Ownership is changing at Time Enough Books

Ownership is changing at Time Enough Books on the Ilwaco waterfront, but they are keeping it in the family. Seated at front are retiring owners Peter and Karla Nelson with their Labrador Scout. Standing, left to right, are Bill Ham, Ruary and Milo Schimelpfenig, and Kelli Hughes-Ham, with new bookstore dog Olympia (“Oly”). The Nelsons are Hughes-Ham’s aunt and uncle.

 PATRICK WEBB

The new chapter for Time Enough Books in Ilwaco could be titled “keeping it in the family.”

As the store’s founder Karla Nelson retires, her niece Kelli Hughes-Ham is the new owner. Managing operations will be her husband, Bill Ham, who has worked part-time at the store on Ilwaco’s waterfront for about seven years.

Kelli Hughes-Ham and Bill Ham

Kelli Hughes-Ham and Bill Ham, who married in 2019, are excited about running the bookstore. While both have extensive knowledge of books, Hughes-Ham said their reading preferences differ. As a “nature person,” she enjoys field guides, as well as some historical fiction, while he savors darker literature. “We are the yin and yang,” she laughed.
Ruary Schimelpfenig, left, and brother Milo

Ruary Schimelpfenig,left, and brother Milo, are key players at Time Enough Books. “Both have been here since they were babies,” said their great aunt, Karla Nelson, who is retiring from running the bookstore. “I have pictures of them with paint rollers from years back. They have both grown up here.”
Erin Stilwell

Erin Stilwell, left, who has homes in Vancouver and Ocean Park, reminisces with retiring bookstore owner Karla Nelson about costumed Harry Potter book-release parties held at Time Enough Books which delighted her now-grown children. Those attending would dress to impersonate their favorite character. 
Reading nook

A nook featuring a warm fireplace and comfortable chairs invites shoppers to linger at Time Enough Books in Ilwaco. The store on the waterfront is open seven days a week and follows a business model that includes selling new and used books, as well as other items like puzzles, toys and cards.
The children’s wing

The children’s wing of the store is extensive, catering to all ages of readers. New owner Kelli Hughes-Ham teaches at Ilwaco High School and asks her students for recommendations. Her sons, Ruary and Milo Schimelpfenig, have grown up in the bookstore and they offer expertise on good titles.

