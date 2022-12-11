In the winter when I was a kid in Idaho, when we’d look out the kitchen window, if we saw Joe, the quarter-horse out in the north pasture, galloping around like the youngster he no longer was, we knew a storm was on its way.
Now, as I watch the news, the colorful blotches over our corner of the map forecast rain and more rain. It seems to arrive on the Oregon and Washington coasts, then whirl away to affect the rest of the country.
Just now, out there over the Columbia, it’s blowing a gale, and as the wind buffets the house and the rain thrums against the windows, I know how Joe felt: it’s exciting!
(… But it’s so lovely to be inside. We owe thanks to crabbers and fishermen, sailors and coast guard crews, and all the others whose livelihoods have them out in this — linemen and oyster farmers and tow truck drivers. Buy them a cup of coffee …)
‘One long howling sou’wester’
The Morning Astorian of Nov. 24, 1907, expressed itself about recent weather:
“Yesterday was one long howling sou’wester. It blew, and rained, and thundered, and lightninged, constantly, uproariously, until the whole community was soaked and deafened and blinded, while the umbrella brigade was conspicuously notable for the vast majority of ‘reversed arms’ it was carrying around town. The bay was a sheet of scud and flying foam … the pace of the gale abated not from 50 miles an hour until the sun sank behind the grim gray barrier of clouds that swung to the north and east all day long.”
Less than a month later, The Sunday Oregonian echoed:
“Forecaster Beals received mail advices from North Head [weather station] yesterday to the effect that the wind attained a velocity, … of 96 miles an hour. All telegraph lines were carried away … This is eight miles greater than has ever been recorded from the North Head station and for a sea level observation probably establishes a record for the United States.”
About that time, The Oregonian reported a shipping problem:
“The British ship Rajore, which sailed from the Columbia River a week ago yesterday, bound for Queenstown for orders with a cargo of grain was towed into port [Astoria] in a disabled condition this afternoon. The ship was caught in the terrific gale … and her steering gear was disabled, her cargo shifted, several of her after-ports stove in and her cabin flooded.
“ ‘We sailed from this port on Saturday, Dec. 7, and on Sunday morning were about 70 miles south of the Columbia. We then ran into a series of baffling gales that shifted from southeast to southwest and made it impossible to make any headway on our course. …
“‘While these storms were bad enough, it was not until Thursday that the big one came. It commenced about 10 o’clock in the morning, coming up from the southwest, and soon the wind was blowing a hurricane. The rain came down in torrents and within four hours the barometer dropped from 29:40 to 28:80. Suddenly during the afternoon the wind shifted to the southeast, striking up a nasty sea and at time the huge waves broke clear over the vessel. We poured oil overboard [“… oil on troubled waters …”] and this quieted the water somewhat, but shortly after 6 o’clock that evening a monster sea washed over the poop, carrying away the steering gear. This left the ship at the mercy of the seas and she soon swung around before the wind.
“ ‘The big waves striking her stern stove in several of the after ports and the cabin was flooded, several sails were carried away, the cargo shifted until the ship now has a list of six or seven inches to starboard and the tarpaulins were torn off the hatches, but I do not think any water got into the cargo.
“ ‘Fortunately this was near the end of the gale, and the following morning the wind had moderated materially. We immediately rigged up a jury steering gear and headed south, intending to make for San Francisco. When the accident occurred we were about 75 miles south of the Columbia River and between 35 and 40 miles off shore. We had not proceeded more than 20 miles further when the wind shifted to the southeast, almost dead ahead, so I turned around and came back to the Columbia River. After than we made fairly good time and sighted Tillamook light at 4 o’clock this morning, being towed in a few hours later.’ ”
The most severe storm
Nineteen twenty-one’s end-of-January storm was another one for the books. The Morning Oregonian reported:
“North Head, Wash., Jan. 30[, 1921].—(Special.)—[Yesterday’s] hurricane … was by far the most severe storm [for] … the north Pacific coast, based upon the wind velocity, … approximately 160 miles an hour. … The anemometer tower at the weather bureau station was razed by the terrific force of the gale after the government instruments had recorded a wind of 132 miles an hour. …
“When the hurricane was at its height the government wireless tower antennae was blown away, and the cottage which housed the family of the operator in charge of the wireless station was completely demolished, leaving them homeless.
“All telegraph and telephone lines were swept away and the roofs of all the buildings on North Head and near vicinity were lifted from the structures and blown away.
“Fully 80 percent of all matured trees on North Head were razed … roads leading to North Head were blocked by fallen trees and debris. The storm arose without warning. The wind increased from 40 to more than 100 miles an hour in three minutes. The barometer dropped .06 of an inch instantly and continued to go down.”
The website climate.washington.edu, writing on “The Olympic Blowdown of Jan. 29, 1921,” reprints North Head weatherman Perry Hill’s official report on the storm, “and reflected upon the drama.”
Hill and his wife drove to Ilwaco to pick up the mail:
“ ‘Near 2:30 [p.m., Jan. 30, 1921,] … I concluded the storm was similar to the one of Jan. 16 and 17. We [needed] some supplies and the mail from Ilwaco. By using the car it required about one hour to make the trip … and return. … After getting the mail … we started for home, but the extreme low air pressure probably affected the motor of the machine and [this] short delay … probably saved our lives.
“ ‘The road from Ilwaco to North Head is through a heavy forest of spruce and hemlock … On the return trip, shortly before reaching the heavy timber, the wind came with quite a heavy gust. … It is dangerous driving over this road under favorable conditions. We proceeded very slowly and with great care, passing over some large limbs that had fallen, and through showers of spruce and hemlock twigs … We soon came to a telephone pole [and an immense spruce tree] across the roadway …
“ ‘[We stopped the car] … and started to run down the road toward a space in the forest where the timber was lighter. … I [looked] up and saw a limb sailing through the air toward us; I caught Mrs. Hill by the hand and we ran; an instant later the limb, which was about 12 inches in diameter, crashed where we had stood.
“ ‘The southeast wind roared through the forest, the falling trees crashed to the ground in every direction … A giant spruce fell across the roadway burying itself through the planks [of the roadway] within 10 feet of where we stood.
“ ‘We climbed over some of the fallen trunks, crawled under others, and pushed our way through tangled masses of [tree] tops that lined the roadway. We supposed that all the houses at North Head had been leveled and the wireless station demolished, for we knew that the storm was the most severe [near] the mouth of the Columbia within the last 200 years. … At 4:40 p.m. we arrived at the assistant lightkeeper’s home where all the families of the Head had gathered for safety.’ ”
Ilwaco wreckage
At the end of March 1928, another storm was reported by Ilwaco’s North Beach Tribune:
“The gale reached a velocity at North Head of … 75 miles [an hour]. …
“In Ilwaco harbor, John Erickson’s troll boat Captor was driven against a row of stub piling and punched full of holes until she is a total wreck.
“Tom Poski’s troll boat Hilda broke loose Monday morning and piled up with the drift in front of town on high tide. Matt Heikkalas’s gill net boat had a hole punched in her and is due for repairs; and William Tolva’s gill net boat pounded to pieces against the dock. …”
Ice ice baby
Fisherman Lee Timmons’ scrapbook contains a clipping from Jan. 26, 1930: “Winter’s grip on the Columbia River was broken yesterday and communication resumed with five villages cut off from the rest of the world for 14 days by unprecedented fields of ice in the River and heavy snows inland. Bucking ice that varied in thickness from a few inches to a maximum of 18 inches, the Coast Guard cutter Northland battered her way before the lighthouse tender Rose, [which carried] provisions …
“… [T]he two vessels finally forced an entrance to Olsen’s landing on the lower end of Puget Island to land mail, supplies, and medicines.
“Puget Island first received outside aid last Thursday night when The Oregonian relief expedition [air]plane landed on a tiny field in a hazardous night flight by Tex Rankin, piloting Dr. Ernest L. Boylen to the bedside of Julie McGilvray, 9, to save her from death from pneumonia.
“Other cities freed from … serious suffering by dwindling food supplies were Cathlamet, Altoona, Skamokawa, Pillar Point, and Brookfield. …”
‘Gales Cause Huge Loss’
Three years later, in late December 1933, a memorable storm hit the Columbia’s north shore between Chinook and Knappton. An unidentified clipping, probably from a local paper and perhaps from Lee Timmons’ scrapbook, has a lot to say.
“Dec. 22, 1933. Tides, Gales Cause Huge Loss to Property. Lower Columbia In Turmoil After Big Damaging Storm. Light Service Out Over 85 Hours. …
“Locally, large crews of CWA [the federal Civil Works Administration] workers are busily engaged in temporarily reconstructing the Fort Columbia-Megler state highway so that it will be safe for travel. At Megler, the Hal Brumbach land pile driver has been erected in preparation to reconstructing the Astoria ferry landing slip …
“Chinook Packing Company Suffers Huge Loss When Part of Dock and Salmon Pack Is Damaged From High Water. With records of the North Head Weather Bureau showing a 70-mile gale from the Southwest, the entire Northwest and the Columbia river district felt one of the worst storms in its history during the high tides of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, with the peak of the storm being reached Sunday shortly after noon, when a 9.6’ tide was boosted close to the 13- or 14-foot stage. …
“Chinook was thrown into a turmoil with the largest tide in history sweeping the Bakers Bay beach and gathering and throwing huge logs and drift about like matches. For the first time in the history of the Chinook Packing company, water entered the main plant, wetting down several thousand cases of this year’s salmon pack, tearing loose all planking that was not nailed, and in general threatening complete destruction of the concern’s holdings here.
“One part of the dock, used as net racks and a general landing dock, was entirely washed away by the gigantic waves which came from asunder and lifted the nailed planking and timber as if they were by lying there loosely. With the dock that was totally demolished went a scow load of lumber belonging to A.L. Gile. This was thrown on the beach and within a few days salvaged by local crews.
“Another damaging spectacle of the Sunday storm was the wrecking of practically the entire new $125,000 highway between Fort Columbia and the Astoria ferry landings. This road, built but a year ago, was a sight that brought many onlookers to witness the onslaught of the huge waves that dashed their havoc on the foundation of the road, leaving it in a sorry state of affairs with practically one-half of the fill being washed away, leaving the remaining half piled high with driftwood.
“Further up the banks of the raging Columbia, at Point Ellice, the old ferry landing buildings and slip were totally disabled with all but one of the outbuildings and half of the dock being wrecked beyond repair.
“Between Point Ellice and Megler [east, upriver] the road was barely made passable by the State Highway crews with gangs of CWA workers, as a result of the steady gnawing of the swells that broke over the road for some four hours the first day of the storms. At the old Jeldness cannery the combined wind and high water wrecked half of the old cannery building, carrying large sections of the roof several hundreds of feet through the air before landing them on the rocks to be wrecked.
“At Megler, perhaps more damage was done than elsewhere. The [Astoria] ferry landing slip was broken in two on Sunday and the following day an entire bent was broken off and washed away. Also part of the docks and ground around the property was badly damaged …
“Still farther up the river, between North Shore and Knappton considerable damage was done to fishing gear and at the Quarantine Station the landing docks and several small outhouses were damaged beyond repair.
“At Knappton, the ferry landing dock and slip was put out of commission, many of the old bunkhouses and family houses were washed into the river, and much damage was done to the mill dock and machinery. Ferry service to this locality was supposed to continue yesterday, the North Shore landings being made at Svensen’s landing.
“During the height of the Sunday storm the steamer Chas. L. Wheeler Jr. left Astoria, bound for Seattle. Seeing the condition of the weather outside of the bar she anchored between Sand Island and the Jetty Sands, shortly afterwards dragging her anchors and beaching upon the upper end of Sand Island, where all attempts to pull her off have failed to date. …
Baby Hurricane
A local news clipping from Dec. 22, 1940, carries the headline, “Baby Hurricane Sweeps Peninsula Area. … Bonneville Power Line Out And Badly Damaged. A baby hurricane, believed the most disastrous in history ever to have struck the Peninsula area, came up with a clear sky about 9:15 o’clock Saturday night and within a half hour was breezing along at 104 miles per hour at gusts … about midnight, [blew] herself out and [left] this district in a complete blackout.
“The new Bonneville power lines recently installed between here and Raymond were so badly torn out, it was estimated a week’s time would be required to have the damage repaired and service resumed. In the meantime the Peninsula area received juice from the old diesel power plant in Ilwaco …
“Fast emergency work on the part of Captain Lee Woodworth and his guardsmen from Cape Disappointment saved two troll boats which belong to George Cutting of Ilwaco and which were moored to the float dock in Ilwaco port. … Practically every fisherman was at the port looking after his interests. Luckily the tide was out during the hurricane or else a much worse kickup would likely have resulted around waterfronts. …
“Legion Hall in Ilwaco, a building approximately 35 x 65 feet, was hoisted by the breeze and started northward, but after taking off to a good start, the wind velocity dropped momentarily which is presumed to be the reason why the building was dropped 4 or 5 feet north of its original location and taken just far enough to wreck the foundation.”
Journalistic frustration
And, finally, in an outburst of journalistic frustration, we read from the Chinook Observer of Feb. 8, 1946:
“What A Devil Of A Week This Has Been.
“Unheard-of snow on Sunday.
“Southwestern Chinook blow and rain on Monday.
“The Observer surrounded by water on Tuesday — ferrying was necessary.
“Coast Guard boat wreck off Grays Harbor on Wednesday (no local boys involved).
“Wednesday all afternoon and evening, the editor was locked up in a jury room, with not a wheel turning at his printing plant — what a hell of a week!
The week following, editor Jimmy O’Neil adds:
“Captain, captain, I see grass! Once again land is in sight around The Observer office, and in an emergency effort to relieve the very unusual flooded conditions here, Mayor Geo. J. Buri and LB councilmen Gilbert Tinker and Fred Wheeler assisted by volunteer workers … installed a 1,500 per minute gas engine driven pump … for making 200 feet of 12 x 12 ft. flume out over the ridge through which the flood water was pumped. …”
[Fifty years later, those of us who worked in that personable little building on South Third Street in Long Beach discovered a pond of water beneath the west end of the office. No goldfish, just a lot of standing water, requiring rebuilding the office floor, on deadline, of course. Sand bags were routinely kept on hand throughout the 1990s.]
