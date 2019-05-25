ASTORIA — Now is the time to reserve your spot in the Great Columbia Crossing 10K run/walk — this year’s only opportunity to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot. After a successful first-year full closure during the 2018 race, the bridge will be fully closed to vehicles the morning of Oct. 13, 2019. Runners and walkers trekking from Washington to Oregon across the Astoria-Megler Bridge can focus on their performance without being confined to one lane and without the distraction of passing cars.
The 200-foot incline offers runners and walkers scenic views of the mouth of the river and marine activity below. After crossing the finish line, participants can head into the historic town of Astoria to fuel up with coastal fare and local craft brews as the morning fog starts to lift.
Registration is now open for the Official USA Track & Field Certified Event (#OR12025LB). All participants will be timed via electronic chip, and competitive racers will be allowed to start ahead of the walkers and those wishing to take in the scenery. Register online during the month of May to save $10: Registration is discounted to $35 and the optional t-shirt is discounted by $5, too.
Merchandise for participants commemorating the experience includes this year’s long-sleeve event t-shirt featuring original artwork designed for the event by Idea Print Works Inc. in Newport, Ore.
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
WHERE: Participants start at Dismal Nitch Rest Area in Washington and complete the race at the finish line at the foot of Basin Street in Astoria.
COST: Early bird registration in May only: $35 (includes electronic chip timing) and $5 off commemorative t-shirt (online signups only)
Registration after May 31: $40 (includes electronic chip timing)
DETAILS:
• Free parking with shuttle bus service to start of race from the Port of Astoria (OR) or the Port of Chinook (WA)
• Bib number (required to board shuttle and access bridge)
• Finish line bites and water
• Five “Clam Bucks” worth $1 each can be redeemed at participating Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce businesses from Oct. 10-16, 2019
• Once a year opportunity to run or walk across the Astoria-Megler Bridge which will be completely closed to vehicles
SPONSOR: The Great Columbia Crossing is hosted by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce. The presenting sponsor is the Columbia Memorial Hospital Cardiology Clinic, a CMH/OHSU Collaboration. Columbia Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with Oregon Health & Science University, provides comprehensive care for a range of heart health and heart disease prevention needs here in our community.
VOLUNTEER: For this event to take place, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce relies on volunteers filling roughly 80 shifts over four days. Volunteers help with several duties from packet pickup and racecourse set up to shuttle bus loading and distributing water at the finish line. If you are interested in being a part of our “Great team,” sign up later this summer to volunteer at www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com.
TRAVEL INFO and TRAFFIC ADVISORY:
During the event, the Astoria-Megler Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic to add safety for participants, volunteers and others helping on the bridge. The closure will occur for approximately 2.5 hours during the event, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Any participants remaining on the bridge portion of the course will be picked up shortly before 11 a.m. so that lanes can be reopened for vehicles. The communities around the bridge encourage non-event travelers to take a little more time that morning before checking out of their hotels, enjoy a leisurely breakfast, shopping and exploring before hitting the road to avoid the delay and congestion around the bridge. For more information about the region, and local lodging options, visit www.travelastoria.com
MORE INFO:
ONLINE: www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com
PHONE: 503-325-6311, 800-875-6807
EMAIL: events@oldoregon.com
IN PERSON: 111 West Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.