There is an age-old maritime tradition that ships’ captains should “go down with the ship” — or at least be the last to disembark — in times of disaster.

The captain of the SS Laurel, Louis Johnson, nearly became a modern example when he refused to leave his ship during this disaster on the Columbia River bar.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.