ILWACO — Opening day for Ilwaco Saturday Market is May 1 with hours from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco.
There will be more than 40 vendors featuring a variety of hand-crafted items, food and other products at this popular market. Opening day incorporates special Ilwaco Kids Day activities from noon to 2 p.m. at the east end of the market.
Market participants practice social distancing and masks for covid safety and encourage visitors to do the same.
Ilwaco Kids Day activities include a visit by Una the Mermaid, the Ilwaco Fire Department, Beards Hollow Pirates and Astoria Clowns. The theme is “Red, White and Blue.”
Ilwaco Saturday Market has been sponsored the Ilwaco Merchants Association since 2000.
“Ilwaco is a historic town with a working fishing village in a scenic and tranquil setting,” the merchants said in a press release. “There is no better way to experience the beauty and history of this town than by strolling through the market to enjoy the harbor, merchants, and marine activity that makes this such a special place.”
Visit www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com for a list of vendors and visitor information. The market can also be reach by email at marketmanager.ilwaco@gmail.com or by phone at 360-670-0120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.