist to “dying with your boots on.”
Personally, I think the facts (as far as I've been able to research them) about Douglas are far more interesting than the fanciful idea that he settled Oysterville — apparently one of those unresearched surmisals being perpetuated by various sites on the internet. Oh well...
And, by the way, his granddaughter, Irene Nelson, lived across the street when I was a little girl. I knew her. And that's a fact.
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book tentatively titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week here in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
