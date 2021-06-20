Between 1855 and 1895 — in just one generation — the federal government built six lighthouses around the approaches to the Columbia River: Cape Disappointment (1856); Shoalwater (later Willapa) Bay (1858); Point Adams (1875); Tillamook Rock (1881); Cape Meares (1889); and the Columbia River Lightship No. 50 (1892). Yet those weren’t enough.
As the wrecks continued to pile up on the beaches near the River, it was clear that even more navigational assistance was required. The wreck of the Strathblane typified the problem: foul, foggy weather; Cape Disappointment Light around the corner to the south behind the headland; Point Adams Light to the south, lost in the mist; and Shoalwater Bay Light to the north, not visible through the gloom. And who knew where the Columbia River Lightship happened to be just then?
Not only were southbound ship crew members unable to see the light at Cape Disappointment, they couldn’t hear its fog bell. Sailing blind …
The Albany (Oregon) Democrat-Herald, in 1891, quoted a coastwise shipping captain as saying, “[… there is need for a] first-class light at North head, just above the mouth of the Columbia … as ships coming down the coast have to go away out [offshore] before they can get in sight of the light on Cape Canby.”
So seconded the San Francisco Examiner: “This terrible accident [of the Strathblane] may have the effect of securing a lighthouse on McKenzie’s Head, as it is impossible to see Cape Disappointment light from the point where the Strathblane struck, and the beach there has been entirely unprotected.”
In operation, at last
Back East, those who controlled the Light-House Board’s spending were slow to approve the budget for more lighthouses. In its 1892 Annual Report, the Lighthouse Board again pleaded, “… The following recommendation, which was made in the Board’s last three annual reports, is renewed: ‘The present light at Cape Disappointment is inadequate for the purposes of commerce and navigation. It is believed that if North Head is marked by a first-order light, and the proposed light-stations at Grays Harbor and Destruction Island are completed, that the Pacific coast will be well supplied with lights of the first order from Cape Flattery to Tillamook Rock. …”
Finally, in March 1897, construction of North Head was under way, as evidenced by a painful item in the Astorian: “Mr. Frank Mildred, foreman of the works at the new North Head lighthouse, ran a nail into his knee the other day, and is now laid up in the hospital in Astoria.” North Head’s lens was lighted in May 1898.
As the “Cape D” and North Head lights were only two miles apart, it was critical that they be dissimilar in appearance and flash pattern. The “Cape D” building has a bold black stripe around its stubby white tower, it flashes white and red beneath its rounded cap, and is visible from the Columbia and points south and east. North Head is a more graceful white conical shape with a pyramidal cap and with a stronger light which flashes white every 30 seconds, able to be seen farther out at sea and north along the Peninsula.
In those days, loggers and timber mills in western Washington and northern Oregon were busy “trying to cut it all,” producing the lumber that the rest of the West Coast needed to build its growing communities. But ships had to find Grays Harbor, Willapa (Shoalwater) Bay, Tillamook Bay, as well as the Columbia River entrance. In 1892 the Aberdeen Herald wrote, “The series of accidents occurring on the North beach demonstrates the necessity for a lighthouse and life-saving station at the entrance of the [Grays] Harbor, and it is the duty of every board of trade in western Washington to promptly make such representations to congress as will assure a speedy appropriation for the purpose.”
Therefore, at the same time that workers were building North Head Light, they were hard at work on the Grays Harbor Lighthouse up north on Peterson’s Point at the Harbor’s mouth.
Elegant designs
The architect who designed both elegant lighthouses was German immigrant Carl W. Leick (1854-1939). While in Astoria in the 1880s he designed two buildings we still admire: Capt. George Flavel’s ornate mansion and the charming Grace Episcopal Church.
At the end of the 1880s, Leick left Astoria for Portland to work for the 13th District of the Lighthouse Service. There he is credited with designing many lighthouses, among which are Turn Point (1893), North Head (1897), Grays Harbor (1898), Desdemona Sands (1902), Admiralty Head (1903), Mukilteo (1905), perhaps Patos (1908), and perhaps Lime Kiln (1914).
Leick’s design for North Head’s lighthouse is compact, its function clear, its strength unquestioned. He designed a building to withstand 100 m.p.h. winds and rebuff the torrents of rain blown by those winds. Its sturdy well-proportioned base and its tapered round tower were built of stucco over brick, three-little-pigs-stout. For over 120 years it has given no quarter to the wolf of the western wind with its hammering rain.
According to the Lighthouse Friends who oversee protection of this beloved local landmark, North Head light and its outbuildings (also designed by Leick) — a tower, oil houses, residences, “barn, chicken coop, and garages” — is the most intact light station in the Pacific Northwest. A treasure.
A comfort in the dark
For those of us locals who have lived at the end of one road or another, and who’ve enjoyed the occasional power outage, having put our flashlights where we can find them in the dark, and having cleaned the glass chimneys and replenished the kerosene in our Aladdin lamps, we take comfort in sitting in the dark with gentle auxiliary lighting and soup heating over Sterno, as the storm batters the world outside, knowing that North Head is out there in the wild, lighting up the darkness every 30 seconds.
