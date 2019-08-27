A mature humpback whale lept out of the water on Aug. 26 in the Columbia River between Megler and Tongue Point. The Washington end of the Astoria-Megler Bridge — including the Dismal Nitch Unit of Lewis and Clark National Historical Park — is a rare location where it’s possible to observe humpbacks so close to shore. They enter the river in search of small baitfish. JANE WINCKLER WEBB featured Humpbacks put on a show Photos by JANE WINCKLER WEBB Aug 27, 2019 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email A humpback whale basked in the sun Aug. 26 in the north channel of the Columbia River near the Astoria-Megler Bridge. JANE WINCKLER WEBB Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTuna bonanza: Best albacore fishing in years'Campground meets a hostel' at Lamp Camp in Long BeachInvestigation in Pacific County Fire District #1 drags onLadies of the Lake: Mother-daughter team leads Ilwaco bandHumpbacks put on a showAstoria police ask for help finding missing manObituary: Aliisa WirkkalaPacific County Fair features full lineupObituary: Blake StinnerAmber Alert issued for Ocean Shores Images Videos CommentedObituary: Blake Stinner (1)Shake & shimmy: Belly Dance Festival draws dozens of performers (1)Survey highlights local student struggles (1)Study: Spring Chinook among most vulnerable to climate change (1)
