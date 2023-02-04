Putting on a successful wrestling meet “takes a village.”

So says Michelle Kemmer, who helped recruit a team of volunteers who staged the annual Beach Brawl in the Ilwaco gym Jan. 28.

0208 CO wrestle event7.JPG - Michelle Kemmer

Michelle Kemmer
0208 CO wrestle event2.JPG

Many families worked hard to make the 2023 Beach Brawl a success, including Michelle and Larry Kemmer, IHS senior Olivia McKinstry and fifth-grader Kennedi Kemmer.
0208 CO wrestle event4.JPG

Michael Rodda deals with some paperwork while Carea Kuhn announces details of upcoming matches during the tournament in Ilwaco. Both are parents of past IHS wrestling stars. Mikey Rodda placed fifth at state in 2020 and Serena Kuhn won regionals and wrestled at state the same year.
0208 CO wrestle event5.JPG

Chelsea Eisbrenner, left, and Terrie Bloom staffed the admissions desk outside the wrestling meet.
0208 CO wrestle event6.JPG

Angela Lynch and eighth-grader Mason Grisham sold snacks at the concession stand while Marcus Lynch, a sophomore, was wrestling his way to second place in the 195-pound weight division.

