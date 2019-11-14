Singers, left to right, Kaitlyn Fisher-Pinto, Keira Roush and Lauryn West are all smiles as they rehearse for the Ilwaco High School Choir Winter Concert Tuesday, Nov. 26. The event takes place at 7 p.m. in the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco and will feature a selection of songs. In rehearsal as the date approached, the music ranged from “America The Beautiful” to The Beatles’ “When I’m 64.” Admission is free. Director Rachel Lake promises there will be an opportunity for those attending to sing along.
Singers, left to right, Kaitlyn Fisher-Pinto, Keira Roush and Lauryn West are all smiles as they rehearse for the Ilwaco High School Choir Winter Concert Tuesday, Nov. 26. The event takes place at 7 p.m. in the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco and will feature a selection of songs. In rehearsal as the date approached, the music ranged from “America The Beautiful” to The Beatles’ “When I’m 64.” Admission is free. Director Rachel Lake promises there will be an opportunity for those attending to sing along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.