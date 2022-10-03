Washaway Beach
A couple comforted one another in 2007 after the loss of a home on Washaway Beach. Many critics believe the building of the Columbia River and Grays Harbor jetties contributed to the destruction (and accretion in some areas) of the nearby coastline. North Cove was obliterated, including the Willapa Bay Lighthouse, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard station. Citizen-led efforts in recent years appear to have possibly improved erosion problems along the north Pacific County shoreline.

 Observer file photo/DAMIAN MULINIX

Between 1854 and 1858, U. S. Secretary of War Jefferson Davis — later to become president of the Confederacy — gave mild support to the idea of a shipping canal to connect Puget Sound and the Columbia River, via Grays Harbor and Shoalwater Bay.

James Swan, in 1857, also promoted the idea. Swan moved on to other interests, while Davis was soon distracted by a more pressing matter.

James Swan

James Gilchrist Swan (1818-1900) lived among the Lower Chinooks from 1852 to 1855, meticulously documenting their fast-disappearing way of life. He was an early advocate of constructing a canal linking the Columbia River and Puget Sound via Willapa Bay.
Canal proposal map

A system of canals — shown as bold black lines — linking the Columbia River estuary with Puget Sound has been proposed several times since the 1850s.
Oyster token

A 1932 oyster-shaped token issued by the Olympia Chamber of Commerce promoted construction of a canal from Willapa Bay to south Puget Sound, along with welcoming “Old Ironsides,” the U.S.S. Constitution, then making a tour of West Coast ports.

Doug Allen, a noted Pacific County historian and author who died near the start of the pandemic, wrote a series of articles for the Chinook Observer nearly 20 years ago focusing on Willapa Bay. With so many new residents here and so much time having passed, we’re running some of Allen’s stories again, with fresh historical photos.

