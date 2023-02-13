In the Spring 2013 issue of the Clatsop County, Oregon, Historical Society’s quarterly magazine CumTux, Violet Keeney wrote of her hometown:

“When a ‘big blow’ … was indicated, the fog horns blasted at regular, monotonous intervals, but sometimes we knew by flares at night, when a sailing ship was … in danger of grounding …”

Peter Iredale

Wreck of the Peter Iredale is pictured on an early 20th century postcard.
Peter Iredale clipping

An old newspaper clipping reveals large portion of the Peter Iredale currently covered by sand. The Daily Astorian/File Photo

Peter Iredale sometime soon after it wrecked

Wreck of the Peter Iredale at Fort Stevens is shown on a postcard when it was still mostly intact. Submitted Photo

Galena

The Galena was an impressive shipwreck, but its steel hull was dynamited and sold for scrap.
Galena wrecked near Gearhart in 1906

The Galena wrecked near Gearhart in 1906. Such shipwrecks immediately attracted attention, with visitors traveling from Portland and elsewhere to take photographs.

