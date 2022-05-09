I have five quart-jar hummingbird feeders and I fill them all once a day. The numbers vary, but the Anna’s hummingbirds flutter and perch around my feeders, sometimes 30 per feeder. It looks and sounds like an active bee hive.
I wanted to learn more about the Anna’s birds to make sure I am not overfeeding them and I ran into an article in the Spokesman Review by a woman from Colville. Living in rural Northeast Washington she said she has “a” Anna’s hummingbird visiting her feeder daily, something she has not witnessed in over 50 years in the area. I wanted to brag to her that I have hundreds all year long, some months more than others, but I’m not a bragger. Anna’s are not native to the northeast part of the state but are common west of the Cascades where they often overwinter. Research shows that Anna’s hummingbirds are rapidly expanding their territory from California northward into Oregon, Washington, Idaho, British Columbia, and even Alaska. Experts have many theories about why this is happening, including climate change, habitat loss, plentiful food sources outside their normal range, and human habituation.
Named for a duchess
I found some very interesting facts about the Anna’s hummingbird. What a fascinating force of nature! First of all, the Anna’s hummingbird was first described in 1829 by Rene Primevere Lesson, a French naval surgeon and naturalist. He collected the bird for the private collection of Prince Francois Victor Massena, the 2nd Duke of Rivoli, and named it for the duchess of Rivoli, Anna de Belle Massena.
There seems to be a bit of a hierarchy system in the hummingbird pecking order, as I have a fat male one that sits on my deck ornament and watches, head side to side, hawking the other feeders. When another one comes to any one of the five feeders, this one darts and attacks with the confidence of a bald eagle. You’d think this fatty would get overwhelmed trying to guard five feeders with so many birds in need of the nectar.
Songs of passion
I was out in my yard gardening when I heard the first mating flight of the hummingbird. A beautiful trill and then a hummingbird ascending to 130 feet, then plummeting down, narrowly escaping the pavement and then swooping back up. The males sing a buzzy, scratchy-sounding song while perched and during their high-flying spectacles. At the bottom of its dive, the bird’s tail feathers emit a burst of noise.
As courtship progresses, the male chases a receptive female, who leads him toward her nest site, and perches again. The male then performs a “shuttle display,” where he swings back and forth about a foot above the female, keeping his body horizontal and his head down toward the female, often singing an intense song. During mating the males have the ability to sing a song. They don’t sing any other time of the year and females aren’t able to sing. When males are not feeding or performing, they often sit fairly high in a bush or small tree, noisily chattering. Males and females do not form pairs, and both sexes likely mate with more than one individual per season. Only the females care for the young.
The couple quickly go their separate ways after mating has been successful.
The Anna’s female will usually lay two eggs, the size of jelly beans, per nest with two to three broods each year. The incubation period is 16 days and the nesting period is 20 days. This fits into the timeline for my narrative as to why the sudden disappearance and later return of my birds. As does every bird, the hummingbird will work to exhaustion as she sits in her nest while building up a rim around herself as she completes the one-inch tall construction. Spiderwebs and insect cocoons hold the fibers of cattail, willow, and thistle, and small feathers together.
When the baby birds hatch, the female will sit perched on the edge of her nest, and she will regurgitate a slurry of nectar from nearby native flowers and partially digested insects or spiders (high in protein) into her babies. Pumping food up into her throat she aims her long bill into their gaping orange mouths and straight down their throats. She resembles a sewing machine needle as she repetitively pushes food into them, never spilling a drop.
After she and the nestlings are fed adequately, the female returns and stays on the nest awhile since the babies are completely helpless and blind.
Where’d they go?
About two weeks after the male dive display I notice — no birds!! Only fatty and a few other males and no females or children. What? Did they migrate? Did they not like their food anymore? Wasn’t I good to them? But wait! Oh, I get it. The females are sitting on their eggs! That’s why they are not fluttering around. So, they did like us! Suddenly, I started observing tiny hummingbirds drinking… and females! So, I got to see the whole process of our little birdlings. I will have generations of hummingbirds!! How exciting to see.
My Anna’s are in their highest number around December and November. So, why do Anna’s hummingbirds stay the entire winter? There are a few theories, but apparently no solid findings. It may simply be that they haven’t yet established a good racetrack route comparable to the one perfected by other hummingbirds over eons. Alternatively, flying back down the urbanized lowlands to southern California during the late summer might carry them past too many dried-up flowers. You could get mighty hungry traveling to Southern Cal if all the roadside cafes along the way are closed for the season.
Hardy little beasties
So, unless you are following a mountain migration route south that allows you to fly flower to flower as other hummingbirds do, it is best to keep your metabolic engine parked in the garage as much as possible. This is especially important if, during flight, your heart beats 1,260 times per minute, by far the highest rate of any vertebrate. The alternative is running out of gas long before you reach the wintering grounds. Hummingbirds need a constant body temp of 104 to 108 to survive. A typical winter day might find an Anna’s sucking sugar, slowly turning it to fat. They then will reserve their energy and adapt to cold conditions by going into ‘torpor,’ a sleep-like state where they drastically slow down their metabolic rate and lower their temperature to the edge of survival. They must live off the stored fuel gathered during the day. An Anna’s can gain 16%t of its body weight by day and then burn it all off during a cold night. The poor Anna’s hummingbird is always just a few hours from starvation.
Anna’s hummingbirds trying to survive a cold winter also have another item in they bag of tricks: They eat insects and spiders. They will hawk flying insects, glean tree hoppers from eaves, probe crevices for spiders, steal captured insects from spider webs, and pluck trapped insects from tree sap. And you can assume that even more insects and spiders await discovery in winter by hummingbirds that know where to look. And it’s not just supplemental food either. Hummingbirds need protein and don’t get it from a diet of nectar alone. A hummingbird needs to eat more than 30 small flies per day.
Hummingbirds are sort of like helicopters. They are the only birds that can fly backwards, forwards, and side to side. They have no sense of smell. But they do have good color vision. Despite this, red dye should not be used in nectar as it could harm the birds. Instead, plant naturally red or orange flowers or use feeders that have red coloring in their structure. The average weight of a hummingbird is less than a nickel. Their tiny legs are only used for perching and moving sideways while perched. They can’t walk or hop. I love to watch them come in for a landing onto a feeder with their tiny little legs clutching the rim, holding perfectly still. They drink the nectar in feeders by moving their tongue in and out about 13 times per second. They can consume up to double their body weight in a day.
There are a few ways to distinguish between a female and a male Anna’s. The mature male will have a brilliant iridescent rose-red or magenta head and throat, called a gorget, that extends onto the sides of its neck. The color appears to change as the male moves his head from side to side. They have a green back, grayish underparts, and a dark tail that is tipped with white. The female Anna’s also have a small red gorget, where most female hummingbirds have none. She has only a splash of red on her throat. She has a bright green crown, a grey throat with red markings, and a grey chest and belly. Her tail feathers are rounded and tipped with white.
A hummingbird’s brain is approximately 4.2% of its body weight, the largest proportion in the bird kingdom. Hummingbirds are very smart and they can remember every flower they have been to, and how long it will take a flower to refill.
A hummingbird’s heart is a relatively large organ in comparison to a hummingbird’s body weight. It makes up 1.75% to 2.5% (depending on the type or species of hummingbird) of the hummingbird’s total weight. This makes the hummingbird’s heart relativity the largest heart in the animal kingdom. A hummingbird’s heart beats about 250 beats per minute at rest and about 1,260 beats per minutes while flying.
This hardy little bird is a permanent resident along our Pacific Coast, staying through the winter in many areas where no other hummingbirds are present. In the spring and summer the Anna’s are joined by the Rufus hummingbird with brown and orange markings. Both the Anna’s and the Rufus share the feeders with no animosity until the Rufus birds, as if on queue, migrate away again in the winter. I feel blessed when they appear. There is a magical quality to them that never fails to fascinate.
