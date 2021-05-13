NASELLE — Justin Laine knew what he was getting into when he took the job of Naselle K-12 principal early in the coronavirus pandemic. School had just been cancelled statewide due to the spread of the novel coronavirus; officially for two weeks, but everyone expected it would be longer than that. Stephen Doyle had announced that he would depart after one year as principal. Laine, a school counselor for two decades, had turned down the job before. This time, he accepted, but still kept his options open, agreeing to take the role for one year on an interim basis.
Laine is the son of two Naselle graduates. His mother was from Nemah (her father ran the hatchery there), and his father was from Deep River. Laine himself grew up in Raymond. He graduated from Central Washington with a masters in counseling psychology, intending already to go into school counseling. He interviewed for positions in Naselle and Aberdeen and was offered both positions but took the Naselle job.
Now in his 21st year as school counselor, Laine has also at various times coached middle school basketball, run the high school knowledge bowl teams and led the National Honor Society chapter. He now often serves as the public address announcer for basketball games.
Laine says the job of counselor has changed as education has changed. High school is now geared to preparation for further education. “There’s such an emphasis on ‘high school and beyond,’ it permeates everything you do.” But at the same time, “beyond” can now mean different things. “When I came in, post-high school was all about a four-year degree pathway. Now the focus is broader. It can be community college. We’re now considering all careers, all kinds of technical training.”
Another change, Laine believes, is the way technology shapes students. “It’s produced a change in kids. They’re wired to being constantly engaged. The challenge for educators then is to keep kids focused, keep them engaged. And I think technology is causing the increase in social and emotional difficulties we’re seeing with kids — not limited to this community, but nationwide…. All those things make the jobs of everyone in education more demanding.”
District turns to Laine
When Stephen Doyle announced he would depart, Superintendent Lisa Nelson turned to Laine. The district had asked Laine about taking the job before, and he had always declined, but this time he agreed.
“Last spring, with circumstances being what they were, and with the [counselor] job becoming more administrative over time, I decided to accept it on an interim basis.”
As Doyle finished out the year as principal, Laine, as counselor worked to keep kids connected to school with remote learning beginning.
“Obviously it made it challenging to connect, to engage kids. I tried to focus on all kids, especially seniors; with younger grades we knew there’s a chance to recover, to get credits. At that point, nobody knew how long the closure was going to be…. We were more prepared in the Fall.”
Laine had taken over the duties of principal on July 1, as the district worked on designing a hybrid schedule and logistical preparations. “We had to figure out alternative ways to deliver PE and music. I was facilitating meetings with staff to plan. We formed committees, and I was doing research…. Technical coordinators, teachers, classified staff all gave their time…. An administrator by contract is on the clock during the summer, but the staff is off-duty, and they gave up their time.”
‘Asynchronous instruction’
The district decided to start the year with hybrid education, with school open two days per week to each of two cohorts (one Monday and Tuesday, the other Thursday and Friday). The model was “asynchronous instruction,” meaning kids did not have to log onto Zoom at a designated time and could view the content at their convenience. The thinking was that especially younger students would require parental support to help them get something out of online learning, and many parents are at work during the school day. While allowing flexibility, the school did provide students with suggested schedules to help them manage.
That meant teachers were teaching the “A” and “B” groups as separate classes. There were also students who were fully remote. “Teachers were teaching three separate grade books — the A and B groups, and the fully remote,” Laine said. On Wednesdays, the full elementary class would be together on Zoom. There were also “a variety of [full class] Zoom meetings in the middle and high school, some academic in nature and some more social,” Laine said.
Through all this, Laine still wanted to be sure he was making the right decision before committing to the job permanently.
“I’ve got four kids. I had to be sure it was something I can do long-term and maintain health and balance.” This February, Laine decided to accept the position permanently. “I decided I wanted to commit…. One thing that does make it easier is the phenomenal staff we have. I haven’t done things perfectly, I’m not perfect, and they’ve been very gracious and supportive.”
Returning to normal
Meanwhile, education was slowly returning to normal. In early February, K-5 returned to four days per week. By mid-February, students all the way up to eighth-grade were permitted in the classroom four days per week. Now this is available K-12.
Already, Laine is having conversations about how students can catch up next year.
“The learning loss is [happening] nationwide,” he said. “It’s going to take time for people everywhere to recover, and we can’t try to recover all at once.”
The district is operating on the expectation of a five-days-per-week schedule next year.
“I’ve been truly amazed,” Laine said. “I can’t say enough about the amazing job our teachers have done. This has been hard, but one thing I can say is on the other side of this we’ll all be better educators for it.”
