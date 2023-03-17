Ilwaco Library is to be remodeled.
And supporters of artist Dorothy Danielson have crafted a solution for preserving her children’s mural.
Ilwaco is part of a 29-library regional network based in Tumwater. Leaders have been scheduling improvements — which they call a “refresh” — at branches where they don’t own the buildings.
Ilwaco was due to have its work done a year ago. But a loud public controversy over fears that the colorful mural would be destroyed caused managers to delay action.
Now the $200,000 project been scheduled for April 1 through May 31, when the library will be closed.
Tania Remmers, library manager, assured patrons that they will be able to make arrangements to pick up their book and DVD “holds” at Ocean Park and Naselle branches.
‘Excited about the location’
The mural features characters dreamed up by Danielson, including a girl looking out from a treehouse amid fanciful critters, including Susanna, Lady Dragon, and a white unicorn. It was painted after an artwork she had created decades earlier was damaged during the library’s 2008-2009 remodel.
Danielson is ecstatic it will be moved to Long Beach Elementary School. “So many people worked for it,” said the artist, who lives in Svensen, Ore. “I feel really grateful.”
The behind-the-scenes battle was waged by a team including Ann Saari and Carol Ham, longtime library supporters. Once it became clear regional library managers stood firm on relocating the children’s section, Ham reached out to Annie Fletcher, principal of Long Beach Elementary School.
The solution pleased Amy Huntley, Ocean Beach School District superintendent. “Annie worked with our maintenance director, Chris Patana, to find an appropriate location at the school,” she said.
They settled on the lobby.
“The artist came to look at the space and is excited about the location,” Huntley added. “The plan is to move it during our spring break, and the artist will come and do some touch-ups on the mural, either during or after spring break.
Danielson said Tom Williams, retired Ilwaco fire chief, who is a skilled carpenter, will spirit the mural across town. “He will move it over, but I am not exactly sure how!” The main portion is 9 feet by 8 feet. “It may be impossible to get it out the door in one piece,” Danielson said.
‘A cosmetic face-lift’
The library is in the old Peninsula hospital building at 158 First Ave. N. owned by the city of Ilwaco.
Brenda Lane, director of operations for Timberland, said after managers complete the work they will review needs quarterly. “When we use the term ‘refresh’ for a city-owned building, we mean a cosmetic face-lift,” she said. “We have thousands of visitors to our libraries each year and this causes wear and tear on things such as carpet, restrooms and furniture to happen quickly. As these spaces are heavily used, we are finding that our spaces are becoming worn and dated.”
Accessibility for disabled users is a legal requirement in all public buildings.
In Ilwaco, work will include changing the flooring by installing a mix of “luxury vinyl plank” flooring as well as new carpet to help reduce noise and make it easier to clean. “We will be painting with new modern colors, reducing the number of shelves and replacing with lower, mobile shelving,” Lane said.
“We address not only the dated or worn areas with paint, flooring and furniture, but look at how to make our spaces more comfortable, accessible and welcoming to our communities,” she said.
‘Fun new things’
Part of the changes are being designed to allow patrons to browse the shelves during hours other than normal opening times. This trend, in place at four other branches, involves installing security cameras. And that means replacing hanging fluorescent lights with surface-mounted lights.
When the library reopens, other changes will be evident.
“We will also be moving the children’s section and teen section to the back of the library and adding some fun new things to the spaces,” Lane said. There will be new circulation desk and the computers will be relocated to the front with the copy machine.”
Details of the proposed “expanded access hours” at Ilwaco will be announced.
Meanwhile, Huntley is pleased at the manner in which the community controversy was tackled.
“I’m glad that people thought of creative options and approached the district about this,” the superintendent said. “The mural is an excellent addition to our school.”
