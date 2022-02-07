Donella Lucero has been a key player as the Chinook Observer geared up to highlight the Long Beach Centennial.
She brings to the table beaucoup experience from a varied life that includes earning a master’s degree in public history at New Mexico University, working in public safety at Oregon State University, and a dozen years as an interpretive specialist with Washington State Parks.
And her current duties, working behind the scenes at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, consists of solving puzzles while charting local history, being Ilwaco’s Indiana Jones without the risks.
“I enjoy the stories behind things,” she says, rattling off details about how the giant frying pan was actually used to cook clams, how Marsh’s Museum moved from its first location, and all about Rubberneck Row, the nickname for downtown porches popular for people watchers.
And she’s lived almost three-quarters of Long Beach’s 100 years.
Importance of details
Colleagues consider her the go-to person for knowledge about the past. Madeline Matson, executive director, said everyone was overjoyed when she decided to move back from a brief retirement in Colorado to continue as the museum’s volunteer collections manager
“Donella is a treasure trove of local history information and she also has a deep knowledge of our museum collection, which is critical to our ability to provide outside researchers answers to their questions,” Matson said. “She’s a very important part of our team and a key piece of the institutional knowledge that helps hold everything together.”
When asked to recommend a book that gives an overview of the history of the Long Beach Peninsula, Lucero points to a well-thumbed work written in 2004. She references its detailed anecdotes about Henry Harrison Tinker and son, Gilbert, who in 1922 became the first mayor of Long Beach.
It seems perfect. The story about Gilbert Tinker using his wife Lottie’s spare potato masher like a gavel to keep order at early Long Beach City Council meetings is exactly the type of detail that brings history alive.
As the book flops shut during an informal planning meeting to discuss the loan of museum photos, the cover reveals it was written by Lucero herself and her sister, Nancy Hobbs.
And such colorful anecdotes were gleaned directly from Gilbert’s daughter Lolita. “She was the sweetest person in the world, a teeny-tiny thing,” Lucero says.
Fun in the early days
Long Beach’s history charted a changing course in the decades that followed its founding. Tinker’s original platted area grew. Landmarks came and went. Lifeguards no longer perform drills watched by crowds.
“We had car racing on the beach. It was a fun thing.” Lucero recalls. Motorcyclists would visit. “As a kid, I would get motorcycle rides. Groups would bring families.”
At 73, Lucero’s biggest joy is that her work doesn’t stop. She credits museum volunteers for hours of work digitizing records for more convenient storage and easier retrieval.
“When it is stored electronically you can see an item without having to touch it,” she says. “It just takes time. We have lots of volunteers that put in their time helping us uncover these cool stories that are in the museum.
“There’s so much here that hasn’t even been discovered. Every day you find something new.”
