No matter the school district or the teacher or the time of year — story after story told by school students in the early 20th century concerned their problems with a cantankerous bull.
While Helena Johnson and her older brother Lute (Luther) were attending the Smith Island School there were cattle on both sides of the slough that separated the island from the mainland. Helena told of how her brother and another boy would ask to be excused to watch the fight when a big bull would swim across and get into a fight with one on the island.
“Lute and I had bull troubles,” Helena said. She told this story to Charlotte Davis who published it in "They Remembered – Book II," c. 1983. Helena was nearly 90 when she related the story, but as it was told without pause for breath and written without punctuation, the reader can almost hear the breathless tale as it must have been told to young Helena's parents that night.
“We would land on the edge of the Island (this was before the dike was put in), look to see where this bull was, and be sure he was a long way off. He was a big vicious Jersey. At times he would come up to the school house and bellow loud… and put his big feet on the porch which was low and look through the big cracks in the door which was handmade of rough, unseasoned lumber and we kids crowded under the seats and teacher Alice (Holm) waited until he went back of the building and dashed out and ran to her cousin Henry who would come with his dog, Fannie, and she grabbed the bull by the tail and off they went like a streak with one big beller out of the bull.”
Some years later, a similar problem occurred across the bay in Oysterville. It must have been the 1906-1907 school year because the old Methodist Church was being used as the temporary schoolhouse. (In 1905 the old two-story school and burned and it wasn't until 1907 that John Peter Paul had completed construction of the one-room replacement school — the one that still stands today.)
The Methodist Church was located at the north end of town on the northeast corner of Main and Pacific Streets. On this particular day, mothers all over town began to notice that their children were late in returning home from school. Finally, Mr. Lehman was sent to see what the trouble was and found the children and teacher trapped inside the building where the Briscoe's bull had kept them prisoner since lunchtime. “The Day the Briscoe Bull Got Loose” was a story told for several generations around Oysterville firesides.
