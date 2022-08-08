Some hook rugs to preserve an age-old fiber art requiring skill and patience.
And rug clubs allow like-minded artists to gather convivially, share skills and admire everyone’s creations.
But for Jerre McDaneld of Ocean Park, her latest creation is a mission.
Her fellow fiber artist Pam Bussard died in June 2019. Both had attended rug-hooking “camp” at Oregon’s blustery Rockaway Beach.
Bussard had started a floral rug, but made only a little progress when her health deteriorated. In her memory — encouraged by Bussard’s family — McDaneld is completing her dear friend’s artwork.
The joyful smile that creased her face as she held up the almost-done orange and green artwork for a photo was an appropriate tribute to her friend.
“When you do hooking, you forget the rest of it,” said McDaneld, quietly. Unspoken was the evidence in Bussard’s published obituary that noted she was a regular visitor to her ailing friend’s bedside in her last days.
Something new
Thirty containers packed with wool in McDaneld’s Ocean Park basement attest to the role their craft plays in her life.
“I learned something new every time I went,” she said, recalling those rug “camps” in Rockaway and Sandy, Ore.
She acknowledged that her preference for using extra-thin cuts of wool offers a challenge. “I do have a lot of patience, I guess. … I just love the process that I go through to make a rug.”
Learning from the masters
McDaneld continued work on her cherished project during a meeting of the Ocean Park Rug Club. The small group of adherents gathered in a back room of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Joined by kindred spirits from Astoria’s rug-making group, they shared progress on their projects while learning new techniques.
A recent session saw Dian Kazlauskas of Astoria teaching dyeing.
The rug-making style practiced by most of the club members on both sides of the river involves using a small hook to pull string-thin pieces of colored wool through the even holes in the burlap or other rug fabric that forms the base for their artwork.
Jo Ann Snead of Astoria demonstrated how a sturdy, purpose-made cutting tool can be clamped to a table for steadiness. A handle turns a mechanism that cuts the wool into thin strips. The design dates to the 1860s.
Precise process
But before cutting, the wool must be colored — and that was the basis of Kazlauskas’s demonstration.
She walked those attending through a technique where wool pieces are soaked in boiling water in a giant stovetop dish. Three colors of powder, carefully measured in scrupulously cleaned dye measuring spoons, are added one by one and white vinegar added to set the dye. That day’s choices were salmon, golden pear and evergreen, which gave the fabric an autumnal look, becoming lighter once the dark wet wool dried.
“Its all very precise until you start playing with it — then you can get creative and use colors to create your piece,” said Kitty Speranza of Skamokawa.
Intense dye job
During dyeing, patience was a virtue as the rug makers peered at the large silver dish waiting for the water to clear. “You really don’t want to rush your dyeing,” said Kazlauskas, pointing out how the wet wool appears way darker than it will emerge when dry. In other circumstances, the water might be left to clear as long as overnight.
In a nod to the preservation of the craft, which is always in the background when the crafters create, Kazlauskas smiled. “Follow the old rules — they knew what they were doing,” she whispered.
Mary Cohn of Ilwaco peered into the dish as Kazlauskas held up a corner with tongs. “This one is going to be really intense!” she exclaimed.
Color and texture and design
The Ocean Park Rug Club was founded back in 1974, according to Observer archives. McDaneld became hooked in 1982. Today it has only a handful of active members, but they are hoping that people who become aware of their craft will step up to learn. Most members have dabbled in crochet, knitting or sewing; all smile knowingly when mentioning they have enjoyed better success hooking rugs.
The craft has existed in Europe for decades. In the Americas, it was honed in a past century by Canadian and East Coast sailors on whaling vessels who filled their spare time with practical arts, including rug hooking. Cohn’s passion developed after she observed techniques in Nova Scotia 20 years ago.
“It’s the infinite variety,” she said, working on a small whimsical cowboy rug. The reward is twofold. “It’s the process — working with color and texture and design,” she said. “I give them to family and friends and they love it. They think it’s magic.”
