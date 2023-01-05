Ivy Huff lives and breathes positivity — and hopes to share it.
As the new Ilwaco postmaster, she is settling into her leadership role.
“I choose to smile and bring joy to the best of my ability,” she said, when asked about postal managers’ need to balance customer service with operational efficiency.
“But I am committed to the operations of the post office. I am committed to that.
And I take every day as it comes and remember we are all human and we deserve to see people as human and treat them well.”
She is part of a shuffle in which Long Beach Postmaster Mark Scarborough retired last year, to be replaced by Tammy Haataja, who had been appointed Ilwaco postmaster in 2019.
The job involves managing postal operations in Ilwaco and Chinook. Julie Carriere and Denise Fricks work with her in Ilwaco and David Johnson is based at Chinook.
Exciting opportunity
Huff’s early jobs focused on customer service; she also worked in warehousing and truck dispatching. Her admiration for its historic mission drew her to the post office.
Starting as a clerk in Portland, she had a stint as a carrier in the Hollywood district before embarking on a supervisor path at offices in southeast and southwest Portland. Moving to Washington, she spent almost a year at Camas while considering postmaster openings.
When the Ilwaco job was posted, she researched the community and its postal operations and knew she would like both. “I really lucked out,” she said. “This is a breath of fresh air. I am super excited to be welcomed and be part of the community.”
The tone was crucial.
“I like it light and bubbly,” she added. “I like being around people who are nice to each other. And I have found that at the coast. I want to maintain that laid-back feeling that there is in Ilwaco. … there’s no major changes.”
Outside work, she is continuing online studies for a bachelor’s degree, likely in business, through Grand Canyon University, a Christian institution in Phoenix, Ariz. She also writes poetry and short stories.
“I am growing myself,” she said. “I enjoy things that push me spiritually. It is all about being a better person and doing the right thing, so we leave the Earth better than when we found it.”
Handling a crisis
The postmaster appointment was announced in November, almost exactly five years to the day Huff began her federal career. She and her partner live in Vancouver (with their dog, a Yorkie-Shih Tsu) and she has been commuting since she was appointed.
Just weeks after coming on board, she worked closely with Peninsula colleagues to distribute mail during a contamination scare which temporarily closed the Long Beach post office when workers there became ill.
“We merged operations and we did the best we could,” she said. A sturdy tent was erected in the Ilwaco parking lot off Lake Street, adding space for expanded sorting operations protected from the weather. “We didn’t know what we were dealing with and we still had to get people their mail,” she said.
