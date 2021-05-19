My mother's older brother, Edwin, was not yet seven when he had one of those "boys will be boys" accidents that caused my grandparents a bit of a fright and, as I remember, was told to us of the next generation as a "cautionary tale."
Oysterville in 1915 was more modern than you might think. As my grandmother's letter to her oldest daughter indicates, there was already telephone service of sorts — much as there is now, more than a century later. But there was not a convenient or rapid way to get emergency help.
Friday, Oct. 15, 1915
Well, yesterday, just as I was about to wash Mona's head, Edwin came in crying which of course frightened me, and I finally found that his right arm was broken. You may imagine! Papa tried to get the doctor and the phone wouldn't work so he sent for Bert Andrews to run them right up to Mr. Lehman's — he has had considerable experience and said it would not hurt to wait until morning and take him to Ilwaco.
I couldn't well break my engagement with Dr. Estes, as we are in no position to pay for unkept appointments, so Papa decided we would all start out together and he would take Edwin to Dr. Paul while I went on to Astoria with Mona. I hated terribly to think of not being at home with Edwin tonight, but know he will be all right with Papa. I won't know the extent of his injury or anything about it until tomorrow. He was wonderfully gritty and cheerful — seldom murmured unless his arm was touched. He put in a restless, miserable night last night but did not cry.
He was standing up in his wagon and Lloyd was pushing. The latter stopped suddenly and Edwin lost his balance pitching out on to his dear little arm. I am so grateful that it was not his back or neck. A broken right arm is sufficient. The injury seems to be just below his elbow, I think, but Papa thought it in the elbow.
Unfortunately, I don't have any follow-up information to this letter except to say that I knew my wonderful Uncle Edwin until his death in 1993. He was a most remarkable man. I loved his sense of humor and his genuine interest in every single person he met. And, when I thought about it, I was somewhat in awe of his position as General Secretary of the National Council of Churches during a time when the council's strong support of the civil rights movement provoked great controversy.
If he remembered his 1915 accident, he never mentioned it nor did he, as far as I know, suffer any lasting aftereffects.
