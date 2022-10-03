Between 1854 and 1858, U. S. Secretary of War Jefferson Davis — later to become president of the Confederacy — gave mild support to the idea of a shipping canal to connect Puget Sound and the Columbia River, via Grays Harbor and Shoalwater Bay.
James Swan, in 1857, also promoted the idea. Swan moved on to other interests, while Davis was soon distracted by a more pressing matter.
Canal promotions, 1881 to 1896
In 1881 the idea of a Puget Sound to Columbia River canal was revived in part because of correspondence between E.T. Young and U.S. Engineer Habershaw of the agency’s Portland office. Then, when Elias Payn arrived in Olympia in 1886, the young canal enthusiast began a lifelong devotion to the construction of a northwest waterway.
Because of Payn, hundreds of documents, letters, and photographs were filed away, all pertaining to the canal project. U.S. senators and congressmen made special trips to view the Olympia to Columbia River canal route. Military support joined the bandwagon in 1889 when a committee of U.S. engineers suggested the canal would be of strategic importance to naval defenses.
In 1895 a campaign was established to eliminate the necessity of crossing the Columbia Bar, to make Willapa Bay the main entrance for Columbia River water traffic. F.A. Hazeltine, the longtime publisher and editor of the South Bend Journal, wrote a lively editorial arguing the logic of a Willapa Bay entrance to the Columbia River.
There is no doubt in the world that in prehistoric ages the Columbia’s mouth was the entrance to Willapa Bay. This is evidenced by the extreme depth of water at that point. Construct this canal and there will be no further expense on jetty work at the mouth of the Columbia. A bar will form in a few years at the end of the present Columbia River jetty just as it has done and is doing at the mouth of the Mississippi and at Galveston. It is bound to occur at the mouth of any great river. The advantage of the canal is that there would be a safe and deep entrance at Willapa Bay at all times without the expense of a jetty to carry the sediment to sea, as there is none to speak of from the river emptying into the bay.
The jetty at the mouth of the Columbia could be abandoned and that bar could be crossed in calm weather by vessels as has been done in years past. The money which will be expended at the mouth of the Columbia in the next five years would build the proposed canal. How feasible the project is will be evident to anyone who will consult a map of the Bear River country. Let the canal follow the course of the Bear River to its headwaters, and until the Bear River country road is reached, then follow the country road to the Chinook River. The two rivers could be dredged out at small cost and there would be but three or four miles of canal to dig. The settlers in that section would no doubt assist the government in its enterprise by working out their road tax on the canal. No locks would be necessary.
Our Chamber of Commerce has asked for an appropriation of $30,000 for harbor improvements and with those completed no more will be necessary for years to come. Grays Harbor, however, wants $2,000,000 for a jetty, and that bar certainly needs one. We don’t need any jetty just now, but we need money, and the Columbia River interests need that canal. The prospects of the canal, we believe, are bright. The Astorians will, no doubt, endorse the proposition.
From the perspective of the 21st century, it is known that there were and are many critics who point to the Columbia River jetties as a major reason for the ravaged segments of coastline north of the river’s entrance. “What ifs” are not admired by some, but one might wonder if North Cove and Tokeland would have been saved, or the destruction at least delayed by several decades.
Renewed interest, 1909
Zach Tabell of Bay Center expressed belief in the prospect of a canal between Willapa Bay and Baker Bay, by way of Tarlett Slough and the Wallicut River. Tabell said that this would be of a greater benefit than a railroad. Tabell thought that $20,000 would build the canal, citing that the slough and river was little, if any, greater than two miles. With this canal open there would be a clear waterway from South Bend to Portland, and all the way by smooth water. (Tabell’s guess at the distance of Tarlett Slough was off by at least four miles.)
Since James Swan had proposed a canal from Willapa Bay to the Columbia River in the 1850s, there had been intermittent agitation, leading up to a plan in 1909 to create a ship channel utilizing the entrance and bar of Willapa Bay, which was considered superior to the Columbia River bar.
Backing the 1909 canal plan was Charles Hudson, who had moved to Washington state from Florida, where he had constructed canals similar to the one being proposed between the Columbia River, Willapa Bay, and Grays Harbor. Hudson envisioned the route as starting near Ilwaco on Baker Bay, pass through Black Lake, and following the Tarlett Slough drainage ditch to Willapa Bay. (Parts of Tarlett Slough were still navigable to small boats in 1909.)
Hudson conceded that a ship channel would be an expensive undertaking and that an appropriation from the federal government to make it a success would threaten the interests and livelihood of various Columbia River parties. Instead, it was proposed to dig a canal big enough only for gasoline launches and motor boats of light draught. Then, instead of simply connecting the Columbia River with Willapa Bay, a canal from North Cove to Grays Harbor would give motor boats an inside passage and smooth water route from Montesano, Aberdeen and Hoquiam, to Portland, via South Bend and Raymond, Ilwaco and Astoria. Such a line could have carried local freight more cheaply than the railroads, as well as passengers. Some proponents argued that the canal would also have been a great boon to oystermen who shipped to Portland and San Francisco, as it would have saved time and the breakage of shells in the great amount of handling.
Another development would have made a vast truck garden of the interior of the Peninsula in what was largely swamp land, and also between Westport and North Cove, except for what had already been drained. (Individuals who later fought to keep the wetlands and oyster grounds intact from development would cringe at some of these ideas.)
Local parties agreed that there would be ample water for motor boats in a waterway between Baker Bay and Black Lake, and they pointed out that the headwaters of the Bear River, which empties into Willapa Bay, would be a better portage. It was also noted that the Bear River-Chinook River portage route (also the Wallicut River) was commonly used by the early pioneers until the Ilwaco railroad was built. The portage was even used for boats to a limited extent in 1909. The route was thought to have the advantage of passing through wooded land which would benefit from the development. Hudson estimated the cost of the canal at $60,000, and that the capital needed to build it was available.
Panama Canal excites interest, 1912-15
A Willapa Bay spokesperson pointed out in 1912 that the Grays Harbor bar had been measured at 17 feet, whereas the Willapa Bay bar was 25 feet (at mean low tide). The point made was that it would take more than bar depth to make a port, and that Willapa Bay had to have “spirit” to encourage economic growth.
In September the South Bend Commercial Club, led by president T.E. Pearson, discussed promoting economic and industrial growth. Pearson and others dreamed of a deeper bar and big terminals built on Willapa Bay. Pearson was authorized to go to Portland to speak with the Portland Commercial Club to help promote the building of Willapa Bay terminals and establishing a 36-foot bar depth.
At a time when the building of the Panama Canal excited supporters interested in West Coast trade, there was growing local interest in competing with Puget Sound, the Columbia River and Grays Harbor. It was believed that a proposed north jetty for the Columbia would not help deepen the (Columbia River) bar; and that the Columbia was as deep as it was ever going to be. It was also believed that the federal government had indicated it would not continue to spend millions of dollars to dredge on the Columbia.
What had been seen in 1912 as a clear possibility for a canal to connect Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay had faded by 1915. T.E. Pearson and George Cassels, both of South Bend, had provided a plan to raise funds locally for the three and a half mile route. A survey showed the plan to be feasible, but the funds for the Grays Harbor end of the canal had failed to materialize. Only a small part in the Pacific County end (North Cove) was dug, with a plan to later widen and deepen it for the passage of launches.
Pearson and Cassels’ scheme died, but E.B. Benn and other enterprising Aberdeen citizens bought up a large tract of cranberry land at the head of South Bay, reaching to the Pacific County line, with the intent to improve the property. In connection to the original plan, the investors organized a drainage district to dig a ditch from the Pacific County line to South Bay. This was to be the making of a canal to provide cheap communication between the two harbors.
At the time, the only practical route was the circuitous rail route via Centralia for the two sides of a triangle, which required a trip of 120 miles, making what was only 30 miles cross-country. With the completed canal, cheap water transportation would offer the possibilities of passenger and freight traffic. With this success, Payn’s dream of connecting the South Bay of Willapa Bay with the Columbia by way of the Chinook River might later be realized.
Federal projects and the Great Depression, 1929 to 1933
The state legislature considered the canal proposition in 1929 and again in 1933. It was noted that a canal from the Columbia to Grays Harbor would become a part of a larger plan to connect Puget Sound with the Columbia. This inland water route would transport ships, barges, and log rafts along a canal and would allow all-weather and year-round transportation.
There was also another, more grand dream for the canal, one that was received with scorn from Columbia River and Grays Harbor maritime officials. It was proposed that Willapa Bay could be made the entrance to the Columbia River and also to Grays Harbor. The dreamers argued that the Willapa Bay channel could easily be kept open by dredging and without expensive jetties. Vessels, after entering the Willapa could continue their way to the Columbia or to Grays Harbor. Unfortunately for the backers of this idea, by 1933 the federal government had already spent 57 million dollars on the Columbia River and Grays Harbor entrances — and not a red cent for jetties for Willapa Bay.
Politicians and government officials continued to look at a more accepted version of a canal — one that would provide an inland waterway. On Friday, April 21, 1933, a state commission (to study the feasibility of the canal) visited Pacific County. The group came to South Bend, where they were entertained by both the Raymond and South Bend Chambers of Commerce.
On Saturday the visitors and their hosts boarded U.S. Coast Guard boat 267, under the direction of Capt. John Davies, and were taken on a tour of the bay. The group visited Nahcotta, the Cedar River channel, and Tokeland, where they went to the Kindred Hotel. In the afternoon the group was taken to Grays Harbor for a similar tour of that waterway.
It was noted at the time that the route to the Columbia River was to be one of the old portage routes, either the Chinook and Bear rivers, the Wallicut River, or Tarlett Slough. The canal proposal was discussed by several members of state Gov. Martin’s Special Commission. Spurred on by a desire to create jobs during the depths of the Great Depression of the 1930s, politicians and government officials became interested in the canal proposal. Interviewed by several members of the press, each commission member made a brief statement:
Commission Chairman W. H. Abel, Montesano: The canal system would not really be one, but three canals. Because of the ease of construction, the two sections from the Columbia River to Grays Harbor could be built even if the longer section from Grays Harbor to Puget Sound would be delayed. The commission is now only one of fact-finding -— to determine whether or not the canal plan is feasible and to report its findings to Gov. Martin by June 8, 1933. If Gov. Martin approves the commission’s findings it will then proceed to attempt financing by either direct appropriation funds by Congress, or, more probably, a loan from the Reconstruction Finance Corp., as a self-liquidating or semi self-liquidating project, a loan to be repaid by tolls. The estimated cost of each section of canal will be submitted separately in the Wagner Bill, now before Congress, to liberalize the R. F. C. act, which would be a great help in financing (the project). I believe construction will be underway by next fall.
Admiral Luther Gregory, U.S.C.G., Seattle, 1933: Since Jefferson Davis’ 1858 recommendation there had been discussion but never a survey done. If constructed, the canal would open up a continuous inland waterway more than 2200 miles long — from the head of navigation of the Columbia-Snake River system, to Skagway, Alaska. It would be of great military, as well as economic, importance.
State Sen. Fred Norman, Raymond, 1933: Canal construction would more than make up for the employment slack occasioned by curtailed highway work. Local taxes would not be increased by construction. More than half of the proposed canal routes are in this legislative district.
Other commissioners to report on the proposed canal project were Maj. Joseph Jacobs’ consulting engineer; Col. J.M. Clapp; consulting engineer; and J.W. Lewis, lumberman. All of these officials commented on the employment opportunities (especially during the Great Depression) and the barge and log raft traffic. Colonel Clapp commented on the addition to commercial and military uses, claiming that the canal route would make a most attractive route for pleasure craft, and it would spur boat-building industries. Clapp saw little danger to the oyster industry and stated that the canal would give cheap transportation for shipping all products to the market place, including oysters.
Looking back: Consensus in support of the canal
The general consensus of the commission was that the canal would follow a route from the head of the bay to the Columbia, beginning at Tarlett Slough, around the bog land, cross the flats near Chinook, and then also cross the Wallicut River. The estimated cost at the time was calculated to be about $1,950,000. The waterway would have been 13 feet deep. There would have been a ridge, 40 feet high, composed of shale that would had to have been cut through. It was proposed that the shale could have been used for the walls and base of the canal.
One of the advantages of the Willapa Bay-Grays Harbor canal was that shipments from one harbor to the other would have been made with a greater ease than having to cross harbor entrances. On the negative side, ships might not be able to afford to call at either or both harbors for small shipments.
The canal from Willapa Bay to Grays Harbor would have been 12 miles in length, skirting the low hills east of the cranberry bogs before following a southeastern direction for three miles to enter Willapa Bay on the north side of Toke Point. The 1933 cost for this segment of the waterway was estimated to have been about $3,323,000. The prospective revenue in tolls on the two short canals was estimated for ten years, for about $682,000, though no estimate was made for other revenues.
Canal seen as threat
On Sept. 29, 1922, the South Bend Journal reported that various Twin Harbors sawmills heartily supported the canal proposal, mainly for the inexpensive way it would provide for the shipment of logs. Anderson-Middleton Lumber Company of Hoquiam testified that the canal would make additional supplies of logs (from Pacific County forests) more accessible and give the company at least another 15 years of operation.
An opposite viewpoint was from Polson Logging Co., which desired a deep sea canal over a shallow canal. Col. W.H. Abel, the chairman of the canal commission, charged that Polson interests opposed the shallow canal in order to protect their monopoly on Grays Harbor’s log supply. In short, the hearing brought out fears the local mills and logging operations had about Grays Harbor and Columbia River logging companies coming in and taking away their lumber.
At the canal proposal hearing on Sept. 21, 1933 in Aberdeen, it appeared from the reports and testimony that the principal usefulness of the canal lay in the log transfer from Oregon to Grays Harbor — keeping the mills busy in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, and removing the burned timber in Oregon as rapidly as would be needful to commercialize it. Rafting logs through this canal would leave a trail of bark and chip fragments afloat in the more or less stagnant waters of Shoalwater/Willapa Bay.
Myron Heuston, the president and general manager of Long Island Oyster Co., pointed out the problems that Shelton area oyster growers had experienced. Heuston claimed that, in time, the mulch of fine particles of bark fiber (from logs that had gone through a forest fire) would become deposited on the oyster beds. The oysterman went to say that the deposit would have with it a content of pitch, turpentine, and other chemical and fibrous materials.
Mid-20th century
In 1957 the State Realtors’ Convention adopted a resolution endorsing a new canal proposition, which brought interest among certain parties.
Although nothing became of the resolution, by 1965 it was recognized that plenty of canal construction was taking place in other parts of the country. A person glancing at a map of the nation’s 25,000 miles of navigable inland waters could easily observe that virtually almost all U.S. canal routes lie in the eastern half of the continent — from Texas to Maine, from the Great Lakes to Florida. Much of the East, Midwest, and South had become cross-hatched with inland waterways that served and stimulated industrial growth.
The Columbia River and Puget Sound itself were the only major inland waterways on the entire Pacific Coast. The only other waterways of consequence were the San Joaquin and Sacramento Rivers, which permitted navigation inland from San Francisco. In fact, the Pacific Coast was the only coast in the country that did not have an intracoastal waterway extending along its length. The Atlantic and Gulf Coasts both had well developed intracoastal waterways; and work continued to improve and complete them.
In 1965, Army Engineers took Portland Oregonian writer A. Robert Smith on a short tour of a segment of the Atlantic intracoastal waterway. Departing from Norfolk Harbor, the tour went south through the Dismal Swamp Canal, one of the nation’s most historic man-made waterways. A newer canal was built to offer an alternative route. In 1964 the new route carried over 10,000 vessels north and south; while the older Dismal Swamp Canal carried over 2,000 vessels. (George Washington was said to have inspired the construction of the first Dismal Swamp Canal.)
Eastern waterways carried significant numbers of tow boats, motorboats, tankers, barges and scows, government vessels, and a large number of yachts and pleasure craft. The point, as far as the proposed Columbia River-Puget Sound Canal was concerned, was that any evaluation of its feasibility would have had to take strong account for the canal’s value for recreation, not just for commercial barging. Whatever deficiency, there was apt to be an industrial use for the Northwest canal, and for pleasure boaters, whose numbers were expected to increase with the population, as well as the growing quest for healthful outdoor recreation.
In 1965 Congress showed no reluctance to authorize and finance such waterways (on the East Coast). Construction was begun on a canal across the northern neck of Florida, near Jacksonville, at a cost of $157 million. The project was designed to considerably shorten the intracoastal route between ports on the Gulf and those on the Atlantic. Another big canal project, costing over $260 million, was also carried out to rebuild the waterway along the Black Warrior and Tombigbee rivers in Alabama. (The Florida project may have been later abandoned.)
