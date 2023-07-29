For many years, a historical marker for Bruceville-Bruceport was located about 6-1/2 miles south of South Bend on the U.S. 101 Westbound Pacific Coast Scenic Byway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, such historical signs are mandated by State and Federal regulations. However, it gradually deteriorated and was “removed” several years ago by personas unknown. The Pacific County Historical Society has been working with “various agencies” for some time (without success) to have the sign replaced.
For many years, a historical marker for Bruceville-Bruceport was located about 6-1/2 miles south of South Bend on the U.S. 101 Westbound Pacific Coast Scenic Byway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, such historical signs are mandated by State and Federal regulations. However, it gradually deteriorated and was “removed” several years ago by personas unknown. The Pacific County Historical Society has been working with “various agencies” for some time (without success) to have the sign replaced.
Sydney Stevens photo, 2017
John Morgan, one of the “Bruce Boys,” went on to found Morgan & Co., at one time the greatest of the West Coast oyster firms. This advertisement dates from 1872.
The story of “The Bruce Boys” has been told and re-told, published in magazines and books, and repeatedly dramatized since 1851, the year the Robert Bruce sailed into Shoalwater Bay. It is the quintessential story of the beginnings of Pacific County’s oyster industry.
The tale begins in 1850 when this wilderness north of the Columbia River was still a part of Oregon Territory and the first White settlers came by an indirect route — via the Gold Rush country of California! There, patient prospectors squatted all day by gravelly streams, methodically swirling the water in their iron pans and watching for a glint of yellow at the bottom.
