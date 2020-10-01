With many trees well on their way to shedding this year’s crop of leaves, the annual cycle of life on Washington’s outer coast has turned toward fall — the favorite season of many residents and visitors. Birds and other wildlife — always bountiful here — are instinctively getting set for the time of storms, perhaps cued in by the crashing surf resounding on local cliffs and beaches. Photographer Jane Webb has been out capturing some of this show.

