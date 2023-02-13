In the Spring 2013 issue of the Clatsop County, Oregon, Historical Society’s quarterly magazine CumTux, Violet Keeney wrote of her hometown:
“When a ‘big blow’ … was indicated, the fog horns blasted at regular, monotonous intervals, but sometimes we knew by flares at night, when a sailing ship was … in danger of grounding …”
“When these groundings occurred, a pall seemed to settle over the entire area. People spoke almost in whispers until the outcome was learned — How many lives spared — how many lost — would there be salvage, or was the vessel a total loss?
“The period from October to April was the worst for gales, and often homes were opened to survivors whose greatest of all gifts was that of survival.
“I remember the winter of 1906 when the two British barks, the Peter Iredale whose bones still lie where they stopped that night, and the Galena, came ashore within three weeks of each other, and only a mile apart, both under full sail in heavy fogs. All hands were saved in these two wrecks …”
The Peter IredaleThe shipwreck count for 1906 was similar to other years around the turn of the 20th century. The Drumcraig, the Peter Iredale, the Galena, the Melanope, and the Alice McDonald bashed ashore near or on Clatsop Beach; the Emma Claudine and the Bangor were wrecked up toward Aberdeen.
The two we know best here are the Iredale and the Galena.
“Astoria, Oct. 26 — [D]uring the heavy weather off the mouth of the Columbia river early last Thursday morning, the British bark Peter Iredale … went to shore on Clatsop Spit … about a mile and a half south of the mouth of the river. The captain and crew were rescued by the Point Adams life-saving crew, but the vessel was total wreck. The wreck occurred just after daylight and the craft was in the breakers before her danger was realized. As the Iredale struck her masts went by the board and the heavy surf running indicated plainly that she would soon break up. The crew were in danger only during the few moments the masts spars and rigging were falling. …” —Willapa Harbor Pilot.
The official Naval Court findings, issued in London by the Board of Trade on Dec. 24, 1906, reads,
“The Peter Iredale was a sailing vessel, four-masted steel barque, of 1,993 tons registered tonnage …, and built at Maryport, England, in 1890, and belonging to the port of Liverpool, owners P. Iredale & Porter.
“In appears from the evidence given before the Court that the ship sailed from Salina Cruz, Mexico, on or about the 26th of September 1906, with 1,000 tons of ballast, and a crew of 27 hands all told, including two stowaways.
“No incident worthy of mention happened until the look-out sighted the light on Tillamook Rock at 3.20 a.m. on the 25th of October 1906. The ship’s course was altered to E.N.E. until the vessel was five miles off the light. The course was then altered to sight the Columbia River lightship. This was sighted and recognized, it bearing N.E. In this position, finding the wind was veering to westward, and having lost sight of the light in a thick mist, it was decided to wear ship to avoid the influence of the current setting to the north, and the tide running into the Columbia River. The wind had now hauled to north of west in heavy squalls with rain. Just before striking, while in the act of wearing, an exceedingly heavy west north-west squall struck the vessel, throwing her head off, she taking the ground, and shortly afterwards losing her upper spars. She then drove ashore, with a high south-west sea running, and a fresh westerly gale.
“We consider that everything was done by the master to get his ship out of danger, but that the set of the current and the sudden shift of wind drove him so close in that in the act of wearing around to get his ship’s head off shore, she stranded. … The Court further desires to put on record their appreciation of the prompt action of the United States life-saving crew at Hammond in having the lifeboat alongside in the heavy surf, and the help given by the captain of the boat when ashore; also of the action of the commander, Col. Walker, U.S.A., and his officers and men, of Fort Stevens for their attention to the wants of the wet and hungry men when at the Fort. And lastly, the Vice-Consul desires to express his satisfaction with the quiet and orderly behaviour of the crew when in Astoria.
“Given under our hands at the British Vice-Consulate at Astoria, Oregon, on the thirteenth day of November, A.D. 1906. P. L. Cherry, British Vice-Consul; President of Court. D. Williams; Master, Barque Robert Duncan; Robt. Moore, Master, Barque Bankburn; N. D. Johnson, Clerk of the Court.”
Controversy
The classic Pacific Northwest maritime reference “McCurdy’s” adds a footnote to the story:
“As recently as the summer of 1960 the ancient remains of the Peter Iredale were a subject of public controversy. Clifford Hendricks, an Oregon City newspaper reporter, claimed at that time that the wreck had been purchased by his father, R. E. Hendricks, from the Pacific Iron Works in 1908, and that he intended to complete the work of demolition begun by his father more than a half century earlier. [Imagine the salvage value of the iron.] A great outcry arose from local chambers of commerce and other civic groups, while governmental agencies threatened Hendricks with arrest if he tried to remove the wreck, the charges being delinquent rental for the 54 years the Iredale’s remains lay on county property, delinquent personal property taxes of 54 years, and a charge of ‘abandoning a vehicle on a public highway,’ the beach being declared a public highway by Oregon State law.”
That’s why at low tide we can walk out to the remains of the Iredale, pat her on the ribs of her bow, and salute her long life.
Galena“Finding and order of a Naval Court held at the British Vice Consulate at Astoria, Oregon, on the sixth, seventh, and eighth days of December 1906, to investigate the circumstances attending the stranding of the British sailing ship Galena of the port of Liverpool, … on Clatsop Beach, near Astoria, Oregon …
“The Galena is a steel sailing ship, rigged as a four-masted barque of 2,169 tons registered tonnage, built at Dundee in 1890. … [S]he sailed from Junin, Chile, on the fifteenth day of September 1906, bound for Portland, Oregon, with about 1,150 tons ballast, consisting of refuse from the nitrate of soda works, and a crew of 30 hands. … The ballast was secured with shifting boards lashed fore and aft.
“… [A]bout 6 p.m., November 5th, 1906, Tillamook Light was first sighted, a strong S.S.W. gale then blowing, with rain and thick weather. After standing off and on the coast, on the 6th, North Head Light was sighted, bearing N.E. by E. During the night blue lights were shown for a pilot, but no response was made. North Head Light was last sighted at midnight of the 7th.
“On the 11th, the weather being thick, the master stood in until, on sounding, he first got 40 and then 36 fathoms. Tillamook Light was again sighted on the 12th about 10:30 p.m., distant about 5 miles, wind blowing moderately from the S.S.E. magnetic, when the ship was put on the port tack with her head to the W.S.W., the hand log being hove every hour, and the speed recorded by the officers of the watch, which was said to be about 4-1/2 knots per hour through the water, Tillamook Light not being seen after 12:30 a.m. of the 13th.
“From three to four o’clock the wind was moderating, and at 4 a.m. the ship was put on the starboard tack bearing E. by S. to E.S.E. magnetic, weather being hazy, and wind being light until 5 a.m. when it gradually freshened. At 6 a.m. the first mate reported to the master that the wind was increasing and weather clearing a little. The master immediately went on deck … he saw breakers on the lee bow and immediately gave orders to put the helm up and wear ship.
“All hands were … ordered on deck, the crossjack yard was squared in and the ship paid off to N.W. when she took ground, seas commenced to break over her, topsails were immediately lowered and foresail hauled up, ship’s head gradually working to the wind when she steadied, heading to W. by S. The ship was pounding very heavily, and the master fearing the masts and yards would come on deck decided to leave the ship. The lifeboat was ordered and lowered and all hands left her for the shore, which they reached in safety.
“The master then [contacted] the British Vice Consul at Astoria, and sent in the greater part of his crew under charge of the first mate, the master remaining at the scene of the wreck … . On the 14th the master came up to Astoria to consult with his agent and cable … . After having made the best possible arrangements for the care of the seamen, he took back with him on the 17th to the scene of the wreck the carpenter, boatswain, sailmaker, and 13 seamen for the purpose of dismantling the vessel and saving the property, but these all refused to remain and returned to Astoria without leave … the master …was compelled to employ shore labour. …
“The Court having regard to the circumstances above stated finds as follows:--
“(1) That the ship Galena stranded on Clatsop Beach, coast of Oregon, about one mile south of Warrenton, on the 13th day of November, 1906, about 6:30 a.m., through the error of the master, John Howell, in not making due allowance for the northeasterly current that was evidently setting in towards the coast at the time, causing him to overestimate the distance run before he wore ship towards the land, and being over confident of his position he neglected to use the lead which would have warned him of his danger. In the opinion of the Court the look-out was defective.
“(2) That when the casualty was inevitable the master appears to have done everything in his power to avert it and was justified in temporarily leaving the ship to save life.
“(3) The ship appears to have been sufficiently ballasted and in all respects well found, manned, and equipped.
“(4) That the mate, Edmond Peter Thompson, does not appear to have taken sufficient interest in the navigation of the ship, was careless and neglectful of his duties, and the log kept by him was written up in such a slovenly manner that it proved to be absolutely of no value in this investigation, and the Court censures him severely but does not deal with his certificate.
“(5) That the crew appear to have conducted themselves properly at the time of the casualty, and Rowland Harcourt Tepper, acting second mate, the apprentices and other members of the crew … deserve commendation for good conduct … during the … dismantling [of] the ship.
“(6) That the master was supplied with a proper and sufficient chart of the locality, corrected up to 1904.
“(7) The Court while recording a severe censure against the master, in that he failed to take the precaution of using the lead, does not … require it to deal with his certificate, but warns him to be more careful … in the future. …
“Dated at Astoria, Oregon, this 8th day of December, 1906. James Laidlaw, H.B.M. Consul, President of Naval Court. Members: C. M. Burchell, Master of the British Merchant Ship Oweence of London; E. L. Tindall, Master of the British Merchant Ship Inverness-shire of Glasgow.
“Issued in London by the Board of Trade on the 15th day of January, 1907.”
“ASTORIA (Special) — Driven by a howling sou’wester, the 292-foot British bark Galena hurtled ashore on DeLaura beach early on Nov. 13, 1906. A few tides later, the sturdy vessel was high and dry forever on the Clatsop sands. Less than six months later, a family of four clambered aboard the rusting hulk and set up housekeeping in the captain’s cabin.
“All that remains of the one-time … grain ship will soon go on display at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, gifts of Charles and Lloyd Stoner. Earliest memories of the brothers are of waves pounding against the dune in which the Galena finally came to rest. The Stoner brothers’ … residence on the stranded vessel came about when an over-eager auctioneer banged his hammer for Henry Harrison and their father, Earl B. Stoner, giving the two men salvage rights. …
“S. Galena & Co. of Liverpool, owners of the vessel, carried no insurance and deemed the cost of refloating her too expensive so the auction was announced.
“ ‘I remember crossing the dunes from the ship to the old West school,’ said Lloyd Stoner, who was eight years old at the time. ‘The men dragged the spare anchor out to sea and tried to refloat her, but the sand held on. They used a great many horses to move the anchor.’ …
“Eventually, the steel hull was sold to a Seattle firm for scrap.
“Father found out it would cost about $50,000 to get the ship back to water,” said Lloyd Stoner. He recalled that the scrapping crew dynamited the remains of the hull from the sand to recover every possible plate. Today only a few old-timers can remember the exact location where the 2,119-ton ship came ashore.” —The Oregonian.
Emma ClaudineThis next story is unlike any other I have read in the many years of this study. It is said that sailors tend to be superstitious; this tale suggests why that might be. It is of course possible that this is a fabrication, but the itemizing of vessel names, and in particular, the captain’s name, makes me think it might be legitimate. It bears more research than I am able to give it; perhaps you’d like to run this item down?
“Aberdeen, Wash., Nov. 18. [1906] — A thrilling tale of peril at sea … is the story brought by Captain Stream and his crew, who were brought into port by schooner Minnie A. Caine. During the height of the storm Monday the Emma Claudine lost her rudder and the prospects were favorable to her piling up on the rocks. Captain Stream’s wife had made the trip with him and he was much concerned for her safety. He finally decided that the best plan would be to place her aboard the barkentine Mary Winkelman.
“The two ships could not get within boarding distance of each other so it was decided that the only way was to lash the woman to a spar. [‘… lash the woman to a spar?!...’]
“This was done and when all was ready she was carefully lowered into the water and the men on the Winkelman drew her through the rough seas.
“She was taken aboard the vessel and soon afterward the Winkelman stood out to sea and has not been seen since.” —The Spokesman-Review, (Spokane, Wash.)
“(By the Associated Press — P.M.) Aberdeen (Wash.) Nov. 18. [1906] — Lashed to a spar, Mrs. Thomas Stream [sic], wife of the master of the schooner Emma Claudine, was dragged through the biting seas Tuesday afternoon by men on board the barkentine Mary Winkleman. The Emma Claudine had lost her rudder in the storm, and Capt. Stream, fearing the vessel would go ashore, determined to save his wife. Mrs. Stream was lashed to a spar and hauled aboard the barkentine. The Emma Claudine was abandoned by her master and crew, who succeeded in making their way in a small boat to the schooner Anna Kaine. The Emma Claudine was anchored, and is six miles off Moclips, near here.
“The Winkleman has not since been sighted, and Capt. Stream is worried about the safety of the barkentine. A tug tried to find her yesterday but did not succeed. The crew of the Kaine reports having sighted a four-masted barkentine flying distress signals off Willapa harbor. The name of the vessel could not be made out. All vessels arriving here report terrible weather yesterday and fear is expressed that several schooners have met with mishap.” —The Los Angeles Times.
