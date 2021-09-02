ILWACO — Every student entering the Ilwaco High School music room walks past a colorful sign that reads, “Be who you are.”
If instructor Rachel Lake has her way, every musician will do exactly that.
Ilwaco’s band returned from shutdowns and other covid health restrictions with a three-hour camp Aug. 30.
The mood was informal; the joy was evident.
Violet Boulton has been a drum stalwart since elementary school. “I almost played the oboe,” she says, inserting a very brief theatrical pause, “but I wanted to hit things! … I have stuck with it since fifth grade.”
Even during first-day camp it is clear she is a hands-on leader, beating a solo cadence during the group’s first tentative outing in the stadium and distributing bottled water for her drum corps during a break.
The senior is back in her element — for one final year.
“I am really excited because I have not got to interact with many people for so long,” she says. “It is fun getting to see all my friends again.”
During the covid restrictions, she worked with her mother, Dawnya Davis, who owns the Grooming Garage, a pet salon in Ocean Park.
She’s not willing to buy into the cliché about the impact of covid on her teenage years. “I have not ‘lost’ a year as much as it was really difficult,” she says. “I have learned to be a lot more independent and also time management, so I have learned a lot from it.”
Musicians’ reunion
Christopher Lake’s expertise and leadership has been an important part of the Ilwaco music program for years. Like Boulton, he has a funny story about why he chose his instrument. “I heard woodwinds have to buy reeds every month, but we keep one mouthpiece,” he laughs.
Both seniors are delighted to be back among friends, but aware newcomers will need their guidance. “It’s a different feel, a bunch of people I don’t know,” Lake says as he observes the first arrivals.
But soon he and fellow trumpet player, junior Ewan Olson, are hamming it up, playing while their heads gradually disappear low behind their music stands.
“It was like coming back to a big family reunion,” Lake says. “We have been stuck at home, away from everybody. It’s been a big chance to get together.”
Spotlight on safety — and fun
Camp begins with covid safety announcements. Masked players must space three feet apart when sitting indoors. Horns must have bell covers; extra care should be taken when disposing of “spit.” Brass and woodwinds may slip their masks down. “When you stop playing, put your mask up,” Rachel Lake says.
She hands out music, then breaks off to lend a screwdriver to saxophone player Kaeden Lyster. “If you haven’t used your instrument for a while, sometimes the screws get loose,” she explains to the others while he cinches it tight.
To begin, they leave their instruments indoors and circle chairs on the concrete surface outside for an exercise called, “I like people who are in band.” It’s designed to make sure all 18 have their moment in the spotlight — and a way to learn newcomers’ names.
Somehow, Lyster and senior drummer Nicholas Holtermann find themselves in the center of the ring three times each, taking the lead.
The “I like …” variations become increasingly goofy until everyone is giggling.
The team may not be built, but the foundation is laid.
Entertain the crowd
Later, indoors and reunited with their instruments, Lake directs the students to photocopied schedules. Much is tentative. Right now, their music will entertain spectators at five home football games, plus senior nights for cross country and soccer.
Lake is diplomatic about the Fishermen’s chances in Southwest Washington’s competitive 2B division. “It’s going to be a hard football season because they have juggled up the teams,” she says.
She will be constantly juggling practice schedules because band students star on other fields, too. Sophomore drummer Vincente Bautista runs and eighth-grader Juliet Perez, who plays alto saxophone, is the soccer team’s goalkeeper.
The band will march in a couple of parades. For one, Ilwaco will perform alone.
“We will be the only band,” she says, fending off any skepticism. “Whatever it sounds like, it will be all right.”
An opportunity to play at the University of Washington beckons — although the bus for Seattle will leave at 3 a.m. Past trips have been adventures: once, lightning hit Husky Stadium; another time, there was a bomb threat.
Band program is an asset
Lake has taught at Ilwaco for more than a dozen years. She is assisted by Missy Bageant, an Ilwaco parent who labels herself “band mom” when asked about her role. She was a supportive parent when daughters Rebecca and Kasey played in band. Now they’re graduated, she’s happy to continue. “My girls got a lot out of the program that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” she says. “I know what an asset it is to our community, so if I can help in any way …”
As well as a safe place for students with varying confidence, band trips offer an opportunity for those considering further education to explore college campuses with no pressure. “It’s fun being with the kids, watching the light bulbs go on as they realize they have this opportunity to do these things,” Bageant adds.
Outside on the track, as Boulton beats a lone cadence on the drum slung from her neck, only a couple of older students know the words of the school fight song. “We are going to have fun this year,” Lake says, mock exasperation in her tone.
Amid the teasing, it is clear she is delighted her “team” is back.
Son Christopher speaks as eloquently as she does about its value in their lives.
“It’s just like football or any other sport — we are happy to play together and have a good time,” he says.
