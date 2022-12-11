In the winter when I was a kid in Idaho, when we’d look out the kitchen window, if we saw Joe, the quarter-horse out in the north pasture, galloping around like the youngster he no longer was, we knew a storm was on its way.

Now, as I watch the news, the colorful blotches over our corner of the map forecast rain and more rain. It seems to arrive on the Oregon and Washington coasts, then whirl away to affect the rest of the country.

British ship Rajore

The British ship Rajore narrowly avoided disaster in 1907 after being pounded by a sou’wester soon after departing the mouth of the Columbia.
North Head radio tower

In January 1921, a powerful typhoon struck our coast without warning, destroying the radio tower at North Head and many of its related buildings, including the residence where the operator and his family lived. The storm is believed to have topped out around 160 mph — roughly a category 4 or 5 hurricane. Of the buildings once situated at the base of the radio tower, only concrete slabs now remain.
The Big Blow of 1921

The Big Blow of 1921 destroyed vast stands of forest along Washington’s outer coast.
Frozen Columbia

January 1930 was marked by 19 consecutive days of daily highs below 32 degrees along the Lower Columbia River, freezing it solid from at least eastern Pacific County to Portland. The ice provided a landing strip for the biplane of Glenn Murray, left, and Clarence S. Murray in Vancouver.
Ferry dock

The old ferry dock at Point Ellice is pictured in about 1905 in a damaged glass-plate photo. It was wrecked by a storm in December 1933.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.