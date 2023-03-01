At the county seat in Oysterville during the territorial days, the very best character reference a man could have was to be “as honest as F.C. Davis.”
Fernando C. Davis (always referred to as “F. C.”) was the local tanner. At his tannery, located where the Oysterville Store and Post Office have been since 1918, he made some of the first leather goods on the Northwest Coast. He also owned the hill behind his tannery, which was then known as “Davis Hill.” On July 9, 1890, Davis sold the top portion of his hill to the Oysterville Cemetery Association for $100. The town’s burial ground had been located there since 1860, but more than 30 years passed before the legal transfer took place. The delay of formalities probably hadn’t bothered Mr. Davis in the slightest. He was a God-fearing and community-spirited man who did more than his share for Oysterville, Pacific County, and Washington Territory.
His reputation for honesty was undoubtedly derived from his attention to detail in his job as county treasurer — a position Davis held for a number of terms during the years 1878 to 1889. He maintained orderly accounts by keeping county funds in different colored socks — black for incoming funds and red for outgoing payments. He was never known to confuse the accounts or to make a mistake in his calculations.
Davis was a Seventh Day Baptist and did not work on Saturdays, though he worked any other time and overtime, as well. One of his many jobs was to take his team and wagon out on the tide flats when the oyster schooners came in and pick up their freight for delivery to the local stores. However, he was adamant in his refusal to off-load barrels of whiskey. He felt that hauling such base cargo would disgrace his hard-working team of red oxen, Moses and Aaron, whom he considered too noble for such a use.
The oxen were his proudest possessions. According to an article in the first issue of Pacific County Historical Society’s Sou’wester magazine, the great beasts were “as gentle as kittens and broke to ride.” In his capacity as U.S. Deputy Customs Officer, Davis often rode one or the other out to the schooner beds to transact necessary government business. One ship’s captain remarked, “I have been in ports all over the world, and the customs officers have come out in whale boats, canoes, and catamarans. But this man came out on a beef — and tied him to the anchor chain!”
