Two of the early “Oyster Boys” were Abe Wing and James R. Johnson. They are shown here with oyster tongs and a bucket of native oysters — perhaps an early “publicity shot” showing the bounty of Shoalwater Bay.
By the time of Oysterville’s beginnings in 1854, reports of Indian uprisings were becoming worrisome even in this remote area of Washington Territory. The news reports at the local watering holes were causing feelings of foreboding even among Oysterville’s stalwart Oyster Boys, and it was decided to organize a militia. R. H. Espy was elected commander with the rank of major.
Espy’s first official act was to inventory the available ordnance. Finding only a few shotguns and a dozen or so jager rifles among his troops, he hastily sent back east for a supply of modern weapons. He also ordered the men to construct a fort somewhat north of the village. They set to work with a will, though it didn’t occur to any of them to set up a picket stockade around the work area, and for the next several weeks the local Indians watched with amusement from the edge of the clearing, joking among themselves at the Oyster Boys’ expense. However, for hard cash, the onlookers did occasionally lend a hand with the fitting of one log to another.
By the time the walls were in place, it was generally agreed that the Indians had never represented a real threat, anyway. And besides, an especially fine run of oyster tides was due, and not to take advantage of them would surely have been criminal negligence. So, the Oyster Boys and the Indians all returned to their oystering and never got around to putting a roof on the fort. The Oysterville Militia was seldom spoken of again, though R.H. Espy was called major for the rest of his long life.
Some months later, the weapons Major Espy had ordered — rifles as good as most fired later in the Civil War — reached Oysterville. The settlers, decided that they already had sufficient guns for their hunting needs — so they sold the government issued ones to the Indians.
And that’s how my great-grandfather Espy became a major! And how we almost had a fort north of Oysterville.
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book tentatively titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week here in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
(0) comments
