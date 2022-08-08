Some hook rugs to preserve an age-old fiber art requiring skill and patience.

And rug clubs allow like-minded artists to gather convivially, share skills and admire everyone’s creations.

Jerre McDaneld holds up an almost completed rug

Jerre McDaneld holds up an almost completed rug begun by her late friend, Pam Bussard. The two used to attend “rug camps” out of town and bring home new ideas for projects.
Dyeing

Jerre McDaneld of Ocean Park, Jo Ann Snead of Astoria and Kitty Speranza of Skamokawa watch intently as visiting teacher Dian Kazlauskas from Astoria, right, demonstrates a dyeing technique to color wool using boiling water and a precise measurement of dye powder.
A rainbow of colors is possible

A rainbow of colors is possible, depending on the dye colors selected, members of the Ocean Park Rug Club learned during a recent educational session that formed the centerpiece of their weekly gathering.
Mary Cohn of Ilwaco

Mary Cohn of Ilwaco makes progress on her cowboy design. She observed techniques from Canada’s east coast and practices what she learned. She doesn’t always keep her artwork when completed. “I give them to family and friends and they love it. They think it’s magic.”
Jo Ann Snead of Astoria

Jo Ann Snead of Astoria has been working on a sunflower design for a rug to use in her kitchen. Tools for cutting wool into strips were developed in about 1860. Little has changed in the design of the cutting mechanism in the years that have followed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.