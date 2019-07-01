ILWACO — The bold painted images of birds and nautical scenes by Lorna Libert of Bellingham are on display at the Marie Powell Gallery on the waterfront in Ilwaco. The artist will attend the First Friday Artwalk there on July 5.
ILWACO — The bold painted images of birds and nautical scenes by Lorna Libert of Bellingham are on display at the Marie Powell Gallery on the waterfront in Ilwaco. The artist will attend the First Friday Artwalk there on July 5.
