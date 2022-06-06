The “Great Shark Liver Boom,” lasting from 1939-1950 brought the Northwest to the forefront of a global trade, providing a source of vital vitamin A during World War II.
Considered a crucial resource during the war, the vitamin was believed to help pilots prevent night blindness.
In fact, much of the mythology about carrots being a so-called superfood for eyesight originated from this period. Some have also suggested that wartime propaganda promoting carrots was merely a cover to hide new radar technologies the Allies were using against the Axis powers.
While neither carrots nor shark liver will make you magically see in the dark, it’s proven that Vitamin A is good for eye health. When demand skyrocketed during the war, many communities on the West Coast stepped up to help. Fisheries adapted assembly lines and boats set their sights on the catch.
Before the shark fishing industry hit its stride, most of the United States imported Vitamin A from Europe in the form of cod liver oil. When the cod fishing industry was nearly shut down because of the war, the shark fishing industry boomed.
Instead of cod liver oil, people began looking to shark liver oil to provide Vitamin A. Fisheries along the Oregon coast in Astoria, Depoe Bay and Newport expanded efforts to address the demand.
More than 30 species of sharks have been recorded near the Pacific coast of North America, but only a few were sought after for commercial purposes during the trade.
The spiny dogfish and soupfin sharks were highly sought after, once targeted as primary sources of Vitamin A. The spiny dogfish shark is one of the most common sharks found in temperate ocean waters.
On the West Coast, stock size reportedly averaged between 300,000 and 500,000 metric tons before the liver boom. Over 250,000 metric tons of spiny dogfish were harvested throughout the 1940s.
In California, soupfin sharks made up almost half of total landings in the early 1940s. These sharks, especially vulnerable to overfishing, mature more slowly than other species and give birth to few young at once.
Although exact data on soupfin shark populations can be hard to accurately capture, it’s believed that their numbers still haven’t recovered since the 1930s.
During its peak, the shark fishing industry was a lucrative business. Shark livers could sell for as much as $18 per pound, and many larger sharks had livers weighing multiple pounds.
These livers were stored in five-gallon cans that weighed up to 40 pounds when fully packed. According to the Hanthorn Cannery Museum, during one season a can was often worth $320 each, which totals over $4,000 in today’s money.
But for as profitable as the industry was, its successes were short-lived. Demand plummeted after the invention of synthetic vitamin A in the early 1950s, leaving sharks to their home in the sea.
