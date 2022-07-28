BEARDS HOLLOW — Filming wrapped up late last week on scenes being shot near Beards Hollow for the feature film "Into the Wild." The film crew spent a total of five days on the scenes that centered on main character Chris McCandless' time camping on Oregon beaches.
PR rep Aurora Belchic from Paramount Vantage, which is producing the film, said that the scenes were "very critical" to the plot of the movie.
Lead actor Emile Hirsch could be seen Tuesday night being filmed in dramatic fashion amongst the waves of the Pacific Ocean. The movie is being directed by Academy Award winner Sean Penn (standing atop left rock in left photo), who oversaw the shooting of the scenes at Beards Hollow, the majority of which took place in the early evening around sundown. Also on hand for shooting were actors Catherine Keener and Thure Lindhardt.
Belchic said that the filming on the Peninsula was a "one-time shoot," the crew now having set off for filming in Alaska, where a good deal of the story takes place. Belchic said the local beach was chosen for its "natural beauty." The finished film is scheduled for release sometime this winter.
The movie is an adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book of the same name by author Jon Krakauer. The story tells the tragic tale of McCandless' search for a spiritual awakening after giving up "normal life" and all his possessions, choosing instead to live off the land in the wilds of Alaska.
