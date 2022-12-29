RAYMOND — Just in time for the sometimes snowy days of winter on the coast, the Northwest Carriage Museum has added a very large, old and beautifully restored sleigh to its collection of 63 horse-drawn vehicles and thousands of other interesting artifacts.
“Our newest addition is a magnificent Albany Cutter Vis a Vis, sleigh also referred to as a Swell Body Vis a Vis. Vis a Vis is French for ‘Face to Face’ and this sleigh could easily hold six people,” museum Curator Jerry Bowman said.
It was made in the 1880s by the Goddard Carriage Co. in Boston, Mass. The Albany Cutter was originally designed by James Gould back in the late 1830s. The Albany body and runners were carefully steamed and bent by master craftsman of the day. This Albany style was considered the second-most popular sleigh in America during the 19th century.
The Portland Cutter was the most popular sleigh and the museum has several among its collection.
The new sleigh was once part of the private collection of Charles Erickson. Charles and his brother, John, founded the Erickson Laboratories in 1944, specializing in ocular prosthesis and still in business in Seattle. Charles donated this sleigh in 1980 to the Museum of History and Industry in Seattle. It was restored in the early 1980s, used for some holiday exhibits a few times but mostly kept in storage. It was given to the carriage museum in 2022.
“When we acquired this beautiful large sleigh, it had a few stress cracks from being moved around over the past 40-plus years,” Bowman said. “Once in the shop, these cracks required some significant work. Filling cracks, sanding, paint matching, pin stripe retouching and building a new driver seat cushion were all part of the restoration process. It was worth it! She is an absolute beauty and I will guarantee that you will not see a larger sleigh. This sleigh was pulled by two large horses and could accommodate the whole family!”
In 2022 the Northwest Carriage Museum celebrated its 20th year anniversary. In those 20 years, the museum collection of carriages, wagons, coaches, buggies and sleighs has grown from 21 to 63 today. In addition to housing one of America’s finest collections of vehicles, the museum has added thousands of period artifacts that help tell the story of horse-drawn transportation back in the 1800s before the automobile.
The museum is located at 314 Alder St in Raymond at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 6. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, see www.nwcarriagemuseum.org or call 360-942-4150.
