When I was a kid, Lou Mitchell lived down at the ‘S’ Curve where the main road of Oysterville wound onto the County Road and headed on south. Her house, one of the smallest in Oysterville — a shack, really — and was as close to falling down as a house could be, but none of us kids gave that a thought. Nor did we think twice about whether Lou was a saint, a sinner or an honest-to-goodness character. She was probably all three.
I remember that she had hennaed hair and a gravelly voice and was old. (In retrospect, she may have been in her fifties or sixties but, of course, anyone over 30 was in the ‘old’ category to us kids. I don’t know if any of us had the slightest idea of why she had that oyster shell light fixture with the bright red lightbulb on her front porch.
I knew her mostly as “The Berry Lady.” When the blackberries got ripe, Lou would have stacks of berry boxes on her porch — or maybe in her living room — and we would bring our full buckets to her and fill up as many of those little containers as we could. I wish I could remember how much we got per basket. Maybe five cents. Whatever the amount, it was enough to keep us picking day after day and learning not to eat our profits as we worked.
Sometimes, after our berry transactions were over, we’d hang around and visit with Lou. She told us wonderful stories about her days in Alaska and we got to calling her “Klondike Kate,” a name she seemed to like. I’m sure some one of our parents had used that term when referring to her; I don’t think any of us had ever heard of the original Klondike Kate, the wannabe vaudeville actress of the Klondike Gold Rush years.
Sometimes when we were visiting with Lou, some man would drive up to pay her a call. Then our story hour would be over for the day and Lou would shoo us on home. Maybe some of the other kids knew what was going on, but the penny never dropped for me until years later. I think I was already a young married mother when I asked my own mom (probably in a self-righteous tone), “Did you know what was going on down at Lou’s? Why did all of you parents let us kids hang around there?”
My mother’s laughing reply was, “Why not? She was always good to you youngsters, wasn’t she?” As usual, my mom was absolutely right.
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
