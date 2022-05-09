OYSTERVILLE — A new speakers series, Insight fort Elders, will host a lecture on the geology of Long Beach Peninsula on Tuesday, May 24; from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road, Oysterville.
Dr. Nichols, a former Peninsula resident, will set the stage for a theme of the pluses and minuses of living in a dynamic geologic environment. He will present the geologic history of the Long Beach Peninsula. Then he will concentrate on the specific ways that geology impacts our lives here.
He will characterize the Cascade Volcanoes as a positive feature, especially if you’re not a downwinder. By contrast, he will then discuss the progress that’s been made in understanding the seismic and tsunami risks presented by the Cascade Subduction Zone in the last several years.
You will not want to miss this important lecture that will for sure educate you on pertinent geologic facts about our beloved Peninsula.
For more information, contact Tony Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com or 503-720-6786.
The mission statement of Insight for Elders is to provide opportunity for continued learning for seniors through lectures and discussions on critical topics relevant to their physical, mental and emotional well-being. Subjects will include legal and financial advice for seniors, habits for living well, recreational opportunities, death and dying, living with pain, local ecology and geology, and much more. We are hoping these lectures will provide for rousing discussion and opportunities to form a better community. Lectures locations will be held throughout the Peninsula for your convenience.
This lecture series is organized by Pfannenstiel with the help of Kim Patten, WSU Professor Emeritus.
For more information about the May 24 lecture or to suggest topics, contact Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com or 503-720-6786, or Patten at 360-355-7864.
