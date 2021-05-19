Dr. Gruwell's Hospital, 1905: Dr. Wilson Gruwell had come to Pacific County from Iowa in 1890 and opened a maternity hospital South Bend — the first hospital in all of Pacific County. In 1905, he opened the first hospital in Raymond on First Street in 1905, bringing in Dr Orme R. Nevitt of Minnesota to be resident physician. Gruwell's Raymond Hospital closed within 18 months, but he continued the South Bend facility for several more years. "Gruwell's Private Hospital" was listed in the 1908 edition of Polk's Medical Register and Directory.