PENINSULA — Alexis Hood has “I read banned books” printed across her bright red T-shirt.
It is a point of pride.
And it is her job to help others read them — if they want to.
As a library assistant at the Ilwaco branch of the Timberland Regional Library system, she is preparing a display about challenged books.
It will be on display next week at the library branch at 158 First Ave. N as she and librarians around the world celebrate Banned Books Week Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
Displays and related awareness campaigns, which ramped up nationwide in the 1980s, commonly focus on classics like “Catcher in the Rye,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “To Catch a Mockingbird.”
Hood has researched several more recently published titles that seek to help young children and their parents have open, honest conversations about sometimes awkward topics.
Three examples highlight same-sex parenting, transgender issues, and how white and African-American residents react to a police shooting.
All have encountered pushback. Some critics say the books challenge their religious beliefs; many don’t want to expose their children to such topics — and the conversations that accompany them — at such a young age.
“Children hear and understand so much more than we give them credit for,” Hood said. “We don’t give kids the credit for the ideas that they can process and understand.”
Hood is a graduate of Raymond High School who studied at Grays Harbor College. Her field is early childhood education. Before she was hired for the library role in December, she was an in-home childcare provider.
Three obvious examples
Researching options to create her display, three books jumped off the shelves.
“And Tango Makes Three,” by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, is inspired by events at the Central Park Zoo in New York City when zookeepers gave two inseparable male penguins a motherless egg which successfully hatched.
“It is true,” said Hood. “‘Tango’ is a baby penguin with two dads. It’s just a really cute story.”
Author Richardson is a professor of psychiatry who teaches about parenting and sexuality. His 2005 picture book is aimed at a target audience aged from three to eight. “It has been flying off the shelves,” said Hood. “It is well received by our patrons.”
The American Library Association reported that the book, which has won at least 10 literary awards, was the most or second most frequently challenged book every year from 2006 to 2010.
Racial justice
“Something Happened in our Town: A child’s story about racial injustice” is written by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard. Illustrations by Jennifer Zivoin feature a black-and-white chessboard alongside the story, somewhat symbolic of differing conversations in white and African-American households.
The authors, who all have Ph.Ds, are psychologists who met teaching at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga. They say their 2018 book is suitable for ages four to eight.
“It is a white and a black family discussing a police shooting that they have heard about, offering multiple perspectives about a very serious social issue that is happening with concerning regularity,” Hood said.
Family discussions depicted in the book have been one focus of complaints. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association even complained to their state governor. “It has caused some people to feel that it is anti-police,” Hood said.
The authors dispute this. “We believe parents and teachers should talk to children about the bias that feeds racial injustice, and teach attitudes and behaviors that promote racial harmony and equality,” they said on their publishers’ website.
To broaden her awareness, Hood participated in an online Zoom link with anti-racist leaders to discuss the book. “It’s a child’s story about racial injustice,” she said. “In fact, it’s done so well, and offers a number of perspectives.”
‘I Am Jazz’
Transgender themes are the focus of “I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings. The 2014 work highlights how Jazz, who was born a boy, realizes her true self as a girl.
“It shows how family members have supported her in making her transition,” Hood said. “It is meant for young children,” aged in the five to 10 age group.
“This seemingly happy children’s story is a dangerous propaganda piece that is a threat to society,” noted one reviewer on a book-buying website. A conservative Christian group in Wisconsin sought to sue local schools; there was a similar uproar in California. (Other critics, who are open to transgender discussions, complain the book perpetuates girl stereotypes.)
Hood said gay and transgender characters are becoming commonplace in literature, including in many children’s books.
“More books are being written all the time about these concerns,” she said. Protests seem fewer as conversations take place. “It stops ruffling feathers . . . but there will always be that other side of opinion.”
Teachable moments
People promoting free access to books say a good story will spark learning as children mature and ask questions — what Hood calls “teachable moments.”
“None of these concepts are beyond school-age children,” Hood said. “I would never make you check out these materials, but it’s my job to make these available. All of these voices should be heard. I think we are moving toward more acceptance.”
Hood said she is eager to listen to feedback. “Displays are always very exciting — hearing from the customers and then hearing the conversations that stem from them,” she said.
Note: Books which parents and groups have sought to ban from libraries or remove from public school curriculums include “Catcher in the Rye,” (language and sex), “The Diary of Anne Frank” (exploring sexuality, depressing content) and “To Catch a Mockingbird.” (racial issues, including the “white savior” figure).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.