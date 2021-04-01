About those horses …
The record of the Strathblane’s wreck often includes a sidebar about local horses trained to swim out into the surf to help sailors reach shore.
In the first volume of “Observing Our Peninsula’s Past,” page 34, I told the story: “Jack Payne, associate editor and business manager [of The Chinook Observer] was a Scots immigrant who in 1891 at the age of 16 survived the legendary wreck of the British ship Strathblane. Payne would tell the story for the rest of his life: he was one of the men in the water that day, desperately striving for shore, when he panicked to see a huge horse swimming toward him. He thought to turn back into the sea to get away from the animal, but heard people shouting, ‘Grab his tail! He’ll pull you in!’ Payne took hold, and the big beast hauled him to shore — the horse was one of several that locals had trained in surf rescue. …”
Well, since 2003 I’ve begun to question if this wonderful story is true. Or partly true.
The film “Black Stallion,” when it shows the horse from below while swimming, suggests that someone hanging onto his tail could be hit by a moving hoof. But what if the rescue rider had trailed a long rope or tack from the horse’s saddle?
Another reason I wonder is that the official Life-Saving Service report — the original reference — makes no mention, among all its detail, about horses helping the rescue.
On the other hand, the local stories repeat names of those said to have trained their horses to swim in the surf — Clarence Hutton, Phil G. Stout, Dr. T. H. Parks. And the stories are specific about locals having been awarded a British life-saving medal. Quoting M. L. Aldrich in her Observer memoir of November 2002, “[t]he British awarded silver Shipwreck Medals with citations for ‘Gallantry and Humanity’ to eight men, among them Dr. Parks, Clarence Hutton, and Philip G. Stout. Also named as recipients in Foreign Office records were Robert O. Stone, Leonard D. Pike, Otto V. Hall, Lieutenant Sidney S. Jordan, and Dr. E. C. Carter.”
In trying to verify this, I’ve been handicapped by covid-19’s forcing museums and offices to be closed, which means that the usual sources can’t be reached.
One thing, though: I’m pretty sure I was wrong in saying, “Payne would tell the story for the rest of his life”; it seems to have been Will Barrows, also an original member of The Observer’s staff, who carried the memory. For one thing, he did a painting of the wrecked vessel in wild surf — although that image might have been from Tollman’s photo of the actual wreck, as printed by the Ilwaco Advance.
The earliest news item I could find in my computer files is from the April 28, 1939, Chinook Observer, in which Fred Wiegardt is quoted. While he doesn’t cite his references, perhaps he was there himself:
“For seven days prior to being wrecked, [the Strathblane] was in continual heavy weather, and had lost most of her canvas … The family of L.A. Loomis first noticed the wreck and a telephone call was sent to Ilwaco for help. The wires were down between Ilwaco and the Coast Guard station at Fort Canby, which necessitated a man being sent on horseback.
“The Ilwaco Railroad & Navigation Company steamed up an engine and held a train in readiness for the arrival of the Coast Guard crew with their equipment …
“[T]he train arrived [in Klipsan] opposite the wreck at 9:30 a. m. A large number of people were on the beach. They had found it impossible to render any assistance to the unfortunate sailors. [The wind steadily increased … they fired a line for a breeches buoy, three times, unsuccessfully. A lifeboat launched but was blown back to the beach.]
“The sailors’ position on the wreck was fast becoming untenable, and it was decided to risk swimming. A man named Searles coolly walked out on the spanker boom, waved a farewell to his comrades and leaped into the crest. Although his friends anxiously watched for his reappearance, he was more than half-way ashore before they saw his head crown another surge. Searles was ashore before the crowd on the beach knew that a member of the crew had saved himself and that others were about to attempt to reach shore …
“By now the crowd had scattered along the beach and were wading far into the surf to effect a rescue … The remaining sailors leaped into a sea that was strewn with wreckage. They were instantly pummeled by the flotsam …
“Among the rescuers was Clarence Hutton and Phil G. Stout. Time and again these men rode their horses far into the surf and at personal risk snatched the sailors from the sea and returned to shore.
“All those rescued had been badly bruised. … Of the 30 souls on board, 24 were rescued. …
“The rescued sailors were taken to the palatial residence of L.A. Loomis … Here Mrs. Loomis provided them with rooms in an adjoining house. Food and clothing was furnished them …
“Later as the survivors passed through Ilwaco on their way to Astoria, B. A. Seaborg took them all into his store and fitted them out from head to foot with new clothing. He also gave them a plentiful supply of pipes and tobacco.”
Bearing in mind how hard it can be to understand what really happened in this morning’s car wreck, as told by the different witnesses, perhaps we shouldn’t be too hard on ourselves as we try to get the story of our past straight.
Here’s hoping that future historians will pursue these crumbs to discover the truth. And have fun in the doing.
