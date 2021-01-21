The following 8th grade exit exam materials for Washington State in 1910 were supplied by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Olympia, Washington, with the following instructions to county superintendents and classroom teachers:
MY DEAR SUPERINTENDENT AND TEACHERS:
Herewith are sent lists of questions to be used by pupils of the Eighth Grade, who are candidates for certificates of graduation. The aim of these questions is to give the pupils of the Eighth Grade a test in both the technical and general knowledge which they should possess in order to be ready for the higher work. The following facts have been kept in view in the preparation of the questions:
1. The advancement of the pupils.
2. The general knowledge that they should possess.
3. The supplementary work that is now expected of teachers in our schools.
4. The requirements of the preparatory courses in higher schools.
If a pupil succeeds in passing successfully this test, he will receive a certificate of graduation, and will be entitled to enter upon a high school course.
Permit the suggestion that no teacher have charge of his pupils while they are writing upon the questions, and to this end the Superintendent or someone appointed by him should have charge of the following examination.
The papers are to be graded by the county Board of Education. The standard is uniform for the state, and is as follows:
Minimum 60%
Minimum in grammar and arithmetic 80%
Average 80%
The rules and program for teachers' examinations are to be followed so far as they are applicable.
Very truly,
HENRY B. DEWEY,
Superintendent of Public Instruction
EIGHTH GRADE GRADUATION TEST - 1910
I. Reading Circle Work
Write a brief review of one reading circle book.
II. Grammar
1. Write the plural of the following words: daisy, leaf, tooth, penny, die, me, tongs, valley, Miss Jones, Mr. Brown.
2. Name the four kinds of sentences as to use, and the three kinds of sentences as to structure.
3. Give sentences containing noun, adjective, and adverbial clauses.
4. Name four kinds of pronouns and give examples of each kind.
5. In what must a pronoun agree with its antecedent? Illustrate.
6. He felt the damp of the river fog, that rises after the sun goes down. Diagram or analyze.
7. Compare: little, much, near, old, up, honest, elegant, famous, neat, merciful.
8. Write a sentence containing a verb in the active voice, change it to the passive, and explain how this is done.
9. Name three different ways in which a noun may be used in the nominative case, and three ways in which a noun may be used in the objective case.
10. Write a letter to a friend describing briefly the country surrounding your home.
III. Orthography (Spelling 1-6)
1. soldier
2. grandeur
3. numeral
4. cuticle
5. buffalo
6. decrepit
7. meridian
8. phrasing
9. prairie
10. reservoir
11. Manhattan
12. biography
13. emblematic
14. genuine
15. Siberia
16. sustenance
17. obedience
18. cancellation
19. declension
20. military
21. irregular
22. accurate
23. pernicious
24. laudanum
25. beneficent
26. senator
27. registrar
28. January
29. soliloquy
30. Tuesday
7. Write sentences showing the correct use of the following words: beat, beet; great, grate; lain, lane; seam, seem; the, thee.
8. Mark diacritically the vowels in the following: banana, admire, golden, ticket, lunch.
9. Form words using the following affixes and tell of the meaning of the words thus formed: ary, less, er, ous, dom.
10. Define the following words and give examples: primitive word, compound word, vowel, accent, prefix.
IV. United States History and Civics
1. What were the three objective points of the Federal forces in the Civil War?
2. Name the last three presidents in order, and name an important event in each administration.
3. How did the Colonies of the North and South differ as to social life, education, industries, and customs, prior to the Revolution?
4. (a) State briefly the causes of the war of 1812
(b) Name two engagements.
(c) Two prominent American Commanders.
5. Give a short sketch of the live and work of one of the following great men: Thomas Jefferson, Henry Clay, William McKinley.
6. (a) When and where was slavery introduced into America? (b) How was it abolished?
7.What has made the names of each of the following historical? Alexander Hamilton, U.S. Grant, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Cyrus W. Field, Clara Barton.
8. (a) State the qualifications of a United States Senator.
(b) Name the Senators from the State of Washington
9. How do you distinguish between the terms Puritans, Pilgrims, and Separatists?
10. Give an account of the framing and adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
V. Geography
1. What causes the difference in climate between Eastern and Western Washington?
2. Name ten wild animals of Africa.
3. Tell some reasons why the people of Washington are interested in the Orient.
4. Name the five chief nations of Europe, and give their capitals.
5. Name five important cities and five products of Canada.
6. Sketch a map of South America, locating three rivers, five capital cities.
7. What and where are the following? Liverpool, Panama, Suez, Ural, Liberia, Quebec, Pikes Peak, Yosemite, Danube, San Diego.
8. Name five of the principal crops of the United States, and tell the section where each is raised.
9. Describe the Nile and the country through which it flows.
10. Name the largest country of Asia, three important cities, and three important products.
VI. Arithmetic
1. Divide 304487 by 931.
2. Find the sum of 5/9, 5/6, 3/4, 11/36.
3. A gardener sells his celery for 8-1/3 cents per bunch. How many bunches should he give for $5.00?
4. How many board feet in a piece of timber 14 inches square, and 12 feet long?
5. What number diminished by 33-1/3 percent of itself, equals 38.
6. By selling my horse for $156, I gained 8-1/3%. How much did the horse cost me?
7. A note for $200 was given January 1, 1909, rate of interest to be 8%. How much was due April 1, 1910?
8. Find the square root of 95, 6484.
9. What is the cost of enough lumber to floor a room 24 feet long and 16 feet wide, at $32 per thousand feet?
10. How much will it cost me to pave a street 42 feet wide, and 625 feet long, at $11.65 per square yard?
VII. Reading
1-5) One selection in prose and one in poetry from eighth grade reading book. (50 credits) (not included).
6. Name five American poets, and give a quotation from each.
7. Who wrote the following:
The Village Blacksmith
Rip Van Winkle
The First Snowfall
The Great Stone Face
The Raven
8. Quote two stanzas of "America."
9. Quote a stanza from one of the poems mentioned in question 7.
10. Give in your own words the meaning of the following:
"To him who, in the love of Nature, holds
Communion with her visible forms, she speaks
A various language for his gayer hours
She has a voice of gladness and a smile
Into his darker musings with a mild
And healing sympathy, that steals away
Their sharpness ere he is aware."
VIII. Physiology
1. Describe the structure of the skin.
2. Locate the thoracic duct.
3. Trace a drop of blood from the time it enters the left ventricle, until it returns to its starting point, and name the different valves and principal arteries and veins through which it passes.
4. Describe the composition of the blood.
5. Why are the arteries more protected than the veins?
6. Name five special senses.
7. Explain why health depends largely upon habit.
8. Explain the effect of alcohol and tobacco upon the action of the heart.
9. Give some good reasons why boys should not smoke cigarettes.
10. What do you understand about the germ theory of disease?
IX. General Questions
1. Write your name in full.
2. What is your age?
3. Write your post office address, number of your school district, and name of your teacher.
4. To what grade of the school do you belong? Have you completed the grade?
5. Is this your first eighth grad examination?
6. If you succeed in obtaining an eighth-grade diploma, do you expect to attend school next term? Where?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.