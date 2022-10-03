We had 189 Jeepers sign in and 12 unaffiliated and two couples from Canada and Japan sign in as volunteers for Washington Coast Savers/Grass Roots Garbage Gang. Jeep Long Beach (JLB) members served as in-person sign-in volunteers for Jeepers and those groups on Bolstad for the Sept. 17 International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC).
The primary reason my family and I created the event was to remove trash and debris over five years ago. This was our 5th event and our biggest across the board. We filled a 30-yard dumpster almost half full for the ICC.
I’m what you would call a trash “expert,” having removed over 25 yards everywhere in the Northwest just this year for my #trasheverydaychallenge since Dec. 30, 2021, and a couple hundred yards in the last six years. I’m also with Gambler 500 and we are at 1.5 million pounds of trash removed in the last five years — 1,100 cubic yards at our main event this year in and around the public lands near Redmond, Oregon.
Jeep Long Beach works with the Beach Barons Car Club and we have our Show and Shine at their field every year. JLB raised over $1,000 for their scholarship funds for local students and we raised over $2,000 for the South Pacific County Humane Society and basically a pallet of pet food was donated by Julie M., a Jeeper with a big heart.
Another reason this event exists is it was my intent to bring money into the community going into the off-season — to gather our extended Jeep family and talk about the vehicle that changed history more than any other.
I had the idea back in the early 2000s cruising the beautiful beach and the longest you can drive in the country that I know of, that someone should do a Jeep Beach event like Florida where 60,000 Jeeps gather. The peninsula could not deal with anywhere near that, but I thought it needed to happen.
My family and I joined Pacific Northwest 4Wheel Drive association in around 2016 and their then 45th or 46th year-old Operation Shore Patrol (OSP) had withered from 200 Jeeps and having the governor out to do a proclamation and a big hootnanny to 12 vehicles, mostly Jeeps, that showed up.
So I built the JLB event around OSP to build up their numbers for the Long Beach section of OSP and the organization, as they are the only reason any trails exist in the the Northwest.
I contacted the city of Long Beach and started working with Regan Myers, the city of Long Beach event planner, to put on JLB’s first event in 2018 and it was a huge success! Around 50 Jeeps turned out and lots of trash charity fundraising and good things were done separately and with/for PNW4WDA. The event has grown every year and we worked side by side with PNW4WDA this year. (They have had members who ran the Long Beach portion pass away and have been thin out there. It’s good to see them back, even though we aren’t members anymore.)
As creator of JLB, in 2018 I reached across the table to the non-motorized groups cleaning up the coast during the International Coastal Cleanup. I contacted James R., the founder of Washington Coast Savers to work together to clean up the beaches and the beautiful Pacific Ocean. Along the way I started sharing Grass Roots Garbage Gang events on social media. We all want the same thing — a clean and healthy ocean.
In 2020, I was looking for help from someone closer, as we are 331 miles east. Regan had left the city, making it difficult to run the event so far away and other reasons. This year I scrambled to make things happen and over 100 Jeepers signed up for the cleanup.
Hopefully, we can keep moving forward, clean up the beach and do lots of good in the community.
If you do good things and have fun, it’s a good day!
John Thompson is the creator and self-described “well-meaning monkey” of Jeep Long Beach.
