We had 189 Jeepers sign in and 12 unaffiliated and two couples from Canada and Japan sign in as volunteers for Washington Coast Savers/Grass Roots Garbage Gang. Jeep Long Beach (JLB) members served as in-person sign-in volunteers for Jeepers and those groups on Bolstad for the Sept. 17 International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC).

The primary reason my family and I created the event was to remove trash and debris over five years ago. This was our 5th event and our biggest across the board. We filled a 30-yard dumpster almost half full for the ICC.

John Thompson is the creator and self-described “well-meaning monkey” of Jeep Long Beach.

