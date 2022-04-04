Ilwaco firefighters delight in preserving history.
And during their downtime, when not responding to fire or medical calls, they are busily filling a giant scrapbook while gearing up to better display their memorabilia.
The book is packed with photos and faded documents that chart their history from the founding of the Ilwaco Hook and Ladder Co. in Aug. 10, 1887, to the present day.
Jeff Archer took over as Ilwaco chief when long-serving Tom Williams retired last year. He also serves as division chief for Pacific County Fire District 1, which protects the Peninsula.
Part of the history was contained in a 1947 time capsule that was saved when the fire station on Spruce Street burned in November 2006. The old building was destroyed when an electrical fire. which started in an a parked ambulance, engulfed the structure, which had contained City Hall, a classroom, jail cell and other amenities.
The fire department was rebuilt and City Hall moved to another location on First Street.
Proud diversity
The capsule from 75 years ago helped history enthusiasts in Ilwaco gain a window into life in 1947.
And it has put the spotlight on one of Ilwaco’s memorable residents who served the community in so many ways. The man was Dennis Harrison Kimbrough, who lived from 1896 to 1960.
Research by Nancy Holmes at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco highlighted the life of Kimbrough, or “Kim” as he was known.
Discovering the historical detail was a delight for Archer, and colleagues at the Ilwaco Fire Department.
“Kim” served with the department for 21 years and, as an African-American, is a distinctive figure in photos of the department.
“He was one of the longest running members of the department and he was also a driver, which was very rare,” Archer said. “I am very proud of that fact for Pacific County and the Long Beach Peninsula. We were supporting diversity before it was common.”
Fire Administrator Paul Estrella agreed. “It was amazing for that time.”
Friendly person
The Heritage Museum files show that Kimbrough was born in Laurel, Miss, and served in the U.S. Army during World War I. He was honorably discharged in 1918 after his service in the 65th Pioneer Infantry, one of Gen. John Pershing’s regiments that performed engineering duties in France. More than half consisted of African-American soldiers.
The archive notes that he moved to Ilwaco and set up as a cobbler in 1926. “The shoe repair shop was on First Street, just south of Lake Street, on the east side of the street.”
This has significance for museum staff today because it is adjacent to what is now their parking lot.
“He is still remembered today for his friendly personality and his community involvement,” the historical record read. “He was active in the Ilwaco volunteer fire department for more than 21 years, served as the American Legion post’s sergeant-at-arms, was involved with the Ilwaco Chamber of Commerce and the Presbyterian Church.
“He operated as the Peninsula’s only cobbler for 33 years until he was forced to retire in 1959 when he was stricken with muscular dystrophy.”
He went to the State Soldiers Home and Colony at Orting then was transferred to Vancouver for specialized medical care. When he died in January 1960, his obituary appeared in local papers.
Moving forward
The time capsule included a copy of the Chinook Observer with a front-page note about the project commending the Ilwaco mayor, Norman A. Howerton, and Town Council colleagues Warren Wirkkala, Hazel Hughes, Elmer Patana and Urban Schmidt. It lists the town clerk as Will C. Brumbach, treasurer M.M. Moore, Marshal W. Whealdon and Fire Chief William Martin.
The brief article noted, “May the words of our English language forever hold true: It is either ahead or backward, as side-stepping is full of uncertainties.”
It included a letter from the Ilwaco Fire Department. The letter, dated Aug. 29, 1947, noted that the current members of the department would love to be alive to speak to modern residents about enhancements in fire suppression techniques, but because that was unlikely a letter would highlight the changes they encountered in the first half-century.
“Many recall the day of the old hand pumper and horse carts,” Chief Martin’s letter said. “This was followed by a 50-gal. soda and acid extinguisher. A Model T Ford truck was next in line.
“It was a great day when a 500 g.p.m. (gallons per minute) pumper with booster tank was secured. Fog nozzles, when demonstrated, were a must. The members have always been very ambitious. They mounted a 400 gal. booster tank and 500 g.p.m. O.C.D. (Office of Civilian Defense) pump on a truck.”
A photo of one of its trucks, with Kimbrough and 12 colleagues, is one of the fire department’s prized memorabilia.
The letter continues with descriptions of other extinguishers and nozzles, and notes that the department’s personnel have been faithful in responding whenever called. “We now feel we have one of the best equipped fire departments for a town the size of Ilwaco,” it stated. “A first-aid squad with a resuscitator has rendered excellent service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.