RAYMOND — Just in time for the sometimes snowy days of winter on the coast, the Northwest Carriage Museum has added a very large, old and beautifully restored sleigh to its collection of 63 horse-drawn vehicles and thousands of other interesting artifacts.

“Our newest addition is a magnificent Albany Cutter Vis a Vis, sleigh also referred to as a Swell Body Vis a Vis. Vis a Vis is French for ‘Face to Face’ and this sleigh could easily hold six people,” museum Curator Jerry Bowman said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.