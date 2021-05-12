By the end of 1891, with the deadly wreck of the British ship Strathblane still vivid in local minds, the U.S. Life-Saving Service had manned the new station at Klipsan Beach, close by the site of that awful wreck, on North Beach’s long sandy peninsula.
One of the tools of those "Ilwaco Beach" life-savers who now patrolled that beach at night, half-a-dozen miles north and south of their station, were brilliant red flares to warn off ships too close to shore. Similar to the devices lit these days for auto wrecks, these flares were called “Coston signals.”
The Annual Report of the Life-Saving Service for the year ending June 30, 1892, tells us how important they were: “The [country-wide] records of the past year show that … 21 vessels were warned out of danger during the day by the use of the [signal flags using the] International Code of Signals, the firing of guns and shouting, while 253 vessels were warned at night by the Coston signals of the patrolmen. … In consideration of the fact that a great number of these craft would have met with disaster, neither the fidelity of the watchmen nor the importance of the patrol system [including the Coston signals] can be overestimated.”
“Cape Disappointment, coast of Washington,” commented that same report, “a Coston light was burned to warn a vessel standing too close inshore. The signal was effective.”
An inventive widow
Martha J. Hunt (1826-1904), East Coast-born, was tall, blond, cultured, diplomatic, and smart. She married a young man her equal, the inventor Benjamin F. Coston, who worked at the Washington, D.C., Navy Yard developing chemical inventions that profited the military. The chemical fumes eventually sickened, then killed, him, leaving Martha in her early 20s with four young children, and no income.
As she read her husband’s papers, she saw his thinking about color-coded night signals which, at sea, would make possible the exact communication between ships which was made possible during the day by signal flags. Very valuable — the first-ever clear way to convey unmistakable orders to the fleet in the dark.
(Wireless marine radios would not be invented until about 1900.)
Mrs. Coston set to work, over 10 years learning about pyrotechnics and chemistry; learning how to hire, fire, and supervise chemists and other technical specialists; how to conduct business, working with government agencies, eventually including heads of state. She also learned how to keep from being swindled out of an excellent idea.
“As the months rolled on I grew desperate,” she wrote many years later. “I had eked out my little means as well as I could and now I stood face to face with penury. My children, lovely and good, were growing fast and had needs other than those of clothes and food, and my determination to succeed grew with the obstacles that arose.
“… [S]ignals being the means whereby orders are given … at sea, a good code of them plainly intelligible to the persons addressed is absolutely necessary to the efficient conduct of a fleet. …the [multiple] colors [of the signals] should be made to change one from the other with the rapidity of lightning, each change being absolutely clean and distinct, there being for convenience two or three colors in one case. …
“I had finally succeeded in getting a pure white and a vivid red light but a third color was essential …. Blue. I had set my heart on … the national colors but I could not obtain it [--blue--] of equal intensity and strength with the other colors and considering the long distances at which these signals needed to be seen, this was a primary consideration …” To judge from Coston’s advertising material and photos of the actual signal cases, it looks like the color obtained was a blue-green.
Finally, in February 1859, she submitted her now-perfected signals for naval testing.
Supervising officers reported enthusiastically to the Secretary of the Navy, “[t]he Coston Signals consist of a colored firework or a combination of not more than three colors, contained in a small metal case and they designate by the order of the colors burnt the number [of the sentence in the Signal Book] to be understood. The application of the Coston Night Signals to the navy day signal books gives a perfect code of night signals.
“They offer precision fulness and plainness at less cost for fireworks than it is thought we now pay for confusion and uncertainty.”
The Secretary of the Navy, Mrs. Coston wrote, “received me most cordially saying, Mrs. Coston, I knew I had not overrated you. Now what is the next step and what can I do for you? But first what are these signals worth?”
In the spring of 1859 Martha J. Coston was granted patent No. 23,356 for red, white, and green flares, in her husband’s name; 12 years later, she was granted Patent No. 115,936 in her own name for the improved device with a twist-ignition casing.
“The day after receiving the orders [from the Navy] I left for New York to consult with my manufacturer, having an order for six thousand dollars, the first fruit of my perseverance …
“I went on slowly maturing my plans and finally summoning my two boys [--her other two youngsters had died separately in childhood years earlier--] from school, took passage on a Cunarder [steam ship] for England. … My children Harry and Will, it is needless to say, were delighted at the prospect of a voyage and not altogether indifferent to the new wardrobes it was necessary to provide for them. …
“We started in fine spirits on the good ship Africa … I should add that before sailing I had obtained patents in England, France, Holland, Austria, Denmark, Italy, and Sweden.”
'Oh the red tape of official business!'
As Martha Coston arrived in London, she fell seriously ill with whooping cough; nevertheless, she had a product to sell, and after a successful shoreside trial of the signals, she went in search of the admiral of the Channel fleet which was to conduct a complete test at sea.
“The day was bleak and desolate and the [carriage] drive [was] through a sandy and barren country, and when we finally pulled up at a dreary looking little inn at Portland [on the coast] I felt depressed and discouraged … [They wanted food and] at the word ‘meals’ Harry's eyes lit up for he was at the chronically hungry age and I too welcomed the idea of a cup of tea. We gave our orders and in a few moments [the maid] returned with a fossilized repast. The bread was so hard that I verily believe if fired from a cannon's mouth it would have knocked a hole in a stone wall. The ham might have been contemporary with Noah's eldest hopeful, and the tea was a hollow mockery, merely an infusion of willow leaves. …
“… when Harry had finished nicking his teeth upon the hard fare, I sent him down to inquire from any of the seamen or officers of the fleet he might meet on shore. He soon returned to tell me that the admiral had just gone out to the Royal Albert, the flag ship of the fleet, and called my attention to the band playing the national air to announce his return.
“Opening the windows I could hear the music coming faintly and softly over the water and it seemed to breathe in my ear hope and courage. I made up my mind to … wait patiently until the next day which, though Sunday, I hoped might not pass without my getting some communication to the admiral.
“The following morning … I made bold to write a letter to Sir Charles Freemantle, apologizing for trespassing upon his Sabbath hours but begging him to consider the embarrassment of a lady being detained in such a place [as the ragged little inn], and asking him on that account to name the time when I might have the pleasure of an audience.
“This letter I gave to my son who, though very young, was intelligent and had natural tact and discretion. Dressed in his best and looking, as the good-natured maid said, ‘smart as a little lord,’ he started off to engage a waterman to row him to the Royal Albert.
“An hour passed. I sat watching at the window when I saw Harry come running along, his fair curls blowing in the breeze, his cheeks rosy with excitement, and under his arm something that looked like a board. As he drew nearer I recognized it to be a letter which was more than a foot long.
“When he entered I tore open the huge envelope and found within a small card saying the admiral would be pleased to give me an audience on the Royal Albert the next day Monday at eleven o clock in the morning. This prompt and courteous reply sweetened my board [meals] and softened my bed that night.
"In the morning I made the best toilet I could under the circumstances [whooping cough]. The excitement brought back the color to my lips and face and I was glad to find myself not unpresentable. As the time appointed drew near I proceeded with my son to get on board a small boat and row out to the flag ship.
“We had proceeded some distance when we met a large naval barge containing two officers and several oarsmen. They all saluted me and one of the officers said that Sir Charles had sent the boat for my accommodation. … I doubted my own capacity to change from one boat to the other on this deep rough water gracefully, or even successfully, so I excused myself and the barge escorted our little boat to the Royal Albert lying some four miles out.
“As we pulled up alongside of the stately old ship with its ponderous armaments I was very much impressed. It was one of the old three-decker line of battle ships with one hundred and thirty powerful guns and eleven hundred souls all told on board.
“Evidently extra preparation had been made for the reception of a lady for beside the exquisite cleanliness and polish of the woodwork and brass mountings, the steps were enveloped in flags and gay colored bunting flutter[ed] from every mast …
“The officer who had received me escorted me to the deck and there we were met by another officer also in full dress who in turn passed me on until I reached the upper deck where I saw standing in the doorway of the saloon, which was draped with the brilliant union jack, a splendid looking old man clad in a handsome uniform, his breast glittering with decorations. As he advanced to meet me his snow-white hair, stirring with the breeze, was turned to silver by the sun and his eyes, beaming with benevolence, were matched by the smile that lit up his bronzed countenance. …
“As I approached him I said ‘This is Sir Charles Freemantle, I presume.’
“ ‘Madam, it gives me much pleasure to receive you,’ he responded and then in a manner most cordial and dignified led me into the saloon and placed me in a large easy chair. …
“[N]o sooner had I seated myself than long fasting and nervousness made itself known in a violent fit of whooping …. Mortification and pain brought the tears to my eyes but every attempt I made to apologize only started me off afresh. There sat the nobleman, stately and serene, slightly anxious yet too polite to interrupt me and apparently without that sense of the ludicrous which was the last straw with me.
“His extreme kindness and delicacy I shall never forget and after waiting for me to quite get over my attack he rang for wine and would not allow me to speak until I had swallowed a glass of amber and perfumed Madeira. Afterwards he ordered a delicious lunch which in my half-famished condition meant more than an empty courtesy ….
“By the time we had finished I was much refreshed and, feeling that I knew Sir Charles better, was more at my ease and able to explain to him how I had fallen heir to such a mission. … I found Sir Charles was much impressed with the merits of the invention and the great need of such means of communication in the service.
“He then proposed to order the commanding officers of the different vessels comprising the squadron on board to meet me and hold some consultations in my presence, adding that they had already received the instructions to test the signals but that this interview would be of use to them and probably a satisfaction to me. … There were some fifteen large vessels in the fleet though I can now only recall the names of a few such as the Mersey, Trafalgar, Blenheim, Mars. Etc. …
“I made my explanation of the origin and proper use of the signals as clear as possible, … and express[ed] the hope that they would give the signals the advantage of a thorough test. I then learned for the first time that another invention purporting to be for the same purpose had been offered the British government. However, when I had concluded, each of the gentlemen approached me to shake hands and express his sincere interest in the invention, promising to do it every justice.
“On their departure the admiral gallantly proposed to escort me ashore himself. My boatman was dismissed and with kindly forethought a bright young midshipman a little older than my son invited as a companion for him. The admiral's boat was then ordered and a few minutes later Sir Charles gave me his arm and we descended the long staircase and passed through two lines of marines at the foot who presented arms at our appearance while the band played that soul-stirring air, ‘God Save The Queen.’
“The admiral remained bare headed until we reached the boat reserved for his personal use which was … manned by fourteen oarsmen. It was provided with luxurious cushions and Turkish rugs to keep the wind off, for this was in December. I was comfortably seated in the stern, the admiral taking his place beside me.
“The word was given, the oars flashed through the air, and amidst the continued firing of guns and the inspiring strains of the national air we pushed off. Just at this time the sun emerged from its bed of clouds with that mild splendor peculiar to England, illuminating the sombre waters and disclosing the bold beauty of the stately fleet, even to the graceful etching of sail and spar against the sky, the billowy edges of the Union Jacks fluttering in the wind. …
“Reaching the shore, Sir Charles gave me his arm and, followed by my little son and the young midshipman, we walked to the hotel where he took leave of me with many kind expressions. …
“The natives of the town had congregated on the streets to see the Admiral pass and from their audible remarks I judged they pronounced me to be none other than the Queen of America which greatly amused my little son who, for some time afterwards, insisted on designating himself as the crown prince.”
In spite of the glitter, glamor, and gallantry, Martha Coston spent the next many months waiting on the British to order her signals. “I was loath to leave for other countries without the grand precedent of success in England but I began to get not a little heart sick over the long continued delay.
“Oh the circumlocution! Oh the red tape of official business! …”
20 grand better than nothing
Time passed; Mrs. Coston went to Paris to commence negotiations; all was graciousness and delay; eventually she was blessed with a large order for more testing. Did the signals fail in different climates? Were they subject to moisture damage? Did the colors lose their intensity? “Fortunately I was able to show an analysis satisfactory to them … proving the signals to be neither combustible nor dangerous.”
“In the mean-time I was not a little cheered by the favorable reports I received from the United States’ squadrons. … This was during the winter of 1860-61 … when the air was full of the mutterings of war. …
“The thought also occurred to me that in case of war what a valuable auxiliary my signals would prove for the Navy. The night would lose half its terrors at sea when in the darkness and through the storm ships could talk to each other … the Coston Signals could easily be seen at a distance of fifteen or twenty miles and in the fiercest gales of wind and rain at a distance of several miles.
“Without further delay I sailed at once for home and proceeded directly to Washington with the intention of bringing a bill before Congress for the sale of my patent to the United States government ….
“(I was at Willard's Hotel when Lincoln arrived after his perilous trip through Baltimore in disguise and was present at his memorable inauguration. I had scarcely returned to Philadelphia to see my children when the [Civil] War broke out in earnest. …)
Mrs. Coston petitioned Congress; they dawdled. She realized that others were hoping to infringe on her patent.
“Acting on the advice of [several admirals and officers] … the [Navy] Secretary also recommended that Congress should pay me the sum of forty thousand dollars for the patent. … The discussion over it occupied an entire day in the House of Representatives; it was cut down to thirty thousand dollars and passed with small difficulty. But when it was brought before the Senate … a desperate fight ensued. … Senator Grimes showed his animus by proposing an amendment cutting the bill down to twenty thousand dollars …
“Senator Hale would not present my bill until he was thoroughly satisfied of the worth of the signals. … I invited a number of friends to be present at a trial to be viewed from the balcony of the Library of Congress …. [T]he signals for this purpose … were burned on Arlington Heights and the trial was a perfect success. …
“I dare say the sum of twenty thousand dollars will seem … a liberal one … for my patent, notwithstanding that a board of officers had recommended the payment of forty thousand dollars as just recompense … but it must be borne in mind that out of this sum I was obliged to pay not only the enormous expenses consequent to presenting my bill to Congress but also eight thousand dollars in cash to my manufacturer, [plus the] years of [my] work and much money to perfecting the invention.
Mrs. Coston eventually decided that it was practical to accept the $20,000.
“Knowing little of legal formalities I went to Admiral Joseph Smith and asked him what steps I ought to take. He replied, ‘You will not need a lawyer,” and taking up a pen he dashed off a bill of sale, bade me make a copy of it there and then, and return to [Assistant Secretary] Mr. Faxon with it.
“The Assistant Secretary read it over, pronounced it all that was necessary, and immediately arranged for me to draw the money. Much relieved at the brevity of the transaction, I went over to the Treasury Department. There happened to be several people there on business when the money was handed to me in five-hundred-dollar packages, and it created quite a sensation, as one by one, I received and placed them in my hand satchel.”
Coston persevered…
Recently, the Lemelson-MIT University invention/engineering program newsletter concluded of her, “… Coston persevered and became living proof that women could invent in any realm, if they did not give up.”
Martha J. Coston was not one to give up. By the mid-1880s, when she wrote her book, “A Signal Success,” her colorful flares had been adopted by many governments including those of the United States, England, and France.
The Coston Signal Company was in business in New York until at least 1985.
“It is an exceedingly sweet thought to me,” she wrote in 1886, “that the work to which I have given my life has been not only a means of support, but a benefaction to my fellow-creatures; and I feel this especially in the use to which the Coston Signals have been put in the United States Life-Saving Service.”
It is certain that the Costons’ inventions made a world of difference directly to us here on this shipwreck magnet of a shore.
