In 1855, when John Douglas heard that a doctor had arrived in Bruceport, he lost no time in crossing Shoalwater Bay from his place south of Oysterville “to make arrangements.” Perhaps he paddled a canoe he had received from his wife Jalak’s Chinook relatives. Or perhaps he rowed or sailed across. Certainly, he went by water; there were no roads.
The new man, Dr. James R. Johnson, had just arrived from Olympia. A year or two previously, he had sold his small hospital there. He had brought his family to his Donation Land Claim at Goose Point and had set up a medical practice in Bruceport. John Douglas was eager to speak with him about his 14-year-old daughter Mary who had been blind since an attack of measles some eight years previously.
Douglas, one of the first white settlers in the area, had been born in Maine in 1811 and had become a cooper on a whaling vessel. In 1840, while the whaler was anchored at Fort George unloading blubber to be rendered into lighting fluid, John took advantage of some time off to take a look around. He liked what he saw and, when the ship returned the following year, Douglas roamed the rugged countryside up near the Nemah River on Shoalwater Bay. There he took a Chinook wife and vowed to return some day to “drop anchor,” and settle down.
For the next few years Douglas sailed the South Pacific, but his retirement came sooner than anticipated. He was off Hawaii in 1846 when a barrel rolled against him, breaking one of his legs. The resulting lameness put an end to his seafaring career. He returned to Shoalwater Bay and laid out a donation land claim of 320 acres along its western shore, somewhat south of the location that would later become Oysterville. There he built a “studdin’” house of upright posts, with a cedar shake roof and an attic with a gable-end door and an outside stairway. And, there, John Douglas settled with his wife, Jalak, and young daughter, Mary.
According to Lucile McDonald in her book “Coast Country,” Mary, slept up on a feather bed on the attic floor. She was quite dependent upon her mother, but could make her way around the house and the near property by “feel.” It is hard to imagine what a fearsome adventure it was for her to be taken across the bay and left with Dr. Johnson and his family as her father had arranged.
An oft-told tale
Mary would later marry Frank Garretson, one of the “Bruce Boys” of Bruceport. Though he was 20 years older than she, one can’t help but wonder if she had caught his eye on that visit to Dr. Johnson’s back in 1855. In any case, they settled in Ocean Park where Mary lived until her death in 1935. In all of her long life, Mary never tired of telling about the miracle that had happened in Bruceport during her visit there in the 1850s.
At the doctor’s house that night, Mary had gone to bed lonely and frightened. She wondered how she would manage to dress in the morning and how she would find her way to breakfast in this strange place where nothing was familiar to her touch. But when the day dawned and Mary awakened, a miracle had occurred. She could see! During the night, the doctor had treated her eyes and her sight had been restored.
Each time the story is told, there is speculation by listeners and tellers alike as to how Mary’s “cure” had been accomplished. Some suggest that perhaps the scales or scars from the measles had caused her eyelids to become “glued” shut. Were that the case, perhaps it was a simple matter for Dr. Johnson to remove the scales so Mary could, once again, open her eyes and see. Unfortunately, there is no record of the good doctor’s process; only Mary’s belief in “a miracle” explains the recovery of her sight.
Dr. Johnson’s gravestone in the Oysterville Cemetery gives his birth and death dates as 1804 and 1877. Except for the story told and retold by Mary Garretson of the “miracle” he had performed for her, the record is silent as to his medical career in Pacific County. Beside him is buried his daughter, Lydia D. Johnson Goulter Harris, purported to be the first white baby girl born in Pacific County. According to Marie Oesting’s “Oysterville Cemetery Sketches,” “The burial permit issued for her indicates that she died in Portland and that her body was transported here for burial next to her father, Dr. J.R. Johnson.”
Settlement brings more doctors
As the years passed and settlement increased, the census counters noted more and more doctors, physicians, and dentists among the population. Whether any of them actually engaged in the practice of medicine is only known through the stories they left behind… or not. L.H. Lowe, age 32, was a physician from Tennessee. In 1860 he and his wife, Mary, a school teacher, and their 5-year-old son, Julius, were living in Oysterville. End of information.
Similarly, seven years later, Joseph Church arrived in Pacific County. He was a Methodist minister, a physician and farmer and is credited with delivering our County’s first Protestant sermon at Oysterville. Although he lived there until 1884, left and returned in 1890, not a whisper remains as to any medicine he might have practiced. Nor were any doctoring stories left telling about James Hays, age 52 of Fort Willapa — the community east of Raymond now known simply as “Willapa.” Hays is listed in the 1870 census as a physician-farmer from Ireland but whether or not he actually practiced medicine in Pacific County is unknown.
On the other hand, quite a bit more is known of retired English army surgeon Edward T. Balch who arrived in 1865 and established his home on the South Fork of the Willapa River. By the time of the 1880 census, he was 40 years old, his wife, Sarah, was 36 and they had two sons: Byron, 10 and Edward, 8, and he had opened an office in South Bend. He possessed a great reputation as a “healer”.
Dr. Balch also owned the first steam launch on the harbor, appropriately named the Pill Box. If his services were required in North Cove, a messenger would head for South Bend and give the doctor the message. He would then stoke up the wood-burning boiler on his boat and prepare for the journey. Typically, considerable time elapsed while the fuel generated enough steam to get the boat moving, but once they were off, hopes for the survival of the patient traveled with Dr. Balch across the bay.
Charlie Johnson’s story
Almost 100 years after Dr. Balch’s arrival in Pacific County, editor Ruth Dixon included a mention of him in an article she wrote for The Sou’wester. Mrs. Dixon’s story was based on an interview with Charlie Johnson whose family had homesteaded here in 1876. Charlie was 11 when he arrived from Sweden with his mother and three younger sisters to join his father who had come ahead to prepare a home for them. It was located not far from today’s Milepost 5 on the Tokeland Road.
“In those early days, Willapans traveled slowly,” Mrs. Dixon wrote. “There were no roads worthy of the name. Sailing vessels brought immigrant settlers from San Francisco, and dugouts carried them by sail and oar from farm to farm along the shores. From the Johnson homestead to South Bend was a five-mile row. For more than 40 years, Charles made the trip each week. …
“In 1940, a county road crew drove a new grade over the intervening ridges and across the slough bottoms right through the front yard of Johnson’s abode and onto the last buttress separating the flats from Fleiss Creek. And when gravel covered the mud enough to permit passage of a vehicle, Charlie Johnson had a unique experience. For the first time in 64 years’ residence on the old homestead, he rode to town (Raymond) in an automobile, as a guest of Fred Nelson, part owner of a bulldozer being used nearby on the Baleville diking project.”
It was on that occasion that Charlie spoke of the difficult journeys he had made in former times. “I remember when my youngest sister was dying,” he said. “Two of us took the dugout and rowed to a place up on the South Fork of the Willapa river, to where Dr. Balch lived. It was about a seven-mile trip and we rowed it in about two hours. We used two sets of oars.” Fetching the doctor in pioneer times was, indeed, a memorable occurrence.
As the century endedPhysicians were remembered, and even memorialized, for various reasons and not always because of their reputation as healers. Dr. Wilson Gruwell, for example, came to South Bend from Iowa in 1890 and opened two hospitals in the area — a maternity hospital in South Bend and, in 1905, the first hospital in Raymond (on First Street). He brought in Dr. Orme R. Nevitt of Minnesota to be resident physician at the Raymond facility. Though the hospital in Raymond would close within 18 months, Dr. Nevitt remained to open a private practice which he continued into the 1960s.
However, despite his establishment of the two hospitals and even though he was responsible for bringing Dr. Nevitt here to begin a 60-year career, it is for a very different reason that Dr. Gruwell’s name is still known It was his brief association with the only legal hanging to ever take place in Pacific County — the hanging of Lum You — that has given Dr. Gruwell’s name a permanent place in the history of Southwest Washington and Pacific County.
Lum You’s stay in jail in 1901, his trial, and his subsequent fate immediately became, and has remained, the most infamous account in the annals of Pacific County law and order. Lum You (pronounced E-YOW) was a well-known and popular Chinese laborer, working in various canneries and cranberry bogs at the turn of the twentieth century. For some years he had been harassed and bullied by Oscar Bloom, a white man, and though Lum had complained to the sheriff, he had been told, “Don’t bother me with your Chinaman troubles.” He understood that if he had further problems that he should take care of them himself.
Here is what a witness said about the night of the tragedy. “I, myself, was just returning home from the tavern that night when I happened to see Oscar Bloom grab Lum You about the neck. There were several other fellows standing about but no one went to Lum’s rescue. I saw Oscar Bloom reach into Lum You’s clothing and remove his valuables which included a watch and several dollars in gold and silver coins. After Bloom had thrown the defendant to the ground, he made several threats against the Chinaman’s life.”
According to Lum You’s own account (as dramatized by the Shoalwater Storytellers 1980-2013), “This not first time Bloom abusive to Lum You, but Lum know must not complain to Chief Egbert again. Me go to room. Put one bullet into gun. Follow Bloom and shoot at him. Then go home.” Though the shot was heard in several of the neighboring Bay Center homes, it wasn’t until the next day that someone went to Bloom’s house to see why he had not shown up for work. “I found Bloom in his bed with a belly wound which had bled quite a bit,” he said.
A short 23 hours later
Immediately the wheels of law and order were put into motion. Word was sent to South Bend where Police Chief Egbert engaged the steamer Flora Brown to take him, Dr. Gruwell, and County Attorney Welsh to the scene of the crime. They arrived a short 23 hours after the shooting. L.L. Bush in his capacity as notary public took down Oscar Bloom’s deathbed statement.
While the sympathies seem to have been with Lum You, the local employers of Orientals insisted that action be taken against this Chinese who had dared to harm a White man. The trial was held in October 1901. The jury’s first ballot was 11 to 1 for acquittal. That one man held out so stubbornly that the other 11, tired, weary with arguing, decided to vote for conviction. Lum You was executed in South Bend on Friday, Jan. 31, 1902 and Dr. Wilson Gruwell became a footnote to Pacific County’s only hanging.
The difficulties of getting from place to place in the watery wilderness area of Pacific County took many years to overcome. Although not rapid, the most available and reliable transport in the early days was by water. Overland routes, often the old trails used for centuries by the Native Americans, were used by pedestrians and by those on horseback. Gradually, footpaths became cart paths which, in turn, became wagon roads which were then improved and joined together to provide the rudiments of road systems for joining one settlement to another.
But, improvements in the county’s infrastructure progressed slowly and, even as the per capita number of physicians increased, patients in far-flung regions were usually without accessible medical attention. Most still relied heavily upon home remedies and good old-fashioned common sense. Typically, doctors kept regular hours in their offices in town and made house calls to patients too ill or too injured to travel... if they could be reached. Even as hospitals began to appear — in Raymond, South Bend, and Astoria — doctors made their “rounds” — sometimes on horseback or by horse and buggy and often by boat, as in the case of Dr. Balch in his reliable old Pill Box. Even by the turn of the 20th century, most people were born, doctored, and, finally, died at home.
Nor was getting in touch with a doctor always easy. That such contact was a matter of community concern is underscored by a look at the Sept. 17, 1907 program for the opening of South Bend’s Grand Opera House. At the back of the “Salomy Jane” program distributed to all attendees were several pages of “General Information” including box office hours and information about proper behavior: “loud talking, cracking nuts, cat calling or loud whistling and stamping of feet positively prohibited.” There was also this important message to patrons who happened to be in the medical profession:
Physicians who have patients to whom they may be suddenly called can register their seat number at the box office. Calls or telephone messages will be promptly delivered to them by the usher.
Dr. Lee Paul
Perhaps the best remembered of the early 20th century physicians on the Long Beach Peninsula is Dr. Lee W. Paul (1881-1976) who came from Colorado during the first decade of the 20th century. He and his wife settled in Ilwaco where their children were born — Russell in 1908 and Elizabeth in 1915.
Although Dr. Paul maintained an office and surgery on the main street of Ilwaco, like other physicians of that time period, he still did much of his doctoring at his patients’ homes. For that purpose, he purchased a 1910 Ford, “the first on our streets and was envied by all” wrote Ilwaco’s leading citizen L.D. Williams in a Jan. 16, 1920 letter to the editor of the Ilwaco Tribune.
Also active in community affairs, Dr. Paul served for a term or two as Ilwaco’s mayor and became one of the major stockholders in the Ilwaco Cranberry Company. (Noteworthy is that D.J. “Jim” Crowley, the Peninsula’s first cranberry extension agent, so admired Dr. Paul that he named his son “Lee Paul Crowley” after the good doctor.)
But it was for his doctoring skills and caring bedside manner that Dr. Paul was remembered for many long years. “Whenever there was a big emergency, Dr. Paul came on horseback,” my mother, Dale Espy Little (1911-2009) would recall. “I know he had a car very early on, but there wasn’t a road clear to Oysterville from Ilwaco. My first memory of him was when Sue had pneumonia.”
Sue was an older sister. She would have several bouts with pneumonia as she was growing up and, eventually, in 1932 would die of it. My mother’s memory of Dr. Paul coming astride his horse was in 1914 when she was only three and Sue was 10. After that visit, my grandmother wrote to her oldest daughter, Medora, who was away at school: Just a line to say Sue is getting along as well as can be expected. Dr. says we will see little change until after the crisis on seventh day. The poor child is in constant pain — and so patient. I can’t realize she is so sick when just a day or two ago she was so lively. That pneumonia is like a stroke of lightening. Dr. says she is strong and will come thru O.K.
The tonsil ordeal
Also, according to my mother, dentistry was “another matter, entirely” and involved a great deal more than teeth. The nearest dentist to Oysterville was across the bay in South Bend and the Espy children were often seen by him assembly-line style. Although they all endured the horrors of the foot driven drill, it was the dentist’s surgical skills at removing tonsils that my mother, even at age 90, remembered most vividly:
“His office was right across from the Cassel’s Hotel. Mama got a room and then took Edwin, Willard, and me over to the dentist. Edwin was oldest — about nine, I think. He went first. He didn’t make any noise but Willard and I were mighty scared when we saw the dentist carry him out and take him across the street to the hotel. Next was Willard, seven. He screamed and when the dentist carried him out, I thought he might be dead. I was six, the youngest, so I was last. I don’t remember much about the afterwards — we ate ice cream, I think. It was the before that I could never forget!”
Ruth Busse Allingham (1924-2009) wrote of her own tonsil experience in “The Busse Story — Early Years in Portland and Naselle,” published in the Summer 1996 issue of the Sou’wester Magazine. She was a dozen or so years younger than my mother which may have made the difference between having a doctor, rather than a dentist, do the tonsillectomy. This is what she wrote:
“Sore throats were a frequent occurrence and, if we had pneumonia or serious flu it was never diagnosed, for we never saw a doctor — until the day the public health physician from South Bend came to take our tonsils out. It was early June and school had just let out for the summer. The week before, each day we lined up in the hall with cups full of water in our hands and Mr. Reed, the principal, dropped in a spoonful of white powdered calcium, jiggled it around a bit and we drank. The calcium was supposed to thicken our blood in case of emergency bleeding during the coming operation.
“On operating day, we met at the high school and sat in the assembly room until it was our turn. I was shivering and shaking when Virginia Holm, a jolly young lady who would be eventually teaching at our school but was helping out today, walked over to me and she reached out and took me by the hand.
“My, your hands are so cold,” she said. And she hugged me tight. “Come over here and sit a while.” She pulled me into one of the chairs in the circle around her and, like Mary Poppins, she told us stories that were the sugar that helped the medicine go down. She told us that when it was our time to go onto the table that we must lie still, breathe deeply, and she promised we would have a nice sleep full of pleasant dreams. Her voice was so calm and soothing and she looked so happy about it that she had me convinced that this was one more adventure I shouldn’t miss.
“When my turn came, I walked down the hall to the chemistry laboratory that was the operating room and I climbed bravely up on the table and lay very still. The last thing I remember was the nurse saying, “Doctor, we are running short of ether.” I awoke lying on a cot in the hall with a most abominable sore throat — the last one I would suffer for years. Margaret, Walter, and I all went through this ordeal without a mishap. Lois Holm was the only casualty. She suffered intensive bleeding and had to be taken to the hospital at South Bend.”
Even in the 1920s and ‘30s
As in most rural communities, “Modern Medicine” took a long time to reach the outlying areas of Pacific County. Even by the close of “The Great War,” when physicians and hospitals were more readily available (at least to those who lived “in town”), the tried-and-true home remedies handed down through generations were often the first line of defense when illness or accident struck. As one of eight children during the Great Depression, Mrs. Allingham remembered, “Growing up we had the usual childhood illnesses — measles, chicken pox, colds, flu, etc. Papa kept us healthy with his never-ending supply of medicines locked up tight in a wooden box with a hinged lid. He had a large doctor book for reference.
“He rubbed arnica on our bruises, spooned salicylic acid into our mouths for fever, a few drops of belladonna onto our tongues for stomach ache, and sulfur, quinine and aconite for good measure. It was all very bitter and we washed it down with cold water. Mama’s favorite remedy for slivers in our feet was to bandage the spot with a piece of salt pork and by morning the sliver would be gone. It could be found embedded in the salt pork. If we were really sick, she put us to bed-and wrapped a towel around an iron that she had heated on the stove and placed it at our feet. For lunch she served us canned peaches and toast.”
By way of contrast to old-fashioned remedies or even to the medical innovations being introduced by newly arriving physicians, Virginia Williams Jones (1915-2013) long remembered Dr. Winford G. Sargent for his sophisticated lifestyle — a real eye-opener for many of his Ilwaco patients. In her memoir, “Gin’s Tonic” (Summer/Fall 2007, Sou’wester Magazine, Virginia wrote in glowing terms about Dr. Sargent who arrived in Ilwaco in the late 1920s;
“He came from Paris where he had lived for a few years doing his medical intern work. He studied voice while there and loved to sing, especially arias from the operas he had seen in Paris — most especially “La Boehme.” (Dad said that he was well trained but had no voice.) I took piano lessons from him and, as he was in demand to perform all over the peninsula, I accompanied him. (He also tried to teach me French but got disgusted with me that I couldn’t stick my lips out far enough!)
“Doc was great fun. He introduced me to Balzac and the French classics. My mother was a big reader and insisted we read all the classics possible — David Copperfield, Vanity Fair, the Forsythe Saga, Anna Karenina — so she approved my further reading under his tutelage. Doc was also an avid bridge player so he ate at our house two or three nights a week and we played bridge with the folks.’ About “Doc’s” medical skills, however, Virginia was silent.
Dentistry was another topic that Virginia wrote about. “Our local dentist was Dr. Albert Kinney in Seaview. He lived two or three blocks south on the same side of the ditch as we did. When we had to have a tooth filled Doc used a drill that was on a big wheel and he pumped it with his foot. Did that get hot and hurt! He always filled the drilled-out hole with oil of cloves and cotton and you had to make a couple of trips before he could scrape up enough money to buy the amalgam or whatever for the filling.
Even by the mid-’20s, the practice of medicine in Pacific County was still a mixture of ages-old folk medicine, up-to-the-minute, cutting-edge technology with large dollops of horse sense and luck thrown in for good measure. Perhaps Shirley Rowlands Wright (1925-2019) was speaking more truth than one would imagine when she spoke of her arrival at the end of the first quarter of the 20th century.
“Although Dr. Lee Paul had informed Mother that she was to expect twins, it was our decision to surprise her by arriving a month early. My sister Corrinne and I made final arrangements between us and decided I’d leave 10 minutes ahead of her. As all signs let Mother know things were happening ahead of schedule, Dr. Paul decided there was no time to make it to the ferry for the trip to Astoria, so he set out to deliver us on the kitchen table at that little house in Seaview just south of Christensens’.”
Just six years later, in 1931, the first hospital on the Peninsula was opened in Seaview by Dr. David Strang and Mrs. Della Loftgren, a nurse from Astoria. By then, too, automobiles and trucks were fast replacing the little narrow-gauge railroad that had closed only the year before and, throughout the County, a network of roads was beginning to give even far-flung residents access to the amenities of civilization. No longer were doctors and patients totally dependent upon horses or boats for necessary transport. The 20th century was finally coming into its own in Pacific County and access to modern medicine was arriving right along with it!
