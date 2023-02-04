Putting on a successful wrestling meet “takes a village.”
So says Michelle Kemmer, who helped recruit a team of volunteers who staged the annual Beach Brawl in the Ilwaco gym Jan. 28.
Ten school teams from Adna to Astoria took part, with two mats simultaneously hosting bouts with skinny 106-pounders to heavyweights, all wearing their school colors.
Kemmer, the Ocean Beach School District’s nursing director, and husband Larry, the head wrestling coach, had been planning since the school year started. Sharing every step on the way were assistant coach Frank Womack and his wife Melanie.
“It takes parent involvement, and parents of students who previously wrestled, and the community and restaurants,” Michelle Kemmer said. “The community is huge for us — without their donations, this would not happen.”
Starting in the fall, they began asking businesses and individuals to pitch in $50 sponsorships, one for each of the dozen weight classes. Needs run from donated food for the hospitality room to funds to buy shoes for wrestlers whose parents cannot afford them.
“These kids deserve recognition,” Michelle Kemmer said. “Wrestling is the sport that gets left behind. We are a big basketball community, but we have all these wrestlers involved, too. It’s our family.”
WIAA rules
The Kemmer family developed two high-achieving wrestlers in Daylin, a 2017 graduate, and Keegan, who graduated in 2021. They have good company in families whose names appear in IHS wrestling record books.
Announcing the action was Carea Kuhn, a local medical professional whose daughter Serena qualified to wrestle at the WIAA 2B state championships in 2020. With her was Michael Rodda, whose son Mikey placed fourth at state that same year.
“They asked us to do it, and after four years we are still here,” laughed Kuhn, who credited her good diction and clear voice to operatic training years ago. “I do like to talk,” she teased.
As well as announcing, Kuhn and Rodda worked to make sure WIAA rules were followed — making sure student-athletes had a break of at least 45 minutes between contests. They were available, if needed, to record any unsporting penalties if coaches broke protocols.
They worked closely with Eric Reinoso seated nearby. The Warrenton graduate was tasked with inputting each result into a computer database for record-keeping and media. “I help ensure the tournament is run smoothly,” said Reinoso, who traveled from Tigard to participate.
Among those running results from the two scorers’ tables to the announcers was Kennedi Kemmer, a fifth-grader, the youngest member of the family on duty. The Womacks were well represented, too, with young daughters Bailey, Sage and Avree all helping.
Melanie Womack had a busy day, from set-up and hospitality room duty right through to clean-up, also relieving parents in the concession stand so they could watch their sons wrestle. “She is constantly moving,” said Michelle Kemmer. “The Womack family has been a true blessing to the ‘Ilwaco Wrestling Family.’”
Crab
Senior Sarah Frank was warmly applauded as her rendition of the national anthem set the all-day event in motion. Outside the gym doorway, Chelsea Eisbrenner and Terrie Bloom collected admission fees, while across the hall younger kids goofed around in the cafeteria, which had padded mats laid down, handy for visiting wrestlers to warm up.
In the concessions booth between the gym entrance doors, Angela Lynch and eighth-grader Mason Grisham sold snacks. Inside the gym, son Marcus, a sophomore, was battling his way to the Fisherman’s highest individual place, second in the 195-pound weight division.
“This is the first time,” Angela Lynch said. “Everyone has been really kind. We were pretty overwhelmed when we first opened, but everyone has been great sports.”
Amber Linthakhan’s freshman son Jace is the smallest on the Ilwaco squad. He has had a solid season wrestling at 106 pounds and placed fourth Saturday.
She was recruited to donate snacks for the hospitality rooms and serve on the clean-up crew. “This is the first year for us, and we are just trying to find out whether we fit in,” she said. “There is such a positive culture — they are very supportive and everything we do is as a family, so I am 100 percent on board with that.”
As well as wrestling, Jace Linthakhan plays trombone in the pep band and has appeared in a drama production. “He doesn’t have time to be bored,” his mom smiled. “He is loving it. … and we play chauffeur!”
‘Thanks’
Inside the school, hospitality rooms allowed coaches and officials to relax between contests. The lavish spread of donated treats was appreciated by Brian Downing of Longview, a member of the Lower Columbia Wrestling Officials Association. “It is always good, every year,” he said. “They even have crab in the hospitality room! They really do a good job for us.”
A.J. Smith, Ilwaco’s athletic director, attended with son Peyton, an enthusiastic third-grader who participates in the community’s youth wrestling program.
At the beginning of the year, Smith moved to Ilwaco schools from Naselle, which does not have a wrestling program. He said he had been learning more about the sport from Coach Kemmer.
“I want to thank the volunteers and those who provided sponsorships,” Smith said. “It has been awesome. We couldn’t do it without the support of the community.”
