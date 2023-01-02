In The Morning Oregonian of Feb. 11, 1903, we read:
“The German [sailing] bark Alsternixe is still stranded on Republic spit, a southwest projection of Sand Island [in the Columbia River], with a strong likelihood that she will remain there for an indefinite period, although her master, Capt. Richard Auhagen, is very optimistic regarding her speedy entry into deep water. … The vessel sets in a perfectly upright position and there is not the least probability of her going to pieces. …
“Regarding his trip up from San Francisco and the stranding of his vessel Capt. Auhagen last evening made the following statement to an Astorian representative:
“‘We left San Francisco Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. and for two days enjoyed fair weather. Then westerly gales set in, blowing with terrific force. At 1:30 yesterday afternoon we made land but up to that time and until later the Alsternixe at no time proved unmanageable.
“‘Upon reaching the mouth of the Columbia the turbulency of the sea and the constantly increasing velocity of the wind rendered it unsafe to remain outside [the Bar], as the vessel sat so light [arriving in ballast, without cargo, presenting a high profile to the wind] in the water she would be, I knew, influenced perhaps to a disastrous extent by the elements. So determined at all hazards to save my ship and crew, I crossed in a little after 4 o’clock.
“‘What happened after that, was, as it terminated, for the best. I at no time lost my bearing, and had a perfectly good course, but the fierce gale, in spite of all effort, tended to drive us toward the north shore. This certainly could result only in a complete wreck with a frightful loss of life and so I turned the vessel for the only point of land available and drove her solidly there for the express purpose of saving her, which was accomplished and I am pleased to know that the Alsternixe is today as sound as ever and that we all escaped unscathed.’
“The Alsternixe is of 2,902 tons burthen and is reported to be the largest sailing vessel that has ever attempted to enter this port. She is chartered to load lumber at Portland for China. Effort will be made at once to float her. …”
Repaired, but in trouble again
A month later, The Province of Vancouver, B.C., reported that the refloated vessel had arrived “… this morning at 3 o’clock for the purpose of entering the graving dock for repairs to the injuries she received in running ashore at the mouth of the Columbia River recently. The Alsternixe is a vessel of 3,045 tons gross and 2,947 tons net — too large to enter any dock on the coast but the Esquimalt graving dock. She will be surveyed to-morrow by Mr. James Fowler, Lloyd’s surveyor.”
In April 1903 Alsternixe again entered the Columbia River to load cargo from the Pacific Export Lumber Co. for Tsing Tau, China. In mid-June she left, carrying 2,441,000 feet of lumber and piles.
But then, in December 1903, The Province told readers,“… The German ship Alsternixe, 2,947 tons, formerly the Lord Templemore, which arrived in the Royal Roads yesterday from Tsingtau, had a terrible experience on Nov. 10 in a hurricane. Her position at the time was 165 W. 45 N. During the blow the ballast of the big ship shifted, and she was thrown on her beam ends. She heeled over so far that her lower yards were within four feet of the water. She lost some sails, and one of her boats was smashed to atoms. The hurricane blew continuously for five days, but 24 hours after the vessel’s ballast shifted the crew managed by hard work to retrim the craft. Had they been unable to do so, there is little doubt that the big ship would at least have been dismantled.”
‘Death and Scurvy’
The next we read of the Alsternixe is from San Francisco, where the headline reads, “Death and Scurvy On the Ship Alsternixe.” The ship had arrived in Santa Rosalia, Baja California, minus Capt. Auhagen, the Second Mate, and with 15 crew members bedridden with scurvy. It had apparently been too long a trip from Hamburg around Cape Horn and up through the doldrums.
“There are few finer ships than the Alsternixe. She has been in this harbor and is well known to men who do business on the seas,” began the San Francisco Chronicle of Jan. 10, 1906. “But now there is a fear that the Alsternixe rides in company with Death, for upon this voyage just completed her skipper, Captain Auhagen, died in a lonesome death at the height of a storm, and Miller, his second mate, soon afterward fell from the shrouds into a great sea and was swallowed up. And then man after man of the crew, laboring against the anger of the elements, fell sick and took to his bunk, until there were not enough seamen left to work the big ship.
“Her yards swung loosely and her sails flapped listlessly because there was not sufficient help to property navigate the vessel. This condition of affairs continued long, and had it not been for First Mate Aschmann, the Alsternixe herself might have been swallowed up through sheer neglect, for 15 men — [the full number of crew was about 30] — with loose joints and swollen limbs and with their very teeth rattling in their jaws [— the curse of scurvy —], could not have stayed the hand of fate.”
Classic purple prose, that article, but it paints a clear picture of a sailor’s risks of life at sea. In April 1907, the Alsternixe was on the “Overdue List,” 111 days out from Callao, [Peru], for Melborne, so said the San Francisco Call.
In August of the same year, an East Coast newspaper from Altoona, Pa., reported that the bark headed the list of vessels “hopelessly overdue … This ship has not been heard of since last November, when she sailed from Callao for Australia.”
Short life, mysterious death
By the following spring the word had gone around the world. The Scotsman, as quoted by The Montrose [Pa.] Democrat, ran an article reading,
“Probably very few people are aware than an old ship’s bell … is suspended in the underwriting room at Lloyd’s [Insurance of London] and is used to ‘announce’ the arrival of overdue ships. This is the bell of the frigate Lutine, wrecked long ago off the Dutch coast. … [T]he bell was salved and now … is employed to inform underwriters that something has been heard of one of those ships which by their protracted passages are causing uneasiness.
“… At the present time there are 11 ships down on the list for announcement by the Lutine bell, but some of these are so hopelessly overdue that it is practically certain nothing further will be heard of them. The big steel bark Alsternixe, for instance, heads the list.”
With that, the Alsternixe disappears from the records: a short life.
Opinionated …
One responsibility of writing history is the obligation to correct the record when new information becomes available. In our book, “Observing Our Peninsula’s Past, Vol. I,” I wrote of the wreck of the Alsternixe, quoting information from the pages of The Chinook Observer. It now appears that The Observer was opinionated in its telling.
“The German bark Alsternixe, … is ashore at the mouth of the Columbia River between Peacock and Republic Spits entirely on account of her master, Capt. Richard Auhagen, who foolishly attempted to enter the river without the assistance of a pilot or a tug boat during a southwest gale when the bar was breaking clear across. … His troubles began as he did not head the vessel in and soon ran on Peacock spit and actually drove clear across it, cutting a channel as he went, and emerged in deep water on the other side. If he had dropped his anchor then he would have been safe, but he kept the vessel going until she struck again about 500 yards west of Republic Spit. … The lookouts at North Head and Fort Canby both saw the position of the vessel but could get no word to [Astoria] for the tugs to go to her assistance as the telephone wire was down, as usual, when needed. …”
We can see the editorialization here: the words “foolishly” and “If he had dropped his anchor … but …”, not to mention “as usual.” My old journalism classes taught us that news articles, as opposed to opinion pieces, are to be impartial. We ignore that distinction to our and our readers’ grief.
