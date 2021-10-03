Much has been written about Puget Sound’s “Mosquito Fleet,” a collection of privately owned steamboats of various sizes that hauled passengers and freight throughout the Sound, including Lake Washington and various rivers. This activity was widespread from the mid-1800s until the 1930s.
Other waterways had the same type of water transportation, and Shoalwater/Willapa Bay was no exception. The bay had its own Mosquito Fleet. A wide variety of watercraft plied the waters of the bay and the Willapa River, and also the smaller Naselle River.
Included among these were sailing schooners and motorized ocean-going vessels, tugs and towboats, small gillnetters, crab boats, ocean going trollers, government dredges, and occasional visits from Navy and Coast Guard vessels.
Significant to the transportation needs and early boat building industry of the bay were its workboats, especially the dredges, bateaux (barges), and plungers of the oystermen; and the steamers that carried passengers and freight on regular runs throughout the bay and its rivers.
The plunger
The “plunger” was simply a Pacific Coast sloop, with modifications by local boatbuilders. (Plunger is a word used in a limited region, in this case San Francisco and Shoalwater bays. Otherwise, most references use the term sloop.)
The dimensions varied, with the smaller boats between 28 and 31 feet in length, and about 10 and a half feet wide; and the larger sloops, which were from 32 to 40 feet in length, and about 11 to 14 feet wide. There were the extremes on both ends of the spectrum: there were a few smaller boats that were closer to 20 feet long, and larger craft which over 40 feet. One, the Minerva, is documented as being 42 feet long and 15 feet wide.
These sloops were fore and aft rigged, single masted, with a jib and mainsail. A spinnaker could be added for racing. Some of the boats had centerboards (not all), a type of moveable keel, and were very useful in the shallow waters. The workboat did not always fit the standard description of a sloop. Some of these vessels were developed in the early days as tenders to the pioneer commercial oyster beds. These could be larger craft, beamy and bluff-bowed.
Like a majority of watercraft, the plunger was designed for the specific needs of the area in which it was sailed. A common link between San Francisco Bay and Shoalwater/Willapa Bay, it was used to navigate shoals and shallow lagoons. The boat was the mirror image of the oyster work sloops of the northeast, specifically Long Island Sound and Connecticut. Marine author John Kochiss described the Long Island Sound oyster work boat in his 1974 work, “Oystering From New York To Boston”:
The sloop with gaff main and jib was established early as a standard rig for oyster boats. Main gaff topsails and jib topsails were used for running to market but were generally considered too much of a nuisance while dredging except in light airs. As a rule the oyster boats were too small for anything but the simple sloop or cat rig, yet the sail area had to be sufficiently large to sail the boat in light airs, powerful enough to pull from one to about eight dredges (or bateaux), but not too unwieldly for one to four men to handle ... Builders from the south side (of Long Island, New York) ... turned out these New York models in untold numbers for over a century, and the Great South Bay, in particular, demanded the services of the small boat builders decades longer than did any surrounding locality, not only because of its unique marine environment, but also possibly due to its isolation from the influence of industrial surroundings. The fame of south-side builders was such that when Connecticut oystermen wanted a suitable, well-constructed, handsome vessel, they headed directly for... the workboat center of Great South Bay. (Kochiss, pp. 111-113)
In turn, those craft had their American roots in Hudson River and Friendship sloops. Unlike the Friendship, many of these work boats, on either coast, were designed for navigating in shallow water; they were not keel boats used for deep water. A prime example is the Nellie, a beautifully restored sloop at Mystic Seaport, Connecticut. The Nellie was built in 1891 at Smithson, Long Island, New York.
Shoalwater/Willapa Bay’s pioneer boatbuilders were skillful in constructing their similar crafts, and it became customary to hold annual regattas at Oysterville, and later at Bay Center or South Bend. Seamanship and skillful boatbuilding had much to do with the outcome and the running of a 15- to 30-mile race was a time of some notable gatherings.
Charles Townsend, a U.S. Fish Commission representative in the 1890s, wrote that the local sloops were “... usually similar to those in use at San Francisco, where most of them are built. In fact, both the oyster planting companies of San Francisco (Morgan and Moraghan) have interests in the oyster industry of Shoalwater (Willapa) Bay, and when possible, similar fishery appliances are employed. In both localities the sloop is designated as ‘plunger’.”
Admirers of the local boats described them as staunch and speedy and capable of carrying full sail, even in gales. Among the most admired were the Artimesia, Lib Smith, Sailor Boy, Undine, White Wings, Dauntless and Mayflower.
As motor boats are now used, plungers were used to tow bateaux loaded with oysters. In short, both bateaux and plungers were the “beasts of burden” of the oyster industry.
The steamers
Steamboat activity on the bay began with visits from Astoria and Portland vessels who visited Oysterville in the early 1870s.
The first steamers built on the bay were at South Bend, constructed by order of Asa M. Simpson, for his sawmill operation. The first, the 93-foot General Canby, was built in 1875, and was later sold to Lewis Loomis for his Ilwaco Steam Navigation Company. The second, constructed in 1881 by local boatbuilder Ed Patterson, was the 58-foot South Bend.
Throughout the following four decades steamers were brought in from other areas, including Grays Harbor, Astoria, Portland, Coos Bay, Puget Sound ports or San Francisco. The largest of these were the tug Astoria (110 feet long), Reliable (83 feet long), Alice Blanchard (130 feet long), City of Astoria (72 feet long), and Shamrock (approximately 80 feet long). Several more, between 47 to 60 feet, included Edgar, Laurel, Flora Brown, Daphne, Lassie, Tom Morris, Alarm, Union and Willapa. Some of these vessels were locally built, others came from nearby ports or boatyards.
Along with the larger steamers, there were dozens of smaller launches, some of them gas-powered. These vessels could be as big as 35 to 45 feet in length, such as the Arthur, General Sheridan, Lewis, Relief, Mountain Buck and Sailor Boy (a refitted plunger). Still others were between 18 to 32 feet in length: Mary and Edith, Swift, Vine (the oldest launch on the bay), Agnes, Anna Porter (which still exists as the Hustler on Puget Sound), and many others.
The steamers usually approached landings near flood tides, with the captains blowing the boat whistles to encourage all hands within earshot to sometimes help load and unload supplies. Extra hands could insure that the boats could leave before the tide had receded.
The boatbuilders
Mention of local boatbuilders begins by recognizing the contributions made by the skilled Native American builders. Arthur Skidmore was one of the earliest men to take note:
In the early days (Indian) boats were made from cedar logs by the long and laborious process or burning the cedar and then scraping the charcoal off with a stone chisel or any piece of iron that could be ground to an edge ... (the metal) was much in demand by these boatbuilders ... One winter, while teaching in Bruceport, I saw Deaf George, one of the most famous of the dugout builders, haul a cedar log 50 feet up on the beach where he worked on it all winter with an old plane bit. By spring the outline of the big canoe was finished. It would hold two or three families with all the camp equipment and dogs and was seaworthy enough to cross the bay in any kind of weather with a full load. (C. McChesney, et. al., editor, “Roles of Certain Indian Tribes in Washington and Oregon.”)
The most important of the early Euro-American builders were Ed Patterson and Horace Patterson. The Pattersons built the steamer General Canby (1875) for the Simpson Lumber Company, and also the plungers Indiana for Capt. A.T. Stream, Lizzie Brown for Leonidas Norris, and Minerva for the Whitcombs. Ed Patterson also was in charge of building the three-masted schooner Sailor Boy.
Unfortunately, Ed Patterson died at a comparatively early age when he drowned in the Palix River in mid-December, 1883. Patterson, Fred Lobert, and an unidentified woman had set out in a plunger to sail from Naselle to South Bend. When the trio reached Bay Center, Lobert escorted the woman ashore, while Patterson stayed with the boat. When Lobert returned a short time later, Patterson could not be located. After a brief search, the body was discovered. It was surmised that Patterson had lost his balance, fell overboard, and, because he was wearing a heavy coat, was unable to save himself. Patterson’s body was later transported to Oysterville, where he was buried. Shoalwater Bay had lost its most skilled and productive boatbuilder.
Other important early boatbuilders included Issac Smith and Dan Louderback, who was yet to do his most productive work at the time of Ed Patterson’s death. Smith, a skilled builder in his own right, was the son of Almoran Smith, one of the county’s earliest homesteaders.
In the matter of Dan Louderback there is no doubt that he became the most prolific builder in the history of the bay, more so than Ed Patterson. During the 1880s and 1890s Louderback built several of the South-sider type sloops: Sailor Boy, Pearl, Columbia, Dauntless and the Undine. In 1896 Louderback built the steamer Flora Brown. In 1902 he built the steamer Laurel, and in 1903 the steamer Myrtle. The list of Louderback’s achievements go on: In 1905 he built the oyster launch Ena; in 1907, the oyster dredge Bay Point. He then built the Mary and Edith for the Coulter brothers.
South Bend boatbuilder Dorwin Fosse often marvels at the skills of those who came before him, especially Louderback: “He did all that without one power tool; all hand tools, chisels, saws, and drills. (The Ena is now owned by the Pacific County Historical Society.)
There were many other boatbuilders, but only a handful who made it their fulltime trade. Two of the most active of the part timers were the Burnham brothers. From the 1890s through the first two decades of the 20th century, the Burnhams were involved in the trade. In 1902 they built two boats: one was a plunger, 30 feet long, with a 12 foot beam, for Joseph McBride of Bruceport. The frame was of oak, planked with fir. The cost to McBride was $800. The second boat was a smaller sailing craft for Charles Herman. Herman’s boat was 16 feet long, with a six foot beam, and 17 inches deep. The cost was $85.
Gasoline conversion, which began replacing sailing vessels during the 1890s, was increased in the early 1900s. Not only were sailing vessels converted to gasoline launches, but new boat construction also increased.
Along with the changes on the water, the railroad had reached Nahcotta in 1889 and South Bend in 1893. Next was the coming of the automobile, although it did not really take hold until the war years of World War I. By the early 1900s the sloop had quickly become a thing of the past. In 1908, the following sentiment was printed in the South Bend Journal:
There was a time when sloops were more in evidence and rowboats with good ash breezes were raised by lusty arms. The annual regatta of the oyster sloops was the event of the year, but with the advent of the marine engine these sloops and dinghys (were) converted into launches. Their name is legion ... The sloops cut a most important figure in the local trade and commerce. In fact, while the constituent units were small, in the aggregate, this Mosquito Fleet was of greater importance and value than the larger vessels. There was not a stream, inlet, or slough with a depth of three feet at high tide which was not reached by them. (The Journal’s writer attempted to take a census of the plungers; he counted 78 and then gave it up, for nearly every day a new one would appear, or an old one, with a new name.
