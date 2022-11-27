The century-old log house across the street from Ocean Park’s grade school reminds some of a particular type of “shipwreck.” It looks like it’s made of driftwood.

Technically, it is both.

Knappton logs

Pacific County’s old-growth forests were often hauled to sawmills by water.
Log rafts

Six log rafts containing an estimated million board feet of lumber under tow in the Willapa River.
Cigar raft

Cigar rafts like this required lots of skill and work to construct, but stood up better to being towed in rough conditions.
Foresty Building

The Forestry Building at the Lewis and Clark Centennial Exposition in 1905 in Portland. It eventually burned down, one of Portland’s most regretted fires.
Log raft or boom

Putting together log rafts like this small one near Knappton a century ago required strength, coordination and lots of practice. Famously, logrolling was a competitive recreational activity in which two men balanced on one of these floating logs and spun it underfoot, with whoever was thrown off losing the contest.

