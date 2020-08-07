“He always went by J.A., never by John or Alvin,” said Morehead’s granddaughter Dorothy Trondsen Williams. “In later life, his pride and joy was Morehead Park. He constructed picnic tables, cooking areas, and a bathhouse on the grounds. There were also unique items like the figurehead from the wrecked bark Glenmorag and the boiler from the sawmill in Pacific City, which was the first mill west of the Rockies. The entrance was topped by an Indian canoe. Laurels were planted among the spruce, salal, and huckleberries. Every Sunday in the summer we would have a family dinner there in the park at the picnic tables. It was a beautiful place and no one remembers that it ever rained. That must be true because, in my memory, we never missed a Sunday!”
Morehead had come to the North Beach Peninsula in 1882 to work for L.A. Loomis as a stage driver. In 1885, he married Elizabeth “Lizzie” Brown of Oysterville and, with Loomis’s backing, opened General Merchandise store on the main street of town just north of the Osborn Goulter Meat Market. From 1885 until 1889, Morehead also served as Postmaster in Oysterville, probably (as was customary at the time) conducting post office business out of his store.
Perhaps Morehead already had his park in mind when he purchased the town of Sealand from B.A. Seaborg in 1901. By that time, he was a well-established storekeeper in Nahcotta where he had moved his family and his business twelve years previously, just in time to greet the first train’s arrival in the newly created town.
J.A. ran the store for 26 years and carried items as diverse as dry goods, groceries, paints, shoes, hardware, medicine, fresh fruit and vegetables in season, fresh meat, salmon, crab, ammunition and glassware. Within 10 years a branch store was built in Ocean Park and was managed by E.J. Sprague. In 1914 Torvald Trondsen and Henry Brown bought out Morehead and Co.
In a way, the business stayed “in the family” as Torvald would marry J.A. and Lizzie’s daughter Bess in 1921, and Henry was brother to Lizzie Morehead. Eventually, both the Nahcotta and Ocean Park Stores sold out of the family, but the Morehead mercantile legacy continues still through Jack’s Country Store in Ocean Park, the present-day direct “descendant” of Morehead and Company General Merchandise.
In addition to his store duties, J.A. found time to lead a life of active public service. In 1893, Morehead was elected county commissioner representing District One and he took some pride in being the first Democrat elected to that position in Pacific County. Subsequently, he was re-elected seven times, and serving 14 years in all from 1893 to 1896, 1905 to 1908, and again from 1915 to 1920.
He helped organize the Pacific State Bank in South Bend, was president of the Pacific County Pioneer Association, and created many of the displays of Pacific County products at the state fairs. J.A. raised cattle and grew peas and daffodils. Concerned about the many spruce trees dying from the “spruce aphid,” he researched best possible replacements and, in 1927, sent to California for 100 Monterey Cypress seedlings. Many of them can still be seen along Sandridge Road north of Camp Morehead.
These days, perhaps Morehead is best remembered for two colorful stories concerning his early years on the Peninsula. His tales of “handling the ribbons” as a young stagecoach driver and his version of South Benders “kidnapping the county seat” are cherished first-hand descriptions of his 19th century adventures and of the experiences of many of his contemporaries at the end of Pacific County’s pioneer era.
J.A. Morehead died in 1938 of a stroke which occurred as he was sitting in the driveway of his beloved Camp Morehead Park. As granddaughter Dorothy remarked, “Hopefully he was enjoying his endeavor right up until the end.”
